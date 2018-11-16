Men's Basketball: Grinnell College shatters NCAA DIII 3-point record

– Although the weather outside is more suited for snow, it was raining inside Darby Gymnasium Thursday night.Raining 3-pointers, that is.The Grinnell College men's basketball team shattered the NCAA Division III record for 3-pointers in a game, swishing 42 shots from long range in a 164-107 victory over Emmaus Bible College. That easily beat the previous best of 37 set by Redlands in 2003 and again by Greenville in 2016.Grinnell also set a school record for 3-pointers attempted with 88, one shy of the D-III mark. All told, that accounted for a sizzling 47.7 percent success rate from beyond the arc.Grinnell's 42 assists in the game are second-most in program history, the point total ranks fourth and the 54 field goals made rank sixth.The Pioneers had six players score in double figures, led by Ky-Sean Johnson's career-best 33 points on 9-of-13 shooting from 3-point land. Hannes Kogelnik and Jackson Qualley had 26 and 23 points, respectively, with Kogelnik making eight treys and Qualley six. Vinny Curta had 22 points, Zachary Stice had a career-high 18 and Ant Moynihan scored 13. Stice had six 3-pointers among his totals.



Will Bebee grabbed six rebounds and added three steals. Kogelnik also had three steals and Brad Geiman four blocks. Tyler Grumhaus had a career-best six assists, the same total as Curta.



The game was never in doubt, with Grinnell shooting out to a 19-4 lead. Kogelnik and Johnson had 3-pointers to open Grinnell's scoring, Curta scored inside, Qualley had a 3-pointer and Bebee a layup. After Emmaus made it 13-4, Stice and Moynihan drained back-to-back treys to stretch the lead to 15-.



Grinnell cruised from there, leading 90-50 at halftime to finish four points shy of the school mark for points in a half. Grinnell tied the D-III record for 3-pointers on Morgan Walser's bucket with 7:44 to go in the game, and made its 38th with 5:58 left on Johnson's long-range shot. Curta added two more treys and Johnson and Qualley had one each down the stretch.



Grinnell improved to 2-1 with the win, while Emmaus dipped to 0-6. The Pioneers take to the road next Tuesday to face Central College in Pella. Tip-off is set for 8 p.m.

