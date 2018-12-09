These are the remaining undefeated DII men’s college basketball teams

Here are the remaining undefeated teams in DII men’s basketball listed in order of NABC ranking:

No. 1 Bellarmine (7-0)

The Knights have a 60-game home winning streak in the works and have the advantage of hosting the Bellarmine Classic on Dec. 18 in which they will face Barry and Northern Michigan.

New highlights reel from last week's @Bellarminehoops home game against @LUMensBball. Don’t miss your next opportunity to see the Knights live. Make plans to come out on Saturday as BU takes on Christian Brothers at 3 p.m. Tickets are available! pic.twitter.com/8hIqwwZYLR — Bellarmine Athletics (@BUKnights) December 4, 2018

No. 2 Northwest Missouri State (10-0)

The Bearcats have already built an impressive resume, beating the defending runners-up and champs on consecutive nights to open the season. Their final two games of 2018 are at home where they are 48-2 the past four seasons.

No. 3 Indiana (Pa.) (9-0)

The Crimson Hawks already have wins over two ranked teams in 2018, defeating No. 11 Shippensburg the last time out. That’s huge as they prepare to enter the PSAC schedule.

No. 4 Saint Anselm (8-0)

The Hawks ended Northeast-10 foe and nationally-ranked Bentley’s perfect 8-0 start on Dec. 8 and in turn jumped out to the best start in program history. They’ll have a rematch Feb. 16 that could decide the regular season.

MORE: These are the best single-season scoring marks in DII history

No. 6 Valdosta State (8-0)

The Blazers football team is heading to the national championship undefeated thanks to the highest-scoring offense in DII football. The Blazers basketball team is trying to follow the same strategy, averaging nearly 100 points per night (99.4 to be precise) for the fifth-best mark in DII. The Blazers have no remaining ranked teams on the calendar, but the GSC is never an easy walk through the season.

FINAL | NSU 91, SLU 89 - WHEW! Sharks hang on in a nail-biter down the stretch. All five starters score in double-figures. NSU now off to a 6-0 start for the second straight year. #GoNSUSharks pic.twitter.com/LjCSguKa6a — NSU Men's Basketball (@NSU_MBasketball) December 9, 2018

No. 9 Nova Southeastern (6-0)

The Sharks are winning games by scoring points at a DII-best rate of 108.4 points per night. Playing in the SSC is no easy task, but thus far, it has been working with a win over nationally-ranked Barry earlier in the season. They’ll have to play Barry again, as well as ranked Florida Southern twice. If the Sharks make it through the regular season perfect, they’ve certainly earned it.

No. 12 USC Aiken (9-0)

The Pacers made a statement early on, taking down then-No. 3 Lincoln Memorial in the second game of the season in an impressive 11-point victory. They are on the road in four of their next five games, so remaining perfect will be a difficult task.

MORE: NABC rankings | Stats

No. 19 Ashland (8-0)

The Eagles are already 4-0 in conference and have a victory over their GLIAC foe and defending champion Ferris State. Five-straight home games should help keep their momentum rolling.

No. 22 Chaminade (5-0)

The Silverswords have a daunting task at remaining perfect with the Hoops in Hawaii DII Power Invitational looming on Dec. 16. They open against a Western Washington team receiving votes and await the winner of No. 5 Southern Nazarene or a Dallas Baptist team that entered the season ranked. Should they survive that tournament still undefeated, they will be a team to watch.

NR Lynn (6-0)

The Fighting Knights are off to a perfect 6-0 start but have quite the schedule ahead of them. Lynn still has two games left against each of nationally-ranked Nova Southeastern, Florida Southern, and Barry.

NR Chowan (7-0)

The Hawks just opened up CIAA play and remain perfect. Their conference always plays each other well, so it will be important to track their progress as they get deeper into CIAA play.

Three of the last four DII men’s basketball national champions —Ferris State, Northwest Missouri State, and Florida Southern — all hoisted the trophy with just one loss. The last team to run the table and complete a perfect season was the 2009 Findlay Oilers, who won a 56-53 thriller in overtime against Cal Poly Pomona. The Oilers were just the fourth team to accomplish the feat since the first 1957 DII men’s basketball championship.

MORE: These are the 11 games we're excited for in December