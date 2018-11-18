College basketball game times, TV schedule

Here is the college basketball TV schedule and game times for the first stretch of the 2018-19 season:
*All times Eastern
Tuesday, Dec. 11
Villanova at Penn, 7 p.m., ESPN2
Loyola (MD) at Maryland, 7 p.m., BTN
North Florida at Minnesota, 9 p.m., BTN
Colorado at New Mexico, 9 p.m., ESPN2
Wednesday, Dec. 12
SE Louisiana at Ole Miss, 7:30 p.m., SEC Network
Chicago State at DePaul, 8 p.m., FS1
LSU at Houston, 9 p.m., ESPN2
San Diego at Oregon, 10 p.m., Pac-12 Network
Thursday, Dec. 13
Savannah State at Wisconsin, 8 p.m., BTN
Friday, Dec. 14
UIC at DePaul, 7 p.m., FS1
Green Bay at Creighton, 9 p.m., FS1
Saturday, Dec. 15
Villanova at Kansas, Noon, ESPN
Tennessee at Memphis, Noon, ESPN2
Bucknell at Ohio State, Noon, BTN
SMU at Georgetown, Noon, FS1
Notre Dame vs. Purdue, 1:30 p.m., CBS
Western Michigan at Michigan, 2 p.m., BTN
Rutgers at Seton Hall, 2 p.m., FS1
NC State at Penn State, 2 p.m., ESPNU
Butler vs. Indiana, 3:45 p.m., CBS
Charleston at VCU, 4 p.m., NBCSN
Utah at Kentucky, 5 p.m., ESPN2
Belmont at UCLA, 5 p.m., Pac-12 Network
Southern Miss at Wichita State, 5:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network
Arizona State at Georgia, 6 p.m., SEC Network
Gonzaga at North Carolina, 7 p.m., ESPN2
Virginia Tech vs. Washington, 7 p.m., ESPNU
Iowa vs. Northern Iowa, 7 p.m., BTN
Eastern Washington at Stanford, 7 p.m., Pac-12 Network
Auburn vs. UAB, 7:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network
Eastern Kentucky at Xavier, 8 p.m., FS1
Cincinnati at Mississippi State, 8:30 p.m., SEC Network
USC at Oklahoma, 9 p.m., ESPNU
Boise State at Oregon, 9 p.m., Pac-12 Network
Texas A&M vs. Oregon State, 11 p.m., Pac-12 Network
Baylor at Arizona, 11 p.m., ESPN2
LSU vs. Saint Mary's, 11 p.m., ESPNU
Sunday, December 16
Central Connecticut at Providence, 2 p.m., FS1
St. Louis at Houston, 3 p.m., ESPNU
Wagner at St. John's, 4:30 p.m., FS1
Green Bay at Michigan State, 5 p.m., BTN
Indiana State at TCU, 5 p.m., ESPNU
Chattanooga at Ole Miss, 6 p.m., SEC Network
Nebraska vs. Oklahoma State, 7 p.m., BTN
