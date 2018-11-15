College basketball: It took exactly one day for the NCAA record for single-game 3-pointers to be tied again

One night after Robert Morris guard Josh Williams tied the NCAA record by draining 15 3-pointers, Furman guard Jordan Lyons matched that total again and set a Division I record for most 3-point attempts in a game with 34.

.@J_Lyons_23 is the 🐐, tying the NCAA record for the most number three-pointers in a single game!! pic.twitter.com/nyve8XsTCI — Furman Basketball (@FurmanHoops) November 16, 2018

Lyons made his 15th triple against Division II North Greenville Thursday night with 3:08 left on the clock, leaving plenty of time to get his 16th of the night — if not more. Instead he missed his final six attempts from 3 and was fouled on two others.

Still, 54 points, one Division I record and shattering the previous school record of eight 3s in a game isn’t a bad consolation prize. The previous record for most 3-point attempts was 27 by Bruce Seals of Manhattan in 2000.

Lyons ended the night 15 of 35 from the floor, 15 of 34 from beyond the arc in the Paladins' 107-67 win. For comparison, Williams attempted 25 shots from distance and scored 49 points on Wednesday.

You can watch every single 3 he hit in the tweet below.

