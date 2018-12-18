Four sites selected for youth basketball camps

The NCAA has selected locations and dates for its newly created youth development college basketball camps. The events will provide promising Division I men’s basketball prospects an opportunity to develop their skills while also preparing them for college both as a student and an athlete.

The camps will be held on Division I campuses in four geographic regions, including:

• South Region: University of Houston

• Midwest Region: University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

• East Region: University of Connecticut (Storrs)

• West Region: Grand Canyon University (Phoenix)

Two three-day sessions will occur at each site location. The first session will be July 23-25, and the second will be held July 26-28.

The new camp initiative was created as part of the NCAA’s recent reforms to college basketball and aim to integrate the higher education experience with the traditional recruiting process. These camps are designed to complement already existing recruiting opportunities. The camps will invite as many as 2,400 rising seniors, juniors and select sophomores, with up to 300 high school basketball players competing in each of the eight sessions across the four sites. All expenses for participants and one chaperone – such as a parent or guardian – will be paid by the NCAA.

The youth development college basketball camps, run by the NCAA with support from the National Association of Basketball Coaches and other key basketball organizations, will blend a high level of instruction with educational opportunities that prepare future Division I players for a successful college career. College coaches will be allowed to attend for evaluation and recruiting purposes. Teams will be coached and taught by a collection of the best non-Division I college, professional and high school coaches in the country.

In addition to basketball skills instruction, players and their parents or guardians will participate in educational sessions about the academic eligibility process, health and wellness and other life-skills programming.

Prospects can nominate themselves for consideration, or they can be nominated by their high school federations or by college coaches. Participants will be selected by a committee of NCAA and NABC members in May 2019.

Additional information about the youth basketball camps will be announced this spring.