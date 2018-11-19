NIT Season Tip-Off schedule, bracket, scores

Andy Katz counts down his top player of the year candidates

The 2018 NIT Season Tip-Off starts Wednesday. Below, you’ll find the teams, schedule, bracket and also scores for the tournament. The tournament will be played Wednesday, Nov. 21 and Friday, Nov. 23.

The four-team tournament features No. 2 Kansas, No. 5 Tennessee, Louisville, and Marquette.

Here’s everything you need to know for it:

2018 NIT Season Tip-Off: Schedule, scores (all times EST)

Wednesday, November 21

Game 1: No. 5 Tennessee vs. Louisville, 5 p.m., ESPN2

Game 2: No. 2 Kansas vs. Marquette, 7 p.m., ESPN2

Friday, November 23

Game 3: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 7 p.m., ESPN2

Game 4: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 9 p.m., ESPN2

2018 NIT Season Tip-Off: Bracket:

NIT Season Tip-Off: Past champions, runners-up, scores

Arizona and Duke have the most wins in the tournament, with four each.

Here's the full history: