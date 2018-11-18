basketball-men-d1 flag

Joe Boozell | NCAA.com | December 11, 2018

College basketball game times, TV schedule

Here is the college basketball TV schedule and game times for the first stretch of the 2018-19 season:

*All times Eastern

Tuesday, Dec. 11

Villanova at Penn, 7 p.m., ESPN2

Loyola (MD) at Maryland, 7 p.m., BTN

North Florida at Minnesota, 9 p.m., BTN

Colorado at New Mexico, 9 p.m., ESPN2

Wednesday, Dec. 12

SE Louisiana at Ole Miss, 7:30 p.m., SEC Network

Chicago State at DePaul, 8 p.m., FS1

LSU at Houston, 9 p.m., ESPN2

San Diego at Oregon, 10 p.m., Pac-12 Network

Thursday, Dec. 13

Savannah State at Wisconsin, 8 p.m., BTN

Friday, Dec. 14

UIC at DePaul, 7 p.m., FS1

Green Bay at Creighton, 9 p.m., FS1

Saturday, Dec. 15

Villanova at Kansas, Noon, ESPN

Tennessee at Memphis, Noon, ESPN2

Bucknell at Ohio State, Noon, BTN

SMU at Georgetown, Noon, FS1

Notre Dame vs. Purdue, 1:30 p.m., CBS

Western Michigan at Michigan, 2 p.m., BTN

Rutgers at Seton Hall, 2 p.m., FS1

NC State at Penn State, 2 p.m., ESPNU

Butler vs. Indiana, 3:45 p.m., CBS

Charleston at VCU, 4 p.m., NBCSN

Utah at Kentucky, 5 p.m., ESPN2

Belmont at UCLA, 5 p.m., Pac-12 Network

Southern Miss at Wichita State, 5:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network

Arizona State at Georgia, 6 p.m., SEC Network

Gonzaga at North Carolina, 7 p.m., ESPN2

Virginia Tech vs. Washington, 7 p.m., ESPNU

Iowa vs. Northern Iowa, 7 p.m., BTN

Eastern Washington at Stanford, 7 p.m., Pac-12 Network

Auburn vs. UAB, 7:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network

Eastern Kentucky at Xavier, 8 p.m., FS1

Cincinnati at Mississippi State, 8:30 p.m., SEC Network

USC at Oklahoma, 9 p.m., ESPNU

Boise State at Oregon, 9 p.m., Pac-12 Network

Texas A&M vs. Oregon State, 11 p.m., Pac-12 Network

Baylor at Arizona, 11 p.m., ESPN2

LSU vs. Saint Mary's, 11 p.m., ESPNU

Sunday, December 16

Central Connecticut at Providence, 2 p.m., FS1

St. Louis at Houston, 3 p.m., ESPNU

Wagner at St. John's, 4:30 p.m., FS1

Green Bay at Michigan State, 5 p.m., BTN

Indiana State at TCU, 5 p.m., ESPNU

Chattanooga at Ole Miss, 6 p.m., SEC Network

Nebraska vs. Oklahoma State, 7 p.m., BTN                                                                                                                                         