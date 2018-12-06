These are the remaining undefeated teams this college basketball season

How does Andy Katz's Power 36 rankings compare to the AP Poll?

The college basketball season started with 353 undefeated teams. Now, we’re down to 11.

No team has had a perfect season since Indiana went 32-0 in 1976. Including that year, there have only been seven undefeated seasons in Division I basketball since the start of the NCAA tournament in 1939. Will this year see a team break that 42-year drought?

Here are each of the remaining undefeated college basketball teams for the 2018-19 season, listed in order of AP ranking:

No. 1 Gonzaga (8-0)

Record against ranked teams: 1-0

Top win: No. 1 Duke, 89-87

Toughest upcoming matchup: No. 7 Tennessee, on Dec. 9 at 3 p.m. ET

No. 2 Kansas (6-0)

Record against ranked teams: 2-0

Top win: No. 5 Tennessee, 87-81, OT

Toughest upcoming matchup: No. 21 Villanova, on Dec. 15 at 12 p.m. ET

No. 4 Virginia (7-0)

Record against ranked teams: 2-0

Top win: At No. 24 Maryland, 76-71

Toughest upcoming matchup: No. 11 Florida State, Jan. 5 at 3 p.m. ET

No. 5 Michigan (8-0)

Record against ranked teams: 3-0

Top win: At No. 8 Villanova, 73-46

Toughest upcoming matchup: At No. 12 Wisconsin, Jan. 19 at 12 p.m. ET

No. 6 Nevada (8-0)

Record against ranked teams: 0-0

Top win: At USC, 73-61

Toughest upcoming matchup: No. 20 Arizona State, Dec. 7 at 11:59 p.m. ET

No. 13 Texas Tech (7-0)

Record against ranked teams: 0-0

Top win: Nebraska, 70-52

Toughest upcoming matchup: No. 3 Duke, Dec. 20 at 7 p.m. ET

No. 17 Buffalo (7-0)

Record against ranked teams: 1-0

Top win: At No. 13 West Virginia, 99-94, OT

Toughest upcoming matchup: At Syracuse, Dec. 18 at 8 p.m. ET

No. 20 Arizona State (7-0)

Record against ranked teams: 1-0

Top win: No. 15 Mississippi State, 72-67

Toughest upcoming matchup: No. 6 Nevada, Dec. 7 at 11:59 p.m. ET

No. 25 Furman (8-0)

Record against ranked teams: 1-0

Top win: At No. 8 Villanova, 76-68, OT

Toughest upcoming matchup: At LSU, Dec. 21, 8 p.m. ET