NCAA.com | December 10, 2018

2019 NCAA championships winter selection show schedule

Below is the complete list of the 2019 NCAA selection show schedule, including how and when selection shows and championship information will be revealed.

2019 NCAA winter championships selection show schedule

Sport Date/Time (ET) Information
NC Rifle (team and individual) Tuesday, Feb. 19, 5 p.m. NCAA.com selection show
DIII Men's Basketball Monday, Feb. 25, 12:30 p.m. NCAA.com selection show
DIII Women's Basketball Monday, Feb. 25, 2:30 p.m. NCAA.com selection show
DII Wrestling (Qualifiers) Monday, Feb. 25, 4 p.m. NCAA.com press release
DIII Wrestling (Qualifiers) Monday, Feb. 25, 5 p.m. NCAA.com press release
NC Skiing Tuesday, Feb. 26, 1 p.m. NCAA.com press release
DII Indoor Track & Field Tuesday, Feb. 26, 6 p.m. NCAA.com press release
DI Indoor Track & Field Tuesday, Feb. 26, 10 p.m. NCAA.com press release
DII Swimming & Diving (Official) Wednesday, Feb. 27, 5 p.m. NCAA.com press release
DIII Swimming (Official) Wednesday, Feb. 27, 8 p.m. NCAA.com press release
DIII Indoor Track & Field Sunday, March 3, 7 p.m. NCAA.com press release
DIII Women's Ice Hockey Monday, March 4, 10 a.m. NCAA.com selection show
DIII Men's Ice Hockey Monday, March 4, 10:30 a.m. NCAA.com selection show
DIII Wrestling (Brackets)  Monday, March 4, 5 p.m. NCAA.com press release
DIII Swimming & Diving (Official) Monday, March 4, 8 p.m. NCAA.com press release
DI Women's Swimming & Diving Wednesday, March 6, 12 p.m. NCAA.com press release
NC Women's Ice Hockey Sunday, March 10, 9 p.m. NCAA.com selection show
DII Women's Basketball Sunday, March 10, 10 p.m. NCAA.com selection show
DII Men's Basketball Sunday, March 10, 10:30 p.m. NCAA.com selection show
NC Fencing Tuesday, March 12, 1 p.m. NCAA.com press release
DI Men's Swimming & Diving Wednesday, March 13, 12 p.m. NCAA.com press release
DI Men's Wrestling Wednesday, March 13, 6 p.m. NCAA.com selection show
DI Men's Basketball Sunday, March 17, 6 p.m. CBS selection show
DI Women's Basketball Monday, March 18, 7 p.m. ESPN selection show
DI Men's Ice Hockey Sunday, March 24, 6:30 p.m. ESPNU selection show
NC Women's Gymnastics Monday, March 25, 5 p.m. NCAA.com selection show
NC Bowling Wednesday, March 27, 4 p.m. NCAA.com selection show
NC Men's Gymnastics Tuesday, April 9, 3 p.m. NCAA.com press release

*Show times are subject to change

