Daniel Wilco | NCAA.com | November 20, 2018

NIT Season Tip-Off schedule, bracket, scores

The 2018 NIT Season Tip-Off starts Wednesday. Below, you’ll find the teams, schedule, bracket and also scores for the tournament. The tournament will be played Wednesday, Nov. 21 and Friday, Nov. 23.

The four-team tournament features No. 2 Kansas, No. 5 Tennessee, Louisville, and Marquette.

Here’s everything you need to know for it:

2018 NIT Season Tip-Off: Schedule, scores (all times EST)

Wednesday, November 21

Game 1: No. 5 Tennessee vs. Louisville, 5 p.m., ESPN2
Game 2: No. 2 Kansas vs. Marquette, 7 p.m., ESPN2

Friday, November 23

Game 3: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 7 p.m., ESPN2
Game 4: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 9 p.m., ESPN2

2018 NIT Season Tip-Off: Bracket:

NIT Season Tip-Off: Past champions, runners-up, scores

Arizona and Duke have the most wins in the tournament, with four each. 

Here's the full history:

Year Winner Runner-up Score
2017 Virginia Rhode Island 70-55
2016 Temple West Virginia 81-77
2015 Villanova Georgia Tech 69-52
2014 Gonzaga St. John's 73-66
2013 Arizona Duke 72-66
2012 Michigan Kansas State 71-57
2011 Syracuse Stanford 69-63
2010 Tennessee Villanova 78-68
2009 Duke Connecticut 68-59
2008 Oklahoma Purdue 87-82 (OT)
2007 Texas A&M Ohio State 70-47
2006 Butler Gonzaga 79-71
2005 Duke Memphis 70-67
2004 Wake Forest Arizona 63-60
2003 Georgia Tech Texas Tech 85-65
2002 North Carolina Stanford 74-57
2001 Syracuse Wake Forest 74-67
2000 Duke Temple 63-60
1999 Arizona Kentucky 63-51
1998 North Carolina Stanford 57-49
1997 Kansas Florida State 73-58
1996 Indiana Duke 85-69
1995 Arizona Georgetown 81-71
1994 Ohio New Mexico State 84-80 (OT)
1993 Kansas Massachusetts 86-75
1992 Indiana Seton Hall 78-74
1991 Oklahoma State Georgia Tech 78-71
1990 Arizona Arkansas 89-77
1989 Kansas St. John's 66-57
1988 Syracuse Missouri 86-84 (OT)
1987 Florida Seton Hall 70-68
1986 UNLV Western Kentucky 96-95 (2OT)
1985 Duke Kansas 92-86