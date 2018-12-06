These are the remaining undefeated teams this college basketball season

The college basketball season started with 353 undefeated teams. Now, we’re down to nine.

No team has had a perfect season since Indiana went 32-0 in 1976. Including that year, there have only been seven undefeated seasons in Division I basketball since the start of the NCAA tournament in 1939. Will this year see a team break that 42-year drought?

Here are each of the remaining undefeated college basketball teams for the 2018-19 season, listed in order of AP ranking, and then alphabetically:

No. 1 Kansas (9-0)

Record against ranked teams: 3-0

Top win: No. 5 Tennessee, 87-81, OT

Toughest upcoming matchup: At No. 20 Arizona State, on Dec. 22 at 9 p.m. ET

No. 5 Michigan (11-0)

Record against ranked teams: 3-0

Top win: At No. 8 Villanova, 73-46

Toughest upcoming matchup: At No. 25 Indiana, Jan. 6 at 12 p.m. ET

No. 6 Virginia (9-0)

Record against ranked teams: 2-0

Top win: At No. 24 Maryland, 76-71

Toughest upcoming matchup: No. 10 Florida State, Jan. 5 at 3 p.m. ET

No. 7 Nevada (11-0)

Record against ranked teams: 1-0

Top win: Arizona State, 72-66 (in Los Angeles)

Toughest upcoming matchup: at San Diego State, Feb. 20

No. 11 Texas Tech (10-0)

Record against ranked teams: 0-0

Top win: Nebraska, 70-52

Toughest upcoming matchup: No. 2 Duke, Dec. 20 at 7 p.m. ET

No. 14 Buffalo (10-0)

Record against ranked teams: 1-0

Top win: At No. 13 West Virginia, 99-94, OT

Toughest upcoming matchup: At No. 25 Syracuse, Dec. 18 at 8 p.m. ET

No. 23 Furman (12-0)

Record against ranked teams: 1-0

Top win: At No. 8 Villanova, 76-68, OT

Toughest upcoming matchup: At LSU, Dec. 21, 8 p.m. ET

No. 24 Houston (10-0)

Record against ranked teams: 1-0

Top win: vs. No. 18 Oregon, 65-61

Toughest upcoming matchup: vs. Memphis, Jan. 6

Saint John's (10-0)

Record against ranked teams: 0-0

Top win: vs. VCU, 87-86

Toughest upcoming matchup: vs. No. 17 Villanova, Jan. 8