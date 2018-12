One unusual fact about all 8 remaining unbeaten college basketball teams

It’s the club that keeps getting smaller. There were only 17 members at the end of November (even Duke had been evicted), and now we're at eight. The exodus will certainly continue.

Introducing the 8 remaining unbeaten teams, ranked in order of least surprising to most.

KANSAS (10-0). The Jayhawks were preseason No. 1, so it’s hardly a shocker to find them without a loss. It hasn’t been all smooth road; they’ve trailed by at least eight points the past five games in a row. Still, just how do you begin the season at No. 1, stay unbeaten with a couple of the wins over top 10 opponents, and get passed by three teams in the polls? First, Duke. Then, Gonzaga. The Jayhawks are back in No. 1, but history has shown that it will take more than just being undefeated to hold to on to that position.

Did you know . . . the victories over Michigan State and Tennessee meant Kansas is now 20-1 against top 10 teams in the regular season going back to 2012? Staggering. If only March went that well.

Beware . . . No. 18 Arizona State will host Kansas on December 22. The Sun Devils almost beat Nevada on December 7.

Lagerald Vick's CLUTCH triple to send things to OT in the Kansas win 😳pic.twitter.com/baWKSyMdo0 — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) December 2, 2018

NEVADA (10-0). It’s a veteran, accomplished team that hasn’t yet met a ranked opponent, so no wonder the shiny record. Nine of the ten wins have been by double figures.

Did you know . . . the Wolf Pack are one of only two teams in the nation — with Maine — to start five redshirt seniors. And another is a top reserve. That’s experience in bold letters.

Beware . . . The Wolf Pack will have to beat San Diego State twice this season to stay undefeated, once on Feb. 20 and again on March 9.

MORE: College basketball's best free throw shooting teams this century

VIRGINIA (10-0). This is one way to forget how last season ended. The Cavaliers have resumed standard procedure, making few turnovers — 75 in ten games — and giving up few points — one opponent has broken 60.

Did you know . . . Virginia has players on its roster from five continents — North and South America, Africa, Australia and Europe. What, no Antarctica?

Beware . . . Duke on Jan. 19. Zion Williamson and the Blue Devils are 10-1 and have scored over 100 points in five games so far this season.

Good start to 2⃣0⃣ 1⃣8⃣-1⃣9⃣ & 👀 ➡️ to getting back at @JPJArena on Monday night! 🔶⚔️🔷 #GoHoos pic.twitter.com/jSQLCsTLyT — Virginia Men's Basketball (@UVAMensHoops) November 30, 2018

ST. JOHN’S (11-0). The Red Storm were expected to make a move this season, but they hadn’t seen an 11-0 since the 1982-83 season. It’s been an adventure. They’ve come from 11 points down in the second half against Bowling Green, seven down to beat California, scored in the last five seconds of overtime to get past VCU after 24 lead changes and 16 ties, rallied from 16 behind to beat Georgia Tech and easily handed Wagner a 73-58 loss. Piece of cake.

Did you know . . . Chris Mullin is now 4-0 against the ACC.

Beware . . . After a five-game home stand, Big East play begins Dec. 29 with a dangerous trip to Seton Hall.

HOUSTON (11-0). The Cougars opened a new arena on Dec. 1 by beating Oregon. That’s called a statement win. This week, they rallied after trailing Utah State for a while, marking their 11-0 start.

Did you know . . . the Cougars have won 24 home games in a row, the second longest streak in the nation. But the first 19 were at the place they borrowed at Texas Southern, while Fertitta Center was being built.

Beware . . . Houston will play conference rival Cincinnati twice more before the conference tournament, and though the Bearcats are 9-2, they could pose a challenge to the undefeated Cougars.

MICHIGAN (11-0). Somewhere between playing Villanova, North Carolina and Purdue, the Wolverines were supposed to hit a speed bump. Forget it. They’ve won eight games by at least 17 points and are giving up an average of 23 points in the first half. Wow.

Did you know . . . Michigan held that ranked threesome — Villanova, North Carolina and Purdue — to 47, 29.6 and 26.4 points below their scoring average. Double wow.

Beware . . . Big Ten road games are invariably perilous. The Wolverines have their next one Jan. 10 at Illinois.

✅ 17-point W over No. 11 UNC

✅ 19-point W over No. 19 Purdue@umichbball is @TheAndyKatz' Team of the Week! 〽️ pic.twitter.com/O6RAEDy0Jp — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) December 3, 2018

Rui’s got the moves! 👀pic.twitter.com/BcjowiyR5w — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) December 1, 2018

BUFFALO (11-0). The Bulls were supposed to be good, but this is rarer in western New York than snowless Januarys. And they certainly weren’t expected to blow through Morgantown and beat West Virginia; their first road win ever over a ranked opponent.

Did you know . . . when CJ Massinburg scored 43 points to help take down the Mountaineers, he became only the second player to ever break 40 against a Bob Huggins West Virginia team.

Beware . . . December travel that seems decidedly icy, though the Bulls already won at Syracuse. Ranked Marquette is next, on Friday, Dec. 21.

MAKE IT 11-0!! The Bulls are going to beat Syracuse for the first time since 1963!



Buffalo 71, Syracuse 59#UBhornsUP | #UBLegendary pic.twitter.com/DhgIJSTncB — UB Men's Basketball (@UBmenshoops) December 19, 2018

RELATED: It's safe to say we underestimated these seven college basketball teams

FURMAN (12-0). No way were the Paladins supposed to be in this club. Not after playing half of last year’s Final Four on the road. But meet the Flying Wallendas of college basketball. Three of Furman’s eight victories have come in overtime, including at No. 8 Villanova, the highest ranked opponent the Paladins have beaten in 39 years. There was also the winning dunk in the last two seconds at Loyola Chicago.

Did you know . . . there were 45 lead changes in Furman’s three overtime victories.

Beware . . . The trip to LSU on Dec. 21. But then, for Furman and all the others, every game comes with a warning. It’s easy to get kicked out of this club.