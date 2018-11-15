Watch each of Josh Williams' NCAA-record 15 3-pointers for Robert Morris

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Josh Williams matched an NCAA record with 15 3-pointers and set a school mark with 49 points to lift Robert Morris over Mount Aloysius 104-57 on Wednesday night.

Each fire emoji represents 1 of Josh Williams' 15 threes from last night for @RMUMBasketball, which tied an NCAA record!pic.twitter.com/8lCTEKrQ7b — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) November 15, 2018

Williams sank his 15th 3-pointer with 0.7 seconds left — and Robert Morris leading by 44 points — to tie Keith Veney’s record for Marshall from Dec. 14, 1996. Williams missed a 3-pointer a few seconds earlier, but an offensive rebound gave him another chance.

Williams’ 3 with six minutes left surpassed Maurice Carter’s school record of 42 points, set against Eastern Michigan on Nov. 26, 2002.

The Colonials also hit a school-best 22 shots from beyond the arc. Jon Williams and Matty McConnell each added two 3s, and three others came off the bench and made one apiece for Robert Morris (1-2).

Josh Williams, who sat out last season after transferring from Akron, finished 16 of 26 from the floor, including 15 of 25 from distance. McConnell added 12 points and Jon Williams had six with a game-high five assists.

Julian Stover had 26 points, including 18 of 19 from the free-throw line, to lead Mount Aloysius.