Battle 4 Atlantis schedule, bracket, scores

The 2018 Battle 4 Atlantis starts Wednesday. Below, you’ll find the teams, schedule, bracket and also scores for the tournament. The tournament runs Wednesday, Nov. 21 through Friday, Nov. 23.

The eight-team field is highlighted by No. 4 Virginia and No. 25 Wisconsin, and features four teams that made the NCAA tournament last year.

Here's everything you need to know for it:

2018 Battle 4 Atlantis: Schedule, scores (all times EST)

Wednesday, Nov. 21

Game 1: Florida vs. Oklahoma, 12 p.m., ESPN

Game 2: No. 25 Wisconsin vs. Stanford, 2:30 p.m., ESPN or ESPN2

Game 3: Butler vs. Dayton, 7 p.m., ESPN3 or ESPNews

Game 4: No. 4 Virginia vs. Middle Tennessee State, 9:30 p.m., ESPN2

Thursday, Nov. 22

Game 5: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 1:30 p.m., ESPN or ESPN2

Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 4 p.m., ESPN or ESPN2

Game 7: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 7 p.m., ESPN2 or ESPNU

Game 8: Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, 9:30 p.m., ESPN2 or ESPNU

Friday, Nov. 23

Game 9: Loser Game 5 vs. Loser Game 6, 11:30 a.m., ESPN or ESPN2

Game 10 (Championship): Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 2 p.m., ESPN

Game 11: Loser Game 7 vs. Loser Game 8, 7 p.m., ESPNU or ESPN3 or ESPNews

Game 12: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 9:30 p.m., ESPNU

2018 Battle 4 Atlantis: Bracket

2018 Battle 4 Atlantis: Past champions, runners-up, scores

Villanova is the only team to have won the tournament twice. But every team that has won the Battle 4 Atlantis has gone on to the NCAA tournament. Five of the seven have made it to the Sweet 16.

Here is the full history: