College basketball's best free throw shooting teams this century

There isn’t much of a better equalizer in measuring college basketball teams than the free throw. That one shot is the exact same for every single team in the sport. Yet some teams excel from the charity stripe while others make the “free” part look ironic.
So we decided to rank teams by their free-throw shooting performance this century.
And the winner was Villanova.
How did we get there?
Looking solely at free throw percentage or free throws made per game would be insufficient. How do you decide whether a team that went 5-for-5 is better than a team that went 8-for-10? Instead, we created a quick and dirty free throw index — a measurement of how teams perform compared to the field in both categories. (If you want to see the exact formula we used and a more in-depth explanation of it, scroll to the bottom of this article.)
In the 18 years we looked at, Villanova had the highest free-throw percentage (74.41 percent), and the 13th-most made free throws per game (16.59). No other team in Division I can beat that.
The full rankings are below, but first, a few takeaways from the data:
- Not counting the 2018-19 season, there have been 3,948,821 free throws shot by Division I teams this century. Of those, 2,738,488 were made.
- Since 2001, the average Division I team shoots 20.7 free throws per game and makes 14.3. But those numbers are actually trending down. In 2001, teams shot an average of 22.4 and made 15.4. In 2018, they’re shooting 19.6 and making 14.
- As a result, a slightly non-surprising trend follows: Free throw percentage has increased nearly every year. Last season saw the highest mark this century, with teams making 71.3 percent of their free throws.
- The best free-throw shooting performance this century came from Wisconsin in 2011. That year, the Badgers were 436-for-533 from the line, good for 81.8 percent. That Wisconsin team went 25-9 on the season, earning a 4-seed in the NCAA tournament, where they lost in the Sweet 16 to national championship runner-up Butler.
- Besides Wisconsin, only six teams have shot at least 80 percent from the line on a season this century:
|Year
|School
|FTM
|FTA
|FT%
|Record
|2011
|Wisconsin
|436
|533
|0.818
|25-9
|2012
|Weber State
|538
|661
|0.814
|25-7
|2018
|William & Mary
|479
|591
|0.81
|19-12
|2011
|Harvard
|523
|646
|0.81
|23-7
|2018
|Central Michigan
|573
|711
|0.806
|21-15
|2018
|Marquette
|483
|600
|0.805
|21-14
|2017
|Notre Dame
|489
|611
|0.8
|26-10
- The worst showing this century came from Prairie View in 2012. The Panthers were 340-for-629 — 54.1 percent. They went 14-18 on the season.
- No one has shot more free throws in a season than Kentucky did in 2014. The Wildcats went to the line 1,146 times that year — almost 500 times more than the average of 653. Yet they only made 68.2 percent of their shots. That’s 365 points left on the court. To be fair, Kentucky played 40 games that season — way higher than the average of 32 since 2001. If you wanted the team that went to the free throw line the most often, that’d be Nevada in 2002. The Wolfpack shot 31.7 free throws per game that year — the most this century.
