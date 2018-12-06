These are the remaining undefeated teams this college basketball season

The college basketball season started with 353 undefeated teams. Now, we’re down to 11.
No team has had a perfect season since Indiana went 32-0 in 1976. Including that year, there have only been seven undefeated seasons in Division I basketball since the start of the NCAA tournament in 1939. Will this year see a team break that 42-year drought?
Here are each of the remaining undefeated college basketball teams for the 2018-19 season, listed in order of AP ranking:
No. 1 Gonzaga (8-0)
Record against ranked teams: 1-0
Top win: No. 1 Duke, 89-87
Toughest upcoming matchup: No. 7 Tennessee, on Dec. 9 at 3 p.m. ET
No. 2 Kansas (6-0)
Record against ranked teams: 2-0
Top win: No. 5 Tennessee, 87-81, OT
Toughest upcoming matchup: No. 21 Villanova, on Dec. 15 at 12 p.m. ET
No. 4 Virginia (7-0)
Record against ranked teams: 2-0
Top win: At No. 24 Maryland, 76-71
Toughest upcoming matchup: No. 11 Florida State, Jan. 5 at 3 p.m. ET
No. 5 Michigan (8-0)
Record against ranked teams: 3-0
Top win: At No. 8 Villanova, 73-46
Toughest upcoming matchup: At No. 12 Wisconsin, Jan. 19 at 12 p.m. ET
No. 6 Nevada (8-0)
Record against ranked teams: 0-0
Top win: At USC, 73-61
Toughest upcoming matchup: No. 20 Arizona State, Dec. 7 at 11:59 p.m. ET
No. 13 Texas Tech (7-0)
Record against ranked teams: 0-0
Top win: Nebraska, 70-52
Toughest upcoming matchup: No. 3 Duke, Dec. 20 at 7 p.m. ET
No. 17 Buffalo (7-0)
Record against ranked teams: 1-0
Top win: At No. 13 West Virginia, 99-94, OT
Toughest upcoming matchup: At Syracuse, Dec. 18 at 8 p.m. ET
No. 20 Arizona State (7-0)
Record against ranked teams: 1-0
Top win: No. 15 Mississippi State, 72-67
Toughest upcoming matchup: No. 6 Nevada, Dec. 7 at 11:59 p.m. ET
No. 25 Furman (8-0)
Record against ranked teams: 1-0
Top win: At No. 8 Villanova, 76-68, OT
Toughest upcoming matchup: At LSU, Dec. 21, 8 p.m. ET