Duke vs. Gonzaga: Zion Williamson vs. Rui Hachimura and two other key matchups in the Maui Invitational title game

Before the start of the Maui Invitational, Spokesman-Review beat writer Jim Meehan listed his dream individual showdowns for the tournament.

As Gonzaga handled business in the bottom half of the bracket, top-ranked Duke held serve in the top half, setting up a marquee game for the Maui title on Wednesday (5 p.m. ET, ESPN). Here's a look at the top three matchup.

RELATED: Your guide to the 2018 Maui Invitational | Maui bracket, schedule and scores

Zion Williamson vs. Rui Hachimura

Getty Images Gonzaga's Rui Hachimura is averaging 23 points per game so far in 2018.

Williamson is 6-7 and 285 pounds, a rim-wrecking freight train in the open court. He also moves like a guard. No wonder he was offered a football scholarship by LSU. Williamson is averaging 23.5 points and 9.5 rebounds, along with countless highlight-reel dunks.

Hachimura would be giving away roughly 50 pounds, but he is Gonzaga's strongest interior player and had success defending 260-pound Jock Landale last season. Clarke is an option, but he'd have to find a way to counter Williamson's size and strength advantages.

MORE: Andy Katz's ultimate Thanksgiving weekend viewing guide | Scoreboard

RJ Barrett vs. Zach Norvell Jr.

Two versatile, talented, creative scoring wings going at it would be a treat to watch. The 6-7 Barrett, who was Gonzaga freshman Filip Petrusev's teammate at Montverde Academy, is a handful inside and out. He's taken 22 shots per game, but he's also producing 24 points. The 6-5 Norvell can put up points in a hurry.

Most Points Through 5 Games - Teammate Trios Under Coach K

1. RJ/Zion/Cam: 300 👓

2. G. Hill/B. Hurley/T. Hill: 286 (1992-93)

3. J. Parker/R. Hood/Q. Cook: 284 (2013-14)#DukeMBBStats pic.twitter.com/AyQYiSsrvr — Duke Basketball (@DukeMBB) November 21, 2018

Cam Reddish vs. Brandon Clarke

This game would be filled with athletic, skilled bigs, and Reddish and Clarke certainly fit that description. The 6-8 Reddish appears destined to join Williamson and Barrett as potential one-and-dones. He's drained a team-leading 13 3-pointers, averages 16.5 points and is a willing passer (10 assists). Clarke is a high-riser who can score, rebound and block shots. Corey Kispert could be an option here on defense, with Reddish doing most of his damage on the perimeter.

This article is written by Jim Meehan from The Spokesman-Review and was legally licensed via the Tribune Content Agency through the NewsCred publisher network. Please direct all licensing questions to legal@newscred.com.