Here are the full rankings (includes all teams that were part of Division I between 2001 and 2018):
|RANK
|School
|FT/G
|FT%
|FT index
|1
|Villanova
|16.59
|74.41%
|0.933
|2
|Incarnate Word
|17.40
|72.34%
|0.925
|3
|Arizona
|16.81
|73.49%
|0.918
|4
|Duke
|17.18
|72.22%
|0.902
|5
|South Dakota State
|16.23
|74.12%
|0.894
|6
|Brigham Young
|16.62
|72.93%
|0.882
|7
|Gonzaga
|16.85
|72.23%
|0.875
|8
|Weber State
|16.35
|72.90%
|0.859
|9
|Omaha
|16.26
|72.97%
|0.854
|10
|Xavier
|16.72
|71.80%
|0.849
|11
|Niagara
|17.04
|71.04%
|0.848
|12
|Cal State Northridge
|16.70
|71.66%
|0.842
|13
|Nevada
|16.76
|71.26%
|0.834
|14
|Oakland
|16.60
|71.35%
|0.823
|15
|Grand Canyon
|16.92
|70.35%
|0.813
|16
|Oklahoma State
|15.95
|72.07%
|0.796
|17
|Wyoming
|16.71
|70.25%
|0.792
|18
|Oral Roberts
|15.89
|71.82%
|0.782
|19
|Colorado State
|16.26
|70.92%
|0.780
|20
|Marquette
|15.71
|72.07%
|0.776
|21
|Western Michigan
|16.03
|71.08%
|0.767
|22
|Manhattan
|16.23
|70.64%
|0.767
|23
|Wake Forest
|16.58
|69.72%
|0.763
|24
|Maryland
|16.01
|70.90%
|0.759
|25
|Evansville
|15.50
|71.98%
|0.756
|26
|Oregon
|15.22
|72.59%
|0.755
|27
|Utah Valley
|14.98
|72.74%
|0.741
|28
|St. Bonaventure
|15.31
|71.95%
|0.739
|29
|Wichita State
|15.11
|72.19%
|0.732
|30
|South Dakota
|15.11
|72.20%
|0.732
|31
|Lehigh
|14.86
|72.70%
|0.730
|32
|North Carolina
|16.05
|69.95%
|0.728
|33
|Drake
|14.82
|72.63%
|0.723
|34
|Notre Dame
|14.61
|73.07%
|0.722
|35
|Tennessee Tech
|15.99
|69.84%
|0.718
|36
|Texas Tech
|15.47
|70.96%
|0.717
|37
|North Texas
|16.41
|68.75%
|0.713
|38
|New Mexico
|15.88
|69.94%
|0.713
|39
|Stanford
|15.62
|70.38%
|0.708
|40
|Harvard
|14.68
|72.45%
|0.706
|41
|Connecticut
|15.52
|70.47%
|0.703
|42
|North Carolina State
|15.27
|71.01%
|0.702
|43
|Green Bay
|14.97
|71.67%
|0.701
|44
|Iowa
|15.36
|70.77%
|0.701
|45
|North Carolina-Asheville
|15.37
|70.74%
|0.700
|46
|Lafayette
|14.02
|73.70%
|0.697
|47
|Texas-El Paso
|15.96
|69.28%
|0.696
|48
|Davidson
|14.19
|73.28%
|0.696
|49
|Northern Colorado
|15.34
|70.68%
|0.695
|50
|Oklahoma
|14.68
|72.13%
|0.694
|51
|Providence
|15.34
|70.60%
|0.693
|52
|Colorado
|15.62
|69.94%
|0.692
|53
|Georgetown
|14.95
|71.41%
|0.690
|54
|Brown
|15.15
|70.93%
|0.689
|55
|Morehead State
|14.89
|71.44%
|0.687
|56
|Siena
|15.40
|70.24%
|0.685
|57
|Tulsa
|15.47
|70.09%
|0.685
|58
|Indiana
|14.97
|71.21%
|0.685
|59
|Long Island University
|15.90
|69.10%
|0.685
|60
|Centenary (LA)
|15.07
|70.96%
|0.684
|61
|Northwestern State
|16.52
|67.68%
|0.683
|62
|Kentucky
|15.66
|69.60%
