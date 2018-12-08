Seton Hall upsets No. 9 Kentucky: Watch the three clutch shots that made for an insane overtime finish

What’s better than one last-second 3-pointer? Two please, with an overtime go-ahead three on the side, thank you.

Tied with No. 9 Kentucky, 67-67, with 24 seconds left, Seton Hall opted to milk the clock, looking for one shot. If they hit it, they’d win. A miss, and the game would head to overtime. Right?

FULL SCOREBOARD

And who else to take that shot but Myles Powell, who’d scored the last eight points for the Pirates to tie the game?

So, with the ball in his hand, Powell waited… six seconds… three seconds… two… a pull-up, a double-clutch, and nothing but net:

WHAT A SHOT!



Myles Powell gives Seton Hall the lead with 1.5 on the clock!pic.twitter.com/Il3dPaPnZq — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) December 8, 2018

That right there? Clutch. Perhaps one of the most clutch shots of the young season, certainly the biggest shot of the day. A near buzzer-beater to beat the No. 9 team in the country? Hard to top that.

Enter Keldon Johnson, at half court:

KELDON JOHNSON SENDS IT TO OVERTIME!pic.twitter.com/1Mk0vupOZM — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) December 8, 2018

You can’t ask for much more action in the final 1.5 seconds of regulation.

RELATED: The March Madness field predicted, 100 days away from Selection Sunday

Overtime didn't let up. With 11 seconds left, Kentucky led 83-81. Again, Seton Hall had the ball with the chance to win or force overtime. This time, the Pirates were even more patient, passing up good looks for better ones, ending with Myles Cale pump-faking once, then pulling up from the wing. Do you even have to watch this to know what happens?

With 5:32 left in regulation, Seton Hall was 4-for-19 from the 3-point line. They would finish regulation 5-for-5 and go 2-for-3 in overtime. Now that is clutch.

With the win, Seton Hall improved to 6-4, while Kentucky fell to 7-2.