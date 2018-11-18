2018 Maui Invitational: Your guide to the basketball tournament

The 2018 Maui Invitational will look different this year.

No. 1 Duke highlights a deep field, which also features No. 3 Gonzaga and top-10 Auburn. But for the first time, the event will feature only Division I teams. Division II Chaminade, the host, will instead play on the mainland. The Silverswords will play in the championship round in Maui in odd-numbered years, starting with 2019.

Here's what you need to know going into this year's Maui Invitational, which features Arizona, Auburn, Duke, Gonzaga, Illinois, Iowa State, San Diego State and Xavier.

Duke perfection

Along with the No. 1 ranking, Duke's status as tournament favorite could also include its history as more proof.

The Blue Devils have won the event five times (1992, 1997, 2001, 2007, 2011) and have never lost in the tournament. They are 16-0.

Syracuse is the only other program to be undefeated in Maui play. The Orange are 10-0.

Maui Records

Speaking of Duke's perfect mark in the Maui going into 2018, here's how each team has done in the event all-time.

The eight teams are a combined 55-19 in the Maui, with Auburn and Xavier making their debuts this year.

Arizona: 13-6; titles in 2000 and 2014

Auburn: First appearance

Duke: 16-0; record five titles (1992, 1997, 2001, 2007, 2011)

Gonzaga: 9-4; title in 2009

Illinois: 10-3; title in 2012

Iowa State: 1-2

San Diego State: 6-4

Xavier: First appearance

Gonzaga's record holder

Of all the scoring performances in the popular tournament's history, one stands out among the rest.

2018 participant Gonzaga's past in Maui includes the highest individual scorer in Maui history: Adam Morrison scored 43 points against Michigan State in 2005. Morrison shot 14-for-28 from the field (4-for-8 on 3-pointers) and made 11 of 12 free throws in the 109-106 triple-overtime win.

Duke's freshmen

The Blue Devils are ranked No. 1 and have a ridiculously talented (and young) team that features three high-scoring freshmen. Zion Williamson (25.3 points per game), RJ Barrett (25.3) and Cam Reddish (16.7) lead the attack.

The craziest stat? Williamson averages those 25.3 points per game while shooting 82.1 percent from the field.

That trio has been so good that the three average almost as many points together as Duke's opponents have this season:

Willamson/Barrett/Reddish: 83 points | Kentucky: 84 points

Williamson/Barrett/Reddish: 75 points | Army: 72 points

Williamson/Barrett/Reddish: 44 points | Eastern Michigan: 46

Stats leaders

Early on in the season, here are the top performers in key categories from this year's teams:

Points per game

RJ Barrett, Duke — 25.3 Zion Williamson, Duke — 25.3 Rui Hachimura, Gonzaga — 22.7 Marial Shayok, Iowa State — 20.0 Brandon Randolph, Arizona — 18.7

Rebounds per game

Brandon Clarke, Gonzaga — 11.0 Zion Williamson, Duke — 10.7 Horace Spencer, Auburn — 9.3 Tyrique Jones, Xavier — 9.0 Jalen McDaniels, San Diego State — 9.0

Assists per game

Josh Perkins, Gonzaga — 8.3 Jared Harper, Auburn — 7.3 Tre Jones, Duke — 7.3 Devin Watson, San Diego State — 5.5 Nick Weiler-Babb, Iowa State — 5.0

Winning the Maui and then the national title

Tournament participants have also done well in the big tournament come March. In 2016, North Carolina beat Wisconsin for the Maui title before winning the 2017 NCAA tournament.

Here all the teams to double as Maui and NCAA tournament champions in the same season: