Each day, the college basketball NET rankings update to provide a look at the top teams in the country. On Saturday, a bunch of the top 25 teams are in action. Below, find Saturday's top 25 scores and schedule.
No. 2 Virginia and No. 3 Michigan will both try to stay unbeaten when the Cavaliers play William & Mary and the Wolverines play Air Force. In another key game, No. 13 North Carolina plays Kentucky. The Wildcats are 30th in the NET rankings, so a win would be a boost.
Today's college basketball Top 25 scores, schedule, NET rankings
- No. 2 Virginia vs. William & Mary | 2 p.m. | ACC Network Extra
- No. 3 Michigan vs. Air Force | 4 p.m. ET | Big Ten Network
- No. 4 Kansas at Arizona State | 9 p.m. | ESPN2
- No. 6 Tennessee vs. Wake Forest | 12 p.m. | ESPN2
- No. 5 Wisconsin vs. Grambling | 12 p.m. | Big Ten Network
- No. 8 NC State vs. South Carolina Update | 12 p.m. | ACC Network Extra
- No. 12 Nevada vs. Akron | 7 p.m. | ESPN3
- No. 14 North Carolina vs. Kentucky (in Chicago) | 5:15 p.m. | CBS
- No. 15 Nebraska vs. CSU Fullerton | 2 p.m. | Big Ten Network
- No. 18 Indiana vs. Jacksonville | 6 p.m. | Big Ten Network
- No. 19 Mississippi State vs. Wright State (in Jackson, Miss.) | 7 p.m. | SEC Network
- No. 21 Ohio State vs. UCLA (in Chicago) | 3 p.m. | CBS
- No. 23 Auburn vs. Murray State | 4:30 p.m. | SEC Network
- No. 24 Cincinnati vs. South Carolina State | 2 p.m. | ESPN3
MORE: College basketball TV schedule
College basketball rankings: Top 25 NET rankings
The NET rankings are updated each day so they can take into account the most recent games. These rankings are through Dec. 20 games. This table will be updated once the new rankings are in before Saturday action.
|
RANK
|
PREVIOUS
|
SCHOOL
|
CONFERENCE
|
RECORD
|
ROAD
|
NEUTRAL
|
HOME
|
NON DIV I
|1
|1
|Duke
|ACC
|11-1
|0-0
|4-1
|7-0
|0-0
|2
|2
|Virginia
|ACC
|10-0
|2-0
|3-0
|5-0
|0-0
|3
|3
|Michigan
|Big Ten
|11-0
|2-0
|2-0
|7-0
|0-0
|4
|4
|Kansas
|Big 12
|10-0
|0-0
|3-0
|7-0
|0-0
|5
|6
|Wisconsin
|Big Ten
|9-2
|2-1
|2-1
|5-0
|0-0
|6
|5
|Tennessee
|SEC
|9-1
|1-0
|2-1
|5-0
|1-0
|7
|7
|Houston
|AAC
|11-0
|2-0
|0-0
|9-0
|0-0
|8
|8
|NC State
|ACC
|10-1
|0-1
|2-0
|8-0
|0-0
|9
|9
|Texas Tech
|Big 12
|10-1
|0-0
|3-1
|7-0
|0-0
|10
|10
|Michigan St.
|Big Ten
|10-2
|2-1
|2-1
|6-0
|0-0
|11
|14
|Gonzaga
|WCC
|11-2
|1-1
|3-1
|7-0
|0-0
|12
|12
|Nevada
|MWC
|11-0
|2-0
|4-0
|5-0
|0-0
|13
|19
|Marquette
|Big East
|10-2
|0-1
|1-1
|9-0
|0-0
|14
|13
|North Carolina
|ACC
|8-2
|2-1
|1-1
|5-0
|0-0
|15
|15
|Nebraska
|Big Ten
|9-2
|1-1
|2-1
|6-0
|0-0
|16
|16
|Oklahoma
|Big 12
|11-1
|3-0
|3-1
|5-0
|0-0
|17
|17
|Louisville
|ACC
|9-3
|1-1
|0-2
|8-0
|0-0
|18
|20
|Indiana
|Big Ten
|10-2
|1-2
|1-0
|8-0
|0-0
|19
|18
|Mississippi St.
|SEC
|10-1
|1-0
|2-1
|7-0
|0-0
|20
|11
|Buffalo
|MAC
|11-1
|4-1
|2-0
|4-0
|1-0
|21
|22
|Ohio St.
|Big Ten
|10-1
|3-0
|0-0
|7-1
|0-0
|22
|21
|Virginia Tech
|ACC
|10-1
|0-1
|4-0
|6-0
|0-0
|23
|24
|Auburn
|SEC
|9-2
|0-1
|3-1
|5-0
|1-0
|24
|25
|Cincinnati
|AAC
|10-2
|1-1
|2-0
|7-1
|0-0
MORE: These are the remaining undefeated teams in college basketball
What are the NET rankings?
The NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Committee is now using the NCAA Evaluation Tool (NET) to evaluate teams. There will be no more relying on the RPI.
Here are elements the NET will incorporate:
- Game results
- Strength of schedule
- Game location
- Scoring margin (capped at 10 points per game)
- Net offensive and defensive efficiency