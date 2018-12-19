Buffalo basketball adds to its NCAA tournament resume in a big way with Syracuse win

UNC rises as Michigan remains No. 1 in Andy Katz's new Power 36

UNC rises as Michigan remains No. 1 in Andy Katz's new Power 36

SYRACUSE — Pinch yourself, University at Buffalo fans, and read these quotes from Jim Boeheim:

"I thought they were tougher than us the last 10 minutes, especially."

"They're faster, quicker, I think they're stronger."

Those were the admissions from the second-winningest coach in college basketball history after his Orange lost to the Bulls, 71-59.

“Anybody can be beat on any given night. We cannot let anybody play harder than us.”



Buffalo's CJ Massinburg talks with @TheAndyKatz right after the win at Syracuse! @UBmenshoops #UBhornsUP pic.twitter.com/Bpq5jTRaj4 — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) December 19, 2018

As the crowd of 18,620 filed out of the Carrier Dome, a euphoric Buffalo fan shouted to the roof: "In your wildest dreams, did you ever think you'd see this?"

Believe it.

The win improved the 14th-ranked Bulls to 11-0 and gave Buffalo another big credit on its NCAA tournament resume, should it not win the Mid-American Conference. The Bulls already have a win over then-13th-ranked West Virginia in November.

Buffalo's November overtime win at then-13th-ranked West Virginia ranks as the greatest regular-season triumph in Bulls' history. This ranks right behind it as No. 2 on the regular-season win list. Syracuse (7-4) just fell out of the top 25 on Monday.

The Buffalo bandwagon rolls on to Wisconsin on Friday, where the Bulls can get yet another huge win, against 20th-ranked Marquette.

MORE: See the current AP Top 25 ranking | Latest NET ranking

"It's a huge win for our program," said Buffalo coach Nate Oats. "We've got a little bit more depth, we've got a little bit more scoring — 1 through 7 — than they do."

"No disrespect to their guys, but I think we do have better players," said Oats, in his typical blunt, matter-of-fact fashion. "I told our team that. I told them going into this game, we're the better team. I think we play harder. I think they've got a couple guys who are borderline pros. (Oshae) Brissett, obviously, is supposed to go in the first round after this year. (Tyus) Battle is really good. If you look at players 3 through 9, I think we're better."

As is the case in most games at the Carrier Dome, it was about defense.

Buffalo entered the game ranked 17th in the nation in scoring, at 85.4 points per game.

However, the Bulls' defense has been even better than its offense this season. Oats has recruited a fleet of athletic guards and wing players who prevent penetration into the lane.

MORE: One unusual fact about each of the nine remaining undefeated teams

Buffalo's man-to-man defense went toe-to-toe with Syracuse's vaunted zone defense and proved it was better.

Syracuse led at halftime, 36-32. But the Orange managed just 23 points and 27 percent shooting in the second half.

And despite Syracuse's size advantage, Buffalo outrebounded the Orange, 48-35.

"They play a small lineup but they rebound well out of it," Boeheim said. "They're older. Their defense is better this year by a lot. We scored 80 points against them last year."

"I thought our defense and rebounding won the game," Oats said. "We kind of won despite coaching, because I can never figure that zone out. We were awful against it. But to outrebound them by 13, and our defense the last 10 minutes of the game really locked them up."

Buffalo got 25 points and eight rebounds from senior guard CJ Massinburg, who had 19 in the second half. Senior wing Jeremy Harris scored 18 points, despite shooting just 2-of-12 from 3-point range.

The Bulls got 10 points and 12 rebounds from senior forward Nick Perkins and 10 points from junior guard Davonta Jordan.

"Perkins couldn't get his shot to drop but he killed them on the glass," Oats said.

The Bulls outscored the Orange, 18-6, over the final 7 minutes to win going away.

These Bulls are all smiles after taking down the Orange in the Carrier Dome#UBhornsUP#UBLegendary pic.twitter.com/2rPHSKLd5M — UB Men's Basketball (@UBmenshoops) December 19, 2018

They key plays down the stretch:

The 6-foot-2 Jordan went under the basket and out-positioned the 6-8 Brissett for a rebound put-back to give Buffalo the lead for good, 55-53.

Jordan hit a 3-pointer from the high wing to make it 62-57 with 3:42 left.

"That was a big, big, big 3-pointer," Massinburg said.

Then Massinburg hit a spinning shot in the lane and a 3-pointer from the wing to give Buffalo a 67-57 edge with 2:09 left.

Orange-clad fans started heading for the exits.

When the buzzer sounded, Massinburg kissed the basketball.

"Just driving down here to Syracuse, a lot of people from the city of Buffalo hit my phone, like you gotta get 'em, and this is really big for the city," Massinburg said. "When we go back home, we're definitely going to feel the love."

This article is written by Mark Gaughan from The Buffalo News and was legally licensed via the Tribune Content Agency through the NewsCred publisher network. Please direct all licensing questions to legal@newscred.com.