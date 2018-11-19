Battle 4 Atlantis schedule, bracket, scores

The 2018 Battle 4 Atlantis starts Wednesday. Below, you’ll find the teams, schedule, bracket and also scores for the tournament. The tournament runs Wednesday, Nov. 21 through Friday, Nov. 23.
The eight-team field is highlighted by No. 4 Virginia and No. 25 Wisconsin, and features four teams that made the NCAA tournament last year.
Here's everything you need to know for it:
2018 Battle 4 Atlantis: Schedule, scores (all times EST)
Wednesday, Nov. 21
Game 1: Florida vs. Oklahoma, 12 p.m., ESPN
Game 2: No. 25 Wisconsin vs. Stanford, 2:30 p.m., ESPN or ESPN2
Game 3: Butler vs. Dayton, 7 p.m., ESPN3 or ESPNews
Game 4: No. 4 Virginia vs. Middle Tennessee State, 9:30 p.m., ESPN2
Thursday, Nov. 22
Game 5: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 1:30 p.m., ESPN or ESPN2
Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 4 p.m., ESPN or ESPN2
Game 7: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 7 p.m., ESPN2 or ESPNU
Game 8: Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, 9:30 p.m., ESPN2 or ESPNU
Friday, Nov. 23
Game 9: Loser Game 5 vs. Loser Game 6, 11:30 a.m., ESPN or ESPN2
Game 10 (Championship): Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 2 p.m., ESPN
Game 11: Loser Game 7 vs. Loser Game 8, 7 p.m., ESPNU or ESPN3 or ESPNews
Game 12: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 9:30 p.m., ESPNU
2018 Battle 4 Atlantis: Bracket
2018 Battle 4 Atlantis: Past champions, runners-up, scores
Villanova is the only team to have won the tournament twice. But every team that has won the Battle 4 Atlantis has gone on to the NCAA tournament. Five of the seven have made it to the Sweet 16.
Here is the full history:
|Year
|Winner
|Runner-up
|Score
|2017
|Villanova
|Northern Iowa
|64-50
|2016
|Baylor
|Louisville
|66-63
|2015
|Syracuse
|Texas A&M
|74-67
|2014
|Wisconsin
|Oklahoma
|69-56
|2013
|Villanova
|Iowa
|88-83 (OT)
|2012
|Duke
|Louisville
|76-71
|2011
|Harvard
|UCF
|59-49
