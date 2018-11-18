College basketball game times, TV schedule

Here is the college basketball TV schedule and game times for the first stretch of the 2018-19 season:
*All times Eastern
MORE: Live scoreboard
Sunday, Nov. 18
South Florida vs. Georgetown in the Jamaica Classic at Montego Bay, 12 p.m. on CBSSN
Austin Peay vs. Campbell in the Jamaica Classic at Montego Bay, 2 p.m. on CBSSN
Indiana at Arkansas, 3:30 p.m., ESPN
Mount St. Mary's at Maryland, 4 p.m., Big Ten Network
VMI at Kentucky, 6 p.m., SEC Network
Tennessee Tech at Michigan State, 6 p.m., Big Ten Network
Ohio vs. Loyola Marymount in the Jamaica Classic at Montego Bay, 6:30 p.m., CBSSN
Florida A&M vs. Central Connecticut in the Jamaica Classic at Montego Bay, 9 p.m., CBSSN
Minnesota vs. Texas A&M in the Vancouver Showcase, 10:30 p.m., ESPN2
Monday, Nov. 19
Auburn vs. Xavier in the Maui Jim Maui Invitational, 2:30 p.m., ESPN2
Duke vs. San Diego State in the Maui Jim Maui Invitational, 4:30 p.m., ESPN2
Loyola Chicago vs. Richmond in the Fort Myers Tip-Off, 6:30 p.m., FS1
Missouri State vs. Nebraska in the Hall of Fame Classic, 7 p.m., ESPNU
Eastern Michigan at Rutgers, 7 p.m., Big Ten Network
St. John's vs. California in the GotPrint.com Legends Classic, 7 p.m., ESPN2
Cal Poly at Washington State, 9 p.m., Pac-12 Network
Arizona vs. Iowa State in the Maui Jim Maui Invitational, 9 p.m., ESPNU
Wyoming vs. Boston College in the Fort Myers Tip-Off, 9 p.m., FS1
Southern California vs. Texas Tech in the Hall of Fame Classic, 9:30 p.m., ESPN2
Mississippi State vs. Arizona State in the MGM Resorts Main Event, 11 p.m., ESPNU
Presbyterian at UCLA, 11 p.m., Pac-12 Network
Gonzaga vs. Illinois in the Maui Jim Maui Invitational, 11:30 p.m., ESPN2
MORE: 4 teams we think could me No. 1 seeds
Tuesday, Nov. 20
Nicholls at Ole Miss, 7 p.m., SEC Network
UT Arlington at Indiana, 7 p.m., Big Ten Network
Green Bay at Oregon, 10 p.m., Pac-12 Network
Colorado at San Diego, 10 p.m., ESPNU
Texas A&M vs. Washington in the Vancouver Showcase, 11:30 p.m., ESPN2
Wednesday, Nov. 21
Winthrop at Kentucky, 1 p.m., SEC Network
Louisville vs. Tennessee in the NIT Season Tip-Off, 5 p.m., ESPN2
Marquette vs. Kansas in the NIT Season Tip-Off, 7 p.m. ESPN2
Alabama State at Iowa, 8:30 p.m., Big Ten Network
Thursday, Nov. 22
Villanova vs. Canisius in the Advocare Invitational, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2
UMass vs. Southern Illinois in the Continental Tire Las Vegas Invitational, 1:30 p.m., FS1
La Salle vs. Miami in the Wooden Legacy, 2:30 p.m., ESPNU
Oklahoma State vs. Memphis in the Advocare Invitational, 3:30 p.m., ESPN2
Nevada vs. Tulsa in the Continental Tire Las Vegas Invitational, 4 p.m., FS1
Northwestern vs. Fresno State in the Wooden Legacy, 4:30 p.m., ESPNU
College of Charleston vs. LSU in the Advocare Invitational, 7 p.m., ESPNU
Texas vs. North Carolina in the Continental Tire Las Vegas Invitational, 7:30 p.m., FS1
UAB vs. Florida State in the Advocare Invitational, 9 p.m., ESPNU
Michigan State vs. UCLA in the Continental Tire Las Vegas Invitational, 10 p.m., FS1
Hawaii vs. Utah in the Wooden Legacy, 11:30 p.m., ESPN2
|
|