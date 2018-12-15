Watch: Indiana's Rob Phinisee hits 3-point buzzer-beater to defeat Butler in Crossroads Classic

With less than one second remaining and the score tied 68-68, Indiana freshman Rob Phinisee hit the biggest shot of his young collegiate career.

Teammate Devonte Green, looking for a well-defended Romeo Langford to shoot the game-winner, instead found Phinisee, who stepped past a Butler defender and sent the ball sailing into the hoop as time expired.

MORE: Undefeated teams remaining in college basketball | Scoreboard

His buzzer-beater from well behind the arc secured a 71-68 win win for the No. 25 Hoosiers over Butler and electrified the Indiana crowd at the Crossroads Classic. Indiana moved to 9-2 while Butler dropped to 7-3.

Prior to his game-winner, Phinisee scored just six points on two 3-pointers. Juwan Morgan led the team with 35 points while Langford added 13. The Hoosiers' next test will come against Central Arkansas at home on Dec. 19.