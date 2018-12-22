basketball-men-d1 flag

December 22, 2018

Today's college basketball Top 25 scores, schedule, NET rankings

Each day, the college basketball NET rankings update to provide a look at the top teams in the country. On Saturday, a bunch of the top 25 teams are in action. Below, find Saturday's top 25 scores and schedule.

No. 2 Virginia and No. 3 Michigan will both try to stay unbeaten when the Cavaliers play William & Mary and the Wolverines play Air Force. In another key game, No. 13 North Carolina plays Kentucky. The Wildcats are 30th in the NET rankings, so a win would be a boost.

College basketball rankings: Top 25 NET rankings

The NET rankings are updated each day so they can take into account the most recent games. These rankings are through Dec. 20 games. This table will be updated once the new rankings are in before Saturday action.

RANK

PREVIOUS

SCHOOL

CONFERENCE

RECORD

ROAD

NEUTRAL

HOME

NON DIV I
1 1 Duke ACC 11-1 0-0 4-1 7-0 0-0
2 2 Virginia ACC 10-0 2-0 3-0 5-0 0-0
3 3 Michigan Big Ten 11-0 2-0 2-0 7-0 0-0
4 4 Kansas Big 12 10-0 0-0 3-0 7-0 0-0
5 6 Wisconsin Big Ten 9-2 2-1 2-1 5-0 0-0
6 5 Tennessee SEC 9-1 1-0 2-1 5-0 1-0
7 7 Houston AAC 11-0 2-0 0-0 9-0 0-0
8 8 NC State ACC 10-1 0-1 2-0 8-0 0-0
9 9 Texas Tech Big 12 10-1 0-0 3-1 7-0 0-0
10 10 Michigan St. Big Ten 10-2 2-1 2-1 6-0 0-0
11 14 Gonzaga WCC 11-2 1-1 3-1 7-0 0-0
12 12 Nevada MWC 11-0 2-0 4-0 5-0 0-0
13 19 Marquette Big East 10-2 0-1 1-1 9-0 0-0
14 13 North Carolina ACC 8-2 2-1 1-1 5-0 0-0
15 15 Nebraska Big Ten 9-2 1-1 2-1 6-0 0-0
16 16 Oklahoma Big 12 11-1 3-0 3-1 5-0 0-0
17 17 Louisville ACC 9-3 1-1 0-2 8-0 0-0
18 20 Indiana Big Ten 10-2 1-2 1-0 8-0 0-0
19 18 Mississippi St. SEC 10-1 1-0 2-1 7-0 0-0
20 11 Buffalo MAC 11-1 4-1 2-0 4-0 1-0
21 22 Ohio St. Big Ten 10-1 3-0 0-0 7-1 0-0
22 21 Virginia Tech ACC 10-1 0-1 4-0 6-0 0-0
23 24 Auburn SEC 9-2 0-1 3-1 5-0 1-0
24 25 Cincinnati AAC 10-2 1-1 2-0 7-1 0-0

What are the NET rankings?

The NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Committee is now using the NCAA Evaluation Tool (NET) to evaluate teams. There will be no more relying on the RPI.

Here are elements the NET will incorporate:

  • Game results
  • Strength of schedule
  • Game location
  • Scoring margin (capped at 10 points per game)
  • Net offensive and defensive efficiency

