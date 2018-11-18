basketball-men-d1 flag

Joe Boozell | NCAA.com | December 6, 2018

College basketball game times, TV schedule

Here is the college basketball TV schedule and game times for the first stretch of the 2018-19 season:

*All times Eastern

Thursday, Dec. 6

No. 23 Maryland at Purdue, 7 p.m., BTN

Charlotte at Wake Forest, 7 p.m., ACC Network

Iowa State at No. 18 Iowa, 8 p.m., FS1  

Friday, Dec. 7

TCU at USC, 9:30 p.m., FS1

No. 6 Nevada at No. 20 Arizona State, 11:59 p.m., ESPN2 

Saturday, Dec. 8

South Carolina at No. 5 Michigan, 12 p.m., FS1

No. 9 Kentucky at Seton Hall, 12 p.m., FOX

No. 10 Michigan State at Florida, 12 p.m., CBS

Saint Joesph's at No. 21 Villanova, 2 p.m., FS1

No. 17 Buffalo at St. Bonaventure, 4 p.m., ESPN+

No. 22 Mississippi State at Clemson, 4 p.m., ESPN2

Loyola-Chicago at No. 23 Maryland, 4 p.m.., BTN

No. 16 Kansas State at Tulsa, 4:30 p.m., CBSSN

No. 25 Furman at South Carolina Upstate, 4:30 p.m., ESPN+

No. 12 Wisconsin at Marquette, 5 p.m., FOX

Yale at No. 3 Duke, 5:30 p.m., ESPN

Creighton at No. 24 Nebraska, 6 p.m., BTN

No. 11 Florida State at UConn, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2

New Mexico State at No. 2 Kansas, 8:30 p.m., ESPN2

Dayton at No. 8 Auburn, 8:30 p.m., SEC Network

Sunday, Dec. 9

South Carolina State at No. 15 Virginia Tech, 1 p.m., ACC Network

VCU at No. 4 Virginia, 1:20 p.m., ACC Network

No. 7 Tennessee at No. 1 Gonzaga, 3 p.m., ESPN

No. 6 Nevada at Grand Canyon, 5:30 p.m., ESPNU

                                                                                                                                           