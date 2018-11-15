Watch Zion Williamson’s unreal dunk of the year candidate

Zion Williamson is back at it again. Wednesday night against Eastern Michigan, the Duke freshman got eye-level with the rim on an unreal alley-oop:

*Zion dunks*



our brain:

don't say it

don't say it

don't say it

don't say it

don't say it

don't say it

don't say it

don't say it

don't say it



us: LOOK AT THIS ZION HIGHLIGHT!pic.twitter.com/cKBJvjbPYb — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) November 15, 2018

Through three games, Williamson is averaging 25.3 points, 10.7 rebounds, and three blocks while shooting 82.1 percent from the field. Williamson is tied with North Texas’ Umoja Gibson for the most field goals this season. Gibson has played five games, and is shooting 58.2 percent.

And it takes just one glance at Williamson's game film to see why that field goal percentage is so high. Mainly because he can dunk like that.

A reminder: At 285 pounds, the 6-foot-7 Williamson would be the second heaviest player in the NBA, behind Boban Marjanovic, who is 7-foot-3, 290 pounds.

And here is a photo of that 285-pound man looking down on a 10-foot rim.

That should not be possible.

After that dunk, with 10:30 to go in the first half, Williamson had eight points on four dunks. Eastern Michigan had seven points total.

Here are the full highlights from the game. Spoiler, it's mainly dunks:

Here’s hoping that Cameron Indoor has multiple backup rims at the ready. We have a feeling we’re going to be writing a lot of these posts.