2019 NCAA championships winter selection show schedule

Below is the complete list of the 2019 NCAA selection show schedule, including how and when selection shows and championship information will be revealed.
2019 NCAA winter championships selection show schedule
|Sport
|Date/Time (ET)
|Information
|NC Rifle (team and individual)
|Tuesday, Feb. 19, 5 p.m.
|NCAA.com selection show
|DIII Men's Basketball
|Monday, Feb. 25, 12:30 p.m.
|NCAA.com selection show
|DIII Women's Basketball
|Monday, Feb. 25, 2:30 p.m.
|NCAA.com selection show
|DII Wrestling (Qualifiers)
|Monday, Feb. 25, 4 p.m.
|NCAA.com press release
|DIII Wrestling (Qualifiers)
|Monday, Feb. 25, 5 p.m.
|NCAA.com press release
|NC Skiing
|Tuesday, Feb. 26, 1 p.m.
|NCAA.com press release
|DII Indoor Track & Field
|Tuesday, Feb. 26, 6 p.m.
|NCAA.com press release
|DI Indoor Track & Field
|Tuesday, Feb. 26, 10 p.m.
|NCAA.com press release
|DII Swimming & Diving (Official)
|Wednesday, Feb. 27, 5 p.m.
|NCAA.com press release
|DIII Swimming (Official)
|Wednesday, Feb. 27, 8 p.m.
|NCAA.com press release
|DIII Indoor Track & Field
|Sunday, March 3, 7 p.m.
|NCAA.com press release
|DIII Women's Ice Hockey
|Monday, March 4, 10 a.m.
|NCAA.com selection show
|DIII Men's Ice Hockey
|Monday, March 4, 10:30 a.m.
|NCAA.com selection show
|DIII Wrestling (Brackets)
|Monday, March 4, 5 p.m.
|NCAA.com press release
|DIII Swimming & Diving (Official)
|Monday, March 4, 8 p.m.
|NCAA.com press release
|DI Women's Swimming & Diving
|Wednesday, March 6, 12 p.m.
|NCAA.com press release
|NC Women's Ice Hockey
|Sunday, March 10, 9 p.m.
|NCAA.com selection show
|DII Women's Basketball
|Sunday, March 10, 10 p.m.
|NCAA.com selection show
|DII Men's Basketball
|Sunday, March 10, 10:30 p.m.
|NCAA.com selection show
|NC Fencing
|Tuesday, March 12, 1 p.m.
|NCAA.com press release
|DI Men's Swimming & Diving
|Wednesday, March 13, 12 p.m.
|NCAA.com press release
|DI Men's Wrestling
|Wednesday, March 13, 6 p.m.
|NCAA.com selection show
|DI Men's Basketball
|Sunday, March 17, 6 p.m.
|CBS selection show
|DI Women's Basketball
|Monday, March 18, 7 p.m.
|ESPN selection show
|DI Men's Ice Hockey
|Sunday, March 24, 6:30 p.m.
|ESPNU selection show
|NC Women's Gymnastics
|Monday, March 25, 5 p.m.
|NCAA.com selection show
|NC Bowling
|Wednesday, March 27, 4 p.m.
|NCAA.com selection show
|NC Men's Gymnastics
|Tuesday, April 9, 3 p.m.
|NCAA.com press release
*Show times are subject to change
Men's Final Four info | Women's Final Four info | Men's Frozen Four info | NCAA championship tickets