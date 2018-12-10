2019 NCAA championships winter selection show schedule

Below is the complete list of the 2019 NCAA selection show schedule, including how and when selection shows and championship information will be revealed.

2019 NCAA winter championships selection show schedule

Sport Date/Time (ET) Information NC Rifle (team and individual) Tuesday, Feb. 19, 5 p.m. NCAA.com selection show DIII Men's Basketball Monday, Feb. 25, 12:30 p.m. NCAA.com selection show DIII Women's Basketball Monday, Feb. 25, 2:30 p.m. NCAA.com selection show DII Wrestling (Qualifiers) Monday, Feb. 25, 4 p.m. NCAA.com press release DIII Wrestling (Qualifiers) Monday, Feb. 25, 5 p.m. NCAA.com press release NC Skiing Tuesday, Feb. 26, 1 p.m. NCAA.com press release DII Indoor Track & Field Tuesday, Feb. 26, 6 p.m. NCAA.com press release DI Indoor Track & Field Tuesday, Feb. 26, 10 p.m. NCAA.com press release DII Swimming & Diving (Official) Wednesday, Feb. 27, 5 p.m. NCAA.com press release DIII Swimming (Official) Wednesday, Feb. 27, 8 p.m. NCAA.com press release DIII Indoor Track & Field Sunday, March 3, 7 p.m. NCAA.com press release DIII Women's Ice Hockey Monday, March 4, 10 a.m. NCAA.com selection show DIII Men's Ice Hockey Monday, March 4, 10:30 a.m. NCAA.com selection show DIII Wrestling (Brackets) Monday, March 4, 5 p.m. NCAA.com press release DIII Swimming & Diving (Official) Monday, March 4, 8 p.m. NCAA.com press release DI Women's Swimming & Diving Wednesday, March 6, 12 p.m. NCAA.com press release NC Women's Ice Hockey Sunday, March 10, 9 p.m. NCAA.com selection show DII Women's Basketball Sunday, March 10, 10 p.m. NCAA.com selection show DII Men's Basketball Sunday, March 10, 10:30 p.m. NCAA.com selection show NC Fencing Tuesday, March 12, 1 p.m. NCAA.com press release DI Men's Swimming & Diving Wednesday, March 13, 12 p.m. NCAA.com press release DI Men's Wrestling Wednesday, March 13, 6 p.m. NCAA.com selection show DI Men's Basketball Sunday, March 17, 6 p.m. CBS selection show DI Women's Basketball Monday, March 18, 7 p.m. ESPN selection show DI Men's Ice Hockey Sunday, March 24, 6:30 p.m. ESPNU selection show NC Women's Gymnastics Monday, March 25, 5 p.m. NCAA.com selection show NC Bowling Wednesday, March 27, 4 p.m. NCAA.com selection show NC Men's Gymnastics Tuesday, April 9, 3 p.m. NCAA.com press release

*Show times are subject to change