|0.683
|63
|Texas-Arlington
|15.85
|69.13%
|0.682
|64
|Ohio
|15.13
|70.70%
|0.679
|65
|Central Michigan
|15.04
|70.80%
|0.676
|66
|Kansas
|15.54
|69.64%
|0.674
|67
|Creighton
|14.38
|72.22%
|0.673
|68
|Mercer
|14.92
|70.89%
|0.669
|69
|Lamar
|16.06
|68.08%
|0.661
|70
|East Tennessee State
|15.52
|69.29%
|0.661
|71
|Saint Mary's (CA)
|14.74
|71.03%
|0.659
|72
|North Dakota State
|14.29
|72.02%
|0.659
|73
|Chattanooga
|15.87
|68.44%
|0.658
|74
|Michigan State
|14.31
|71.95%
|0.657
|75
|Birmingham-Southern
|15.11
|70.05%
|0.654
|76
|Tennessee
|15.25
|69.69%
|0.653
|77
|Missouri
|14.89
|70.50%
|0.652
|78
|Eastern Washington
|14.69
|70.91%
|0.651
|79
|New Mexico State
|15.89
|68.20%
|0.651
|80
|Vanderbilt
|14.58
|71.14%
|0.650
|81
|Lipscomb
|15.69
|68.56%
|0.648
|82
|Texas A&M-Corpus Christi
|15.41
|69.11%
|0.644
|83
|Purdue
|14.66
|70.78%
|0.643
|84
|Little Rock
|15.22
|69.51%
|0.643
|85
|Southern Mississippi
|15.21
|69.51%
|0.643
|86
|Utah
|14.10
|71.89%
|0.638
|87
|Albany (NY)
|13.68
|72.84%
|0.638
|88
|Butler
|14.15
|71.77%
|0.638
|89
|Murray State
|14.89
|70.05%
|0.636
|90
|Baylor
|14.59
|70.71%
|0.635
|91
|Rice
|14.65
|70.57%
|0.635
|92
|Utah State
|13.94
|72.17%
|0.635
|93
|IUPUI
|14.28
|71.34%
|0.633
|94
|Iona
|15.01
|69.69%
|0.633
|95
|Nevada-Las Vegas
|15.07
|69.51%
|0.632
|96
|Southern Utah
|14.43
|70.98%
|0.632
|97
|Houston Baptist
|15.55
|68.42%
|0.631
|98
|Missouri State
|14.41
|70.97%
|0.630
|99
|Portland
|14.23
|71.34%
|0.629
|100
|Boston College
|14.64
|70.41%
|0.629
|101
|Texas
|15.55
|68.34%
|0.628
|102
|Arkansas State
|15.00
|69.58%
|0.628
|103
|Montana
|14.56
|70.55%
|0.627
|104
|Northern Iowa
|13.63
|72.66%
|0.627
|105
|Bradley
|14.40
|70.80%
|0.623
|106
|Austin Peay
|15.46
|68.40%
|0.623
|107
|Vermont
|14.83
|69.82%
|0.623
|108
|Alabama
|14.92
|69.60%
|0.622
|109
|Hawaii
|15.00
|69.39%
|0.621
|110
|Arizona State
|14.91
|69.60%
|0.621
|111
|Marshall
|15.45
|68.37%
|0.621
|112
|Yale
|14.79
|69.87%
|0.621
|113
|La Salle
|14.16
|71.22%
|0.618
|114
|Florida State
|14.84
|69.68%
|0.618
|115
|North Carolina Central
|14.76
|69.85%
|0.618
|116
|Arkansas
|15.20
|68.85%
|0.618
|117
|Washington
|15.21
|68.80%
|0.617
|118
|West Virginia
|14.76
|69.77%
|0.615
|119
|Valparaiso
|14.65
|69.97%
|0.613
|120
|Santa Clara
|14.18
|71.00%
|0.613
|121
|Sam Houston State
|15.78
|67.36%
|0.612
|122
|Belmont
|13.99
|71.40%
|0.611
|123
|Virginia
|13.91
|71.54%
|0.610
|124
|Bucknell
|14.54
|70.02%
|0.606
|125
|UC-Davis
|13.98
|71.26%
|0.605
|126
|Miami (FL)
|13.99
|71.20%
|0.604
|127
|Portland State
|14.84
|69.28%
|0.604
|128
|Buffalo
|14.99
|68.88%
|0.602
|129
|Texas-San Antonio
|15.48
|67.78%
|0.602
|130
|Loyola Marymount
|14.39
|70.23%
|0.602
|131
|Boise State
|14.24
|70.53%
|0.600
|132
|Saint Joseph's
|14.65
|69.58%
|0.600
|133
|New Orleans
|15.45
|67.74%
|0.598
|134
|Wright State
|13.99
|71.01%
|0.597
|135
|Memphis
|15.77
|66.94%
|0.595
|136
|Texas State
|15.26
|68.08%
|0.595
|137
|Kent State
|14.51
|69.76%
|0.595
|138
|Charlotte
|15.17
|68.25%
|0.594
|139
|Florida
|14.42
|69.87%
|0.591
|140
|North Dakota
|14.98
|68.58%
|0.590
|141
|Northern Arizona
|14.28
|70.16%
|0.590
|142
|Loyola (MD)
|14.67
|69.28%
|0.590
|143
|George Washington
|14.93
|68.69%
|0.590
|144
|University of California
|14.44
|69.79%
|0.590
|145
|Mississippi
|14.63
|69.36%
|0.589
|146
|Georgia
|14.65
|69.31%
|0.589
|147
|Pacific
|14.30
|70.09%
|0.589
|148
|Tennessee-Martin
|14.51
|69.57%
|0.587
|149
|Wisconsin
|13.81
|71.09%
|0.585
|150
|Indiana State
|14.04
|70.50%
|0.583
|151
|Toledo
|14.39
|69.72%
|0.583
|152
|Delaware
|14.45
|69.57%
|0.583
|153
|Fairfield
|14.04
|70.36%
|0.578
|154
|Minnesota
|14.30
|69.77%
|0.577
|155
|Robert Morris
|14.08
|70.22%
|0.576
|156
|Kansas State
|15.25
|67.57%
|0.576
|157
|Quinnipiac
|14.92
|68.30%
|0.575
|158
|Cal State Fullerton
|14.51
|69.16%
|0.573
|159
|Pepperdine
|14.25
|69.72%
|0.571
|160
|Bowling Green State
|13.97
|70.31%
|0.570
|161
|Central Connecticut State
|13.51
|71.36%
|0.570
|162
|Monmouth
|14.15
|69.85%
|0.568
|163
|UC-Santa Barbara
|13.72
|70.77%
|0.566
|164
|Northeastern
|13.84
|70.46%
|0.564
|165
|Liberty
|13.94
|70.20%
|0.564
|166
|Houston
|14.26
|69.45%
|0.562
|167
|Virginia Tech
|14.75
|68.32%
|0.562
|168
|Jacksonville
|14.65
|68.54%
|0.562
|169
|Tennessee State
|14.23
|69.48%
|0.561
|170
|Ball State
|14.42
|69.03%
|0.561
|171
|Alabama-Birmingham
|14.35
|69.16%
|0.560
|172
|Louisville
|14.60
|68.58%
|0.559
|173
|Stephen F. Austin
|14.24
|69.39%
|0.559
|174
|Appalachian State
|14.54
|68.69%
|0.558
|175
|Dayton
|14.39
|69.00%
|0.557
|176
|UCLA
|14.12
|69.58%
|0.556
|177
|Illinois-Chicago
|14.38
|69.00%
|0.556
|178
|Abilene Christian
|13.49
|70.94%
|0.553
|179
|San Diego
|14.35
|68.98%
|0.553
|180
|Eastern Michigan
|14.74
|68.10%
|0.553
|181
|Coppin State
|13.81
|70.15%
|0.551
|182
|Campbell
|14.33
|68.96%
|0.551
|183
|Texas Christian
|15.03
|67.33%
|0.549
|184
|South Alabama
|14.64
|68.21%
|0.549
|185
|Eastern Illinois
|13.17
|71.52%
|0.548
|186
|Louisiana
|15.10
|67.13%
|0.548
|187
|Iowa State
|13.82
|70.03%
|0.547
|188
|Idaho State
|14.20
|69.16%
|0.547
|189
|Michigan
|12.63
|72.71%
|0.547
|190
|Eastern Kentucky
|13.24
|71.30%
|0.546
|191
|Akron
|14.36
|68.76%
|0.546
|192
|Southern Methodist
|14.11
|69.30%
|0.545
|193
|Texas Southern
|15.58
|65.96%
|0.545
|194
|Holy Cross
|14.08
|69.35%
|0.545
|195
|Montana State
|14.12
|69.28%
|0.544
|196
|Hofstra
|14.79
|67.72%
|0.544
|197
|Ohio State
|14.06
|69.36%
|0.543
|198
|Middle Tennessee
|14.19
|69.03%
|0.542
|199
|Western Kentucky
|14.52
|68.29%
|0.542
|200
|UC-Irvine
|13.62
|70.31%
|0.542
|201
|Hampton
|15.40
|66.28%
|0.541
|202
|Seton Hall
|14.15
|69.08%
|0.541
|203
|Milwaukee
|14.18
|69.00%
|0.540
|204
|Missouri-Kansas City
|13.78
|69.92%
|0.540
|205
|Loyola (IL)
|13.46
|70.59%
|0.538
|206
|Columbia
|12.99
|71.64%
|0.538
|207
|Syracuse
|14.52
|68.15%
|0.537
|208
|Massachusetts-Lowell
|13.67
|70.06%
|0.537
|209
|James Madison
|14.03
|69.25%
|0.536
|210
|Virginia Commonwealth
|14.20
|68.81%
|0.535
|211
|Tulane
|14.41
|68.33%
|0.534
|212
|VMI
|14.23
|68.71%
|0.533
|213
|George Mason
|14.18
|68.77%
|0.532
|214
|Long Beach State
|14.49
|68.07%
|0.531
|215
|William & Mary
|13.55
|70.17%
|0.530
|216
|Rhode Island
|14.43
|68.16%
|0.530
|217
|Washington State
|13.12
|71.12%
|0.529
|218
|Denver
|12.70
|72.04%
|0.529
|219
|Southeast Missouri State
|14.10
|68.86%
|0.528
|220
|Fresno State
|14.30
|68.41%
|0.528
|221
|East Carolina
|14.38
|68.19%
|0.527
|222
|Texas-Rio Grande Valley
|14.47
|67.99%
|0.527
|223
|Marist
|13.78
|69.52%
|0.525
|224
|Rider
|14.24
|68.42%
|0.524
|225
|Wagner
|14.08
|68.70%
|0.521
|226
|North Carolina-Greensboro
|13.88
|69.15%
|0.521
|227
|Saint Francis (PA)
|13.33
|70.36%
|0.519
|228
|Duquesne
|14.24
|68.30%
|0.519
|229
|Howard
|14.61
|67.43%
|0.518
|230
|Detroit Mercy
|13.95
|68.83%
|0.515
|231
|Texas A&M
|14.63
|67.28%
|0.514
|232
|San Diego State
|14.19
|68.27%
|0.514
|233
|McNeese State
|14.10
|68.39%
|0.511
|234
|Miami (OH)
|12.80
|71.22%
|0.507
|235
|High Point
|13.75
|69.08%
|0.507
|236
|Fort Wayne
|13.44
|69.75%
|0.506
|237
|Illinois
|12.97
|70.80%
|0.506
|238
|Drexel
|14.02
|68.40%
|0.505
|239
|Oregon State
|14.08
|68.25%
|0.505
|240
|Cal State Bakersfield
|14.05
|68.27%
|0.503
|241
|St. John's (NY)
|14.18
|67.96%
|0.502
|242
|Louisiana State
|13.88
|68.62%
|0.502
|243
|Cleveland State
|13.47
|69.55%
|0.501
|244
|Jacksonville State
|13.95
|68.39%
|0.499
|245
|Mississippi State
|14.23
|67.74%
|0.498
|246
|Citadel
|13.48
|69.44%
|0.498
|247
|Penn State
|13.18
|70.07%
|0.497
|248
|Louisiana Tech
|14.26
|67.63%
