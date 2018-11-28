The Zion Williamson dunk report: Tracking the Duke freshman's best dunks this season

Duke freshman Zion Williamson has taken college basketball by storm this season. We've never seen an athlete quite like him. Williamson's combination of size and explosiveness is mesmerizing to watch.

We'll be tracking his best dunks all year long. Here are some of Williamson's best slams to date.

MORE: Full college basketball scoreboard | 2019 March Madness schedule

The best of the best:

Williamson gets a head of steam in the open floor against San Diego State and throws down a nasty windmill:

ZION WINDMILL pic.twitter.com/4qPVT9i8o1 — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) November 20, 2018

Duke forces the turnover, and Williamson flies in from the weakside. He probably could've dunked this one on a 12-foot hoop:

Williamson goes full LeBron James in the open floor on this flush:

Williamson breaks free for a windmill against Indiana, his fourth dunk of the night:

Welcome to another episode of The Zion Show. pic.twitter.com/UzOJGMj94n — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) November 28, 2018

The best of the rest:

Williamson gets serious hangtime off of a Kentucky turnover at the Champions Classic:

Here, he shows off the handles and finishes with the slam:

Another Duke transition blitz, where Williamson stays in the air for quite a while for the jam:

Williamson skies for the alley-oop against Indiana: