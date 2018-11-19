NIT Season Tip-Off schedule, bracket, scores

The 2018 NIT Season Tip-Off starts Wednesday. Below, you’ll find the teams, schedule, bracket and also scores for the tournament. The tournament will be played Wednesday, Nov. 21 and Friday, Nov. 23.
The four-team tournament features No. 2 Kansas, No. 5 Tennessee, Louisville, and Marquette.
Here’s everything you need to know for it:
RELATED: College basketball TV schedule | Scoreboard | Updated stats
2018 NIT Season Tip-Off: Schedule, scores (all times EST)
Wednesday, November 21
Game 1: No. 5 Tennessee vs. Louisville, 5 p.m., ESPN2
Game 2: No. 2 Kansas vs. Marquette, 7 p.m., ESPN2
Friday, November 23
Game 3: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 7 p.m., ESPN2
Game 4: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 9 p.m., ESPN2
MORE: Ultimate A to Z guide to college basketball's non-conference schedule and tournaments
2018 NIT Season Tip-Off: Bracket:
NIT Season Tip-Off: Past champions, runners-up, scores
Arizona and Duke have the most wins in the tournament, with four each.
Here's the full history:
|Year
|Winner
|Runner-up
|Score
|2017
|Virginia
|Rhode Island
|70-55
|2016
|Temple
|West Virginia
|81-77
|2015
|Villanova
|Georgia Tech
|69-52
|2014
|Gonzaga
|St. John's
|73-66
|2013
|Arizona
|Duke
|72-66
|2012
|Michigan
|Kansas State
|71-57
|2011
|Syracuse
|Stanford
|69-63
|2010
|Tennessee
|Villanova
|78-68
|2009
|Duke
|Connecticut
|68-59
|2008
|Oklahoma
|Purdue
|87-82 (OT)
|2007
|Texas A&M
|Ohio State
|70-47
|2006
|Butler
|Gonzaga
|79-71
|2005
|Duke
|Memphis
|70-67
|2004
|Wake Forest
|Arizona
|63-60
|2003
|Georgia Tech
|Texas Tech
|85-65
|2002
|North Carolina
|Stanford
|74-57
|2001
|Syracuse
|Wake Forest
|74-67
|2000
|Duke
|Temple
|63-60
|1999
|Arizona
|Kentucky
|63-51
|1998
|North Carolina
|Stanford
|57-49
|1997
|Kansas
|Florida State
|73-58
|1996
|Indiana
|Duke
|85-69
|1995
|Arizona
|Georgetown
|81-71
|1994
|Ohio
|New Mexico State
|84-80 (OT)
|1993
|Kansas
|Massachusetts
|86-75
|1992
|Indiana
|Seton Hall
|78-74
|1991
|Oklahoma State
|Georgia Tech
|78-71
|1990
|Arizona
|Arkansas
|89-77
|1989
|Kansas
|St. John's
|66-57
|1988
|Syracuse
|Missouri
|86-84 (OT)
|1987
|Florida
|Seton Hall
|70-68
|1986
|UNLV
|Western Kentucky
|96-95 (2OT)
|1985
|Duke
|Kansas
|92-86
|
|