|0.496
|249
|Furman
|13.32
|69.74%
|0.496
|250
|Nebraska
|13.59
|69.10%
|0.495
|251
|College of Charleston
|13.28
|69.74%
|0.492
|252
|Pittsburgh
|14.18
|67.63%
|0.490
|253
|South Carolina State
|14.10
|67.77%
|0.489
|254
|Southern Illinois
|13.75
|68.56%
|0.489
|255
|Boston University
|13.20
|69.80%
|0.488
|256
|NJIT
|13.65
|68.78%
|0.488
|257
|Cincinnati
|13.92
|68.16%
|0.488
|258
|Jackson State
|14.32
|67.23%
|0.487
|259
|Sacramento State
|13.98
|67.96%
|0.486
|260
|Towson
|14.29
|67.25%
|0.486
|261
|Northern Illinois
|14.15
|67.56%
|0.485
|262
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|13.89
|68.13%
|0.484
|263
|Winthrop
|14.02
|67.83%
|0.484
|264
|Idaho
|13.55
|68.74%
|0.479
|265
|Western Carolina
|13.56
|68.71%
|0.478
|266
|Cal Poly
|13.14
|69.65%
|0.478
|267
|Central Florida
|13.90
|67.92%
|0.478
|268
|Georgia Southern
|14.29
|66.97%
|0.475
|269
|Canisius
|13.02
|69.83%
|0.474
|270
|Navy
|13.76
|68.10%
|0.473
|271
|Southern California
|13.84
|67.90%
|0.472
|272
|San Francisco
|13.81
|67.97%
|0.472
|273
|Coastal Carolina
|13.77
|68.05%
|0.472
|274
|Illinois State
|13.15
|69.45%
|0.472
|275
|Norfolk State
|14.43
|66.51%
|0.471
|276
|Stetson
|13.62
|68.32%
|0.469
|277
|Auburn
|14.39
|66.54%
|0.468
|278
|SIU Edwardsville
|13.83
|67.80%
|0.467
|279
|Cornell
|12.57
|70.51%
|0.462
|280
|Alabama A&M
|14.86
|65.31%
|0.462
|281
|Saint Louis
|13.48
|68.38%
|0.460
|282
|North Florida
|13.58
|68.11%
|0.458
|283
|Stony Brook
|13.35
|68.60%
|0.457
|284
|Nicholls State
|13.72
|67.75%
|0.457
|285
|Bryant
|12.72
|70.01%
|0.457
|286
|Georgia Tech
|13.61
|67.97%
|0.456
|287
|Wofford
|13.11
|69.10%
|0.455
|288
|Alcorn State
|14.46
|66.00%
|0.454
|289
|Florida Gulf Coast
|13.70
|67.70%
|0.453
|290
|Georgia State
|13.31
|68.54%
|0.452
|291
|Florida Atlantic
|13.39
|68.32%
|0.451
|292
|Massachusetts
|13.83
|67.29%
|0.449
|293
|Youngstown State
|13.58
|67.81%
|0.447
|294
|Radford
|14.19
|66.41%
|0.447
|295
|Pennsylvania
|13.17
|68.69%
|0.446
|296
|Western Illinois
|13.08
|68.85%
|0.445
|297
|Longwood
|12.67
|69.71%
|0.442
|298
|Troy
|12.90
|69.14%
|0.440
|299
|Richmond
|12.75
|69.45%
|0.439
|300
|Morgan State
|14.45
|65.61%
|0.439
|301
|South Carolina
|13.41
|67.91%
|0.437
|302
|San Jose State
|13.14
|68.52%
|0.437
|303
|Central Arkansas
|14.41
|65.55%
|0.433
|304
|DePaul
|13.23
|68.16%
|0.432
|305
|Maine
|12.99
|68.68%
|0.430
|306
|Colgate
|12.51
|69.72%
|0.429
|307
|Princeton
|11.57
|71.78%
|0.426
|308
|Mount St. Mary's
|12.92
|68.71%
|0.426
|309
|Army
|12.37
|69.87%
|0.423
