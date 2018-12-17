NET rankings: Michigan, Virginia, Duke atop most recent update (Dec. 17)

Here's a look at the latest top 25 of the NET rankings.

RANK PREVIOUS SCHOOL CONFERENCE RECORD ROAD NEUTRAL HOME NON DIV I 1 2 Michigan Big Ten 11-0 2-0 2-0 7-0 0-0 2 1 Virginia ACC 9-0 1-0 3-0 5-0 0-0 3 3 Duke ACC 9-1 0-0 3-1 6-0 0-0 4 4 Texas Tech Big 12 10-0 0-0 3-0 7-0 0-0 5 5 Kansas Big 12 9-0 0-0 3-0 6-0 0-0 6 6 Tennessee SEC 8-1 1-0 2-1 4-0 1-0 7 7 Nevada MWC 11-0 2-0 4-0 5-0 0-0 8 9 Wisconsin Big Ten 9-2 2-1 2-1 5-0 0-0 9 8 Michigan St. Big Ten 9-2 2-1 2-1 5-0 0-0 10 10 Houston AAC 10-0 2-0 0-0 8-0 0-0 11 11 North Carolina ACC 8-2 2-1 1-1 5-0 0-0 12 12 Buffalo MAC 10-0 3-0 2-0 4-0 1-0 13 15 Nebraska Big Ten 9-2 1-1 2-1 6-0 0-0 14 13 Gonzaga WCC 9-2 1-1 3-1 5-0 0-0 15 14 Auburn SEC 9-1 0-0 3-1 5-0 1-0 16 17 NC State ACC 9-1 0-1 2-0 7-0 0-0 17 16 Mississippi St. SEC 9-1 1-0 2-1 6-0 0-0 18 19 Louisville ACC 8-3 1-1 0-2 7-0 0-0 19 18 Oklahoma Big 12 9-1 2-0 3-1 4-0 0-0 20 22 Marquette Big East 8-2 0-1 1-1 7-0 0-0 21 21 Indiana Big Ten 9-2 1-2 1-0 7-0 0-0 22 20 San Francisco WCC 10-1 2-0 1-1 6-0 1-0 23 23 Virginia Tech ACC 9-1 0-1 4-0 5-0 0-0 24 24 Ohio St. Big Ten 9-1 3-0 0-0 6-1 0-0 25 25 Arizona St. Pac-12 8-1 1-0 2-1 5-0 0-0

Check out the full Division I rankings here. Let's break down a few interesting element of the most recent ordering.

Michigan up to No. 1

Michigan jumped ahead of Virginia as the two teams switched places at Nos. 1 and 2. The Wolverines are now ranked No. 1 — just as they are in Andy Katz's Power 36.

Duke comes in next at No. 3.

It's hard to argue with what Michigan has done thus far. The Wolverines are 11-0 with wins over Villanova, Providence, North Carolina, South Carolina, Purdue and Northwestern. Duke has looked spectacular outside of a loss to Gonzaga, but its schedule hasn't been as tough. The Wolverines have an elite defense and will likely enter 2019 undefeated. Their 4-0 record away from Ann Arbor is also key.

Duke has a tough test against Texas Tech this Thursday in one of the best nonconference games of the week. A win could push the Blue Devils past Michigan and Virginia for the No. 1 spot, and R.J. Barrett is finding his stride after struggling in Maui. Both of these teams could win it all come early April.

RELATED: The NET rankings, explained

North Carolina is now No. 11

The Tar Heels notched an impressive 103-90 win over Gonzaga, which is now No. 14 in the NET rankings. It was a big resume booster for North Carolina, which didn't have a signature win going into Saturday. Its two losses to Texas and Michigan are defensible, but it needed to show it could beat an elite team.

MORE: Andy Katz's latest Power 36 rankings

The Tar Heels did just that, and they had their best offensive game of the season, making 13 3s. UNC simply presents no hiding spots for opposing defenders, and when the shots are falling, North Carolina has as much firepower as anyone. Luke Maye went for 20 and 16 against Gonzaga and the complementary players all showed up.

North Carolina has another chance to boost this ranking when it plays Kentucky on Saturday. Win, and the Tar Heels will have built up some nice momentum going into ACC play.

Mississippi State is now No. 17

Admittedly, this is more of a function of the light college basketball scheduling this week due to finals. Saturday was loaded, but other than that, there weren't many significant results.

MORE: NCAA.com college hoops home

Mississippi State notched one of the best wins of the day, though, when it beat Cincinnati handily at home. The Bulldogs are now 9-1 with other wins over Clemson, Dayton and St. Mary's.

They're a really well-rounded team. Mississippi State has top-25 units on both ends, per KenPom, and shoots the 3 well (37.5 percent). It looks as though Ben Howland is on track to bring yet another school to the NCAA tournament.