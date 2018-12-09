Tennessee upsets Gonzaga: Admiral Schofield scores 30, hits game-winner vs. No. 1 Bulldogs

No. 7 Tennessee's Admiral Schofield had the game-winning shot over No. 1 Gonzaga.

Sunday's top-10 matchup between No. 1 Gonzaga and No. 7 Tennessee proved to be one for the books. Senior guard Admiral Schofield notched 30 points — and the game-winning 3 — to lead the Vols to their first program win over a No. 1 team since 2010.

The Volunteers won Sunday's Colangelo Classic game 76-73 on a Schofield 3-pointer with 24 seconds left in regulation.

When it matters most… 👌



Admiral Schofield knocks down the clutch three over No. 1 Gonzaga! @Vol_Hoops pic.twitter.com/ZfkKWIG6t5 — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) December 9, 2018

Schofield made 12 of 22 attempted shots, six of those being 3s. He scored 25 of his 30 total points in the second half. That late surge helped the Vols rally from a nine-point deficit early in the second half.

Gonzaga's Rui Hachimura attempted his own potential game-winning 3 before the buzzer, but it didn't go for the Zags. This marks Gonzaga's first loss of the season, putting them at 9-1 overall. Tennessee moved to 7-1.

“It’s one step at a time, we still gotta progress here. It’s only December.”@TheAndyKatz speaks with Admiral Schofield immediately after his career performance in No. 7 @Vol_Hoops' win over No.1 Gonzaga. pic.twitter.com/PlewyHCnkH — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) December 9, 2018

Thanks to Schofield's career-high output in points on Sunday, Monday's AP poll is sure to see another shake-up. Kansas, Duke, Virginia and Michigan (all winners this weekend) followed the top-ranked Bulldogs in last week's Top 25.

THAT’S WHAT WE DO pic.twitter.com/s4U2BLS6LY — Tennessee Basketball (@Vol_Hoops) December 9, 2018

Next up, Tennessee takes on Memphis on the road on Dec. 15. The game will be aired on ESPN2 at noon ET.