|310
|Air Force
|12.36
|69.88%
|0.422
|311
|Northern Kentucky
|12.61
|69.30%
|0.422
|312
|Temple
|12.63
|69.23%
|0.421
|313
|North Carolina-Wilmington
|12.90
|68.54%
|0.418
|314
|North Carolina A&T
|14.32
|65.30%
|0.417
|315
|Sacred Heart
|13.09
|68.05%
|0.416
|316
|St. Francis (NY)
|13.79
|66.32%
|0.411
|317
|Maryland-Baltimore County
|13.18
|67.65%
|0.408
|318
|Old Dominion
|13.18
|67.53%
|0.405
|319
|New Hampshire
|13.09
|67.65%
|0.401
|320
|Bethune-Cookman
|13.51
|66.56%
|0.396
|321
|Clemson
|13.36
|66.87%
|0.396
|322
|Samford
|11.92
|70.11%
|0.395
|323
|UC-Riverside
|12.70
|68.31%
|0.394
|324
|Florida A&M
|14.05
|65.22%
|0.392
|325
|Seattle
|12.95
|67.67%
|0.391
|326
|Southeastern Louisiana
|13.43
|66.57%
|0.390
|327
|Florida International
|13.65
|66.06%
|0.390
|328
|Gardner-Webb
|12.78
|67.66%
|0.377
|329
|Binghamton
|12.56
|68.15%
|0.376
|330
|Chicago State
|13.03
|67.08%
|0.375
|331
|Rutgers
|13.08
|66.89%
|0.373
|332
|Elon
|12.59
|68.01%
|0.373
|333
|Charleston Southern
|12.58
|67.91%
|0.369
|334
|American
|12.06
|69.08%
|0.369
|335
|Saint Peter's
|12.72
|67.33%
|0.359
|336
|Louisiana-Monroe
|12.83
|67.05%
|0.358
|337
|Delaware State
|11.88
|69.19%
|0.358
|338
|Presbyterian
|11.56
|69.89%
|0.357
|339
|South Florida
|13.28
|65.97%
|0.356
|340
|Kennesaw State
|12.64
|67.38%
|0.355
|341
|Mississippi Valley State
|13.06
|66.36%
|0.352
|342
|Grambling
|13.29
|65.80%
|0.351
|343
|Southern
|13.64
|64.99%
|0.350
|344
|Dartmouth
|11.56
|69.27%
|0.335
|345
|Maryland-Eastern Shore
|13.13
|65.51%
|0.327
|346
|Alabama State
|13.66
|64.00%
|0.316
|347
|Northwestern
|11.30
|69.01%
|0.304
|348
|Fordham
|12.39
|66.18%
|0.291
|349
|Hartford
|11.82
|66.99%
|0.274
|350
|Prairie View
|13.15
|62.87%
|0.233
|351
|South Carolina Upstate
|12.00
|65.43%
|0.231
|352
|Arkansas-Pine Bluff
|12.40
|64.33%
|0.224
|353
|Savannah State
|12.39
|64.12%
|0.216
|354
|Morris Brown
|12.72
|60.62%
|0.116
Here’s the formula we used for that free-throw index:
There are three steps to it:
1. On the top left of the formula: Compare a team's free throws made per game to the range of free throws made per game among all schools.
2. On the top right of the formula: Compare a team's free throw percentage to the range of free throw percentages among all schools.
3. Combine those two numbers and take the average, giving us the free throw index. Generally speaking, a free throw index of 1 would be a team that is the best in both categories, while one of zero would be a team that is the worst in each category.