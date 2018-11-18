College basketball game times, TV schedule

Here is the college basketball TV schedule and game times for the first stretch of the 2018-19 season:

*All times Eastern

Sunday, Nov. 18

South Florida vs. Georgetown in the Jamaica Classic at Montego Bay, 12 p.m. on CBSSN

Austin Peay vs. Campbell in the Jamaica Classic at Montego Bay, 2 p.m. on CBSSN

Indiana at Arkansas, 3:30 p.m., ESPN

Mount St. Mary's at Maryland, 4 p.m., Big Ten Network

VMI at Kentucky, 6 p.m., SEC Network

Tennessee Tech at Michigan State, 6 p.m., Big Ten Network

Ohio vs. Loyola Marymount in the Jamaica Classic at Montego Bay, 6:30 p.m., CBSSN

Florida A&M vs. Central Connecticut in the Jamaica Classic at Montego Bay, 9 p.m., CBSSN

Minnesota vs. Texas A&M in the Vancouver Showcase, 10:30 p.m., ESPN2

Monday, Nov. 19

Auburn vs. Xavier in the Maui Jim Maui Invitational, 2:30 p.m., ESPN2

Duke vs. San Diego State in the Maui Jim Maui Invitational, 4:30 p.m., ESPN2

Loyola Chicago vs. Richmond in the Fort Myers Tip-Off, 6:30 p.m., FS1

Missouri State vs. Nebraska in the Hall of Fame Classic, 7 p.m., ESPNU

Eastern Michigan at Rutgers, 7 p.m., Big Ten Network

St. John's vs. California in the GotPrint.com Legends Classic, 7 p.m., ESPN2

Cal Poly at Washington State, 9 p.m., Pac-12 Network

Arizona vs. Iowa State in the Maui Jim Maui Invitational, 9 p.m., ESPNU

Wyoming vs. Boston College in the Fort Myers Tip-Off, 9 p.m., FS1

Southern California vs. Texas Tech in the Hall of Fame Classic, 9:30 p.m., ESPN2

Mississippi State vs. Arizona State in the MGM Resorts Main Event, 11 p.m., ESPNU

Presbyterian at UCLA, 11 p.m., Pac-12 Network

Gonzaga vs. Illinois in the Maui Jim Maui Invitational, 11:30 p.m., ESPN2

Tuesday, Nov. 20

Nicholls at Ole Miss, 7 p.m., SEC Network

UT Arlington at Indiana, 7 p.m., Big Ten Network

Green Bay at Oregon, 10 p.m., Pac-12 Network

Colorado at San Diego, 10 p.m., ESPNU

Texas A&M vs. Washington in the Vancouver Showcase, 11:30 p.m., ESPN2

Wednesday, Nov. 21

Winthrop at Kentucky, 1 p.m., SEC Network

Louisville vs. Tennessee in the NIT Season Tip-Off, 5 p.m., ESPN2

Marquette vs. Kansas in the NIT Season Tip-Off, 7 p.m. ESPN2

Alabama State at Iowa, 8:30 p.m., Big Ten Network

Thursday, Nov. 22

Villanova vs. Canisius in the Advocare Invitational, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2

UMass vs. Southern Illinois in the Continental Tire Las Vegas Invitational, 1:30 p.m., FS1

La Salle vs. Miami in the Wooden Legacy, 2:30 p.m., ESPNU

Oklahoma State vs. Memphis in the Advocare Invitational, 3:30 p.m., ESPN2

Nevada vs. Tulsa in the Continental Tire Las Vegas Invitational, 4 p.m., FS1

Northwestern vs. Fresno State in the Wooden Legacy, 4:30 p.m., ESPNU

College of Charleston vs. LSU in the Advocare Invitational, 7 p.m., ESPNU

Texas vs. North Carolina in the Continental Tire Las Vegas Invitational, 7:30 p.m., FS1

UAB vs. Florida State in the Advocare Invitational, 9 p.m., ESPNU

Michigan State vs. UCLA in the Continental Tire Las Vegas Invitational, 10 p.m., FS1

Hawaii vs. Utah in the Wooden Legacy, 11:30 p.m., ESPN2