Duke basketball: 15 impressive stats from Blue Devil's first three wins

Duke is No. 1. Big deal, right? “Nobody really cares who’s No. 1 right now,” Blue Devil freshman Zion Williamson said the other day.



Maybe not, but after three wins, the Blue Devils have plenty of numbers to care about — or at least be impressed by. With Maui as the next stop, the Blue Devils are a stat sheet phenomenon...



116 minutes, 48 seconds - That's the time that Duke has led this season, out of 120 minutes on the court.



31.3 – Duke’s average winning margin in three games. And remember, one of those opponents was Kentucky.

30 seconds – Time that the Blue Devils have trailed in three games.



1 – Lead changes all season so far for Duke.

76 – Williamson and RJ Barrett each have that many points, the most for any freshmen through three games in Duke history. Williamson has played 76 minutes, meaning he is averaging a point a minute.



67.3 – The average score of Duke’s three opponents.



Also 67.3 – The average score of three Duke freshman – Williams, Barrett and Cam Reddish.



32 – Williamson rebounds. The only Duke freshman to ever have more after three games was Mike Gminski 42 years ago.

22-3 – The assist-turnover ratio for freshman Tre Jones after three games. He is committing one turnover every 28 minutes of play.



52 – Duke’s average scoring a game . . . just in the paint. The Blue Devils scored 60 in the paint against Kentucky, and Eastern Michigan.

7 – Shots Williamson has missed in three games, out of 39 attempts.



141 – Duke’s non-conference winning streak at home, going back to 2000. The Blue Devils have lost one non-ACC game this century at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The next home assignment might be a little tricky; surging Indiana in late November.



440 – Consecutive home sellouts for Duke. The last unsold Cameron ticket was in 1990.

98.7 – Duke’s average points per game. By the way, Gonzaga is averaging 106 points after three games. Think how much fun it could be if they meet next week in the Maui Invitational championship game.



62.1 – The Blue Devils haven’t been good at everything. That’s their free throw percentage, currently 275th in the nation. That could cost them in a close game. Assuming they’ll be in one.