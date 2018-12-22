Wisconsin basketball: Ethan Happ notches 1,000th career rebound and helps Badgers take down Grambling State

UNC rises as Michigan remains No. 1 in Andy Katz's new Power 36

MADISON, Wis. (AP) – Ethan Happ scored 19 points and grabbed his 1,000th career rebound Saturday, sending No. 16 Wisconsin past Grambling State 84-53.

Happ finished with eight rebounds for Wisconsin (10-2). He is the 15th player in Big Ten history to reach 1,000 rebounds.

Grambling State (6-7) tested the Badgers early. But with just more than seven minutes to go in the first half, Lasani Johnson's 3-pointer tied it at 22. The Badgers finished the half on a 17-5 run, opened the second half with an 8-0 spurt and weren't challenged the rest of the way.

The Tigers scored just seven points over a nearly 15-minute period that spanned both halves. The Badgers pushed their lead to more than 30 for the first time at 62-31.

Sophomores D'Mitrik Trice (14), Nate Reuvers (10) and Kobe King (10) also recorded double-digit points for the Badgers.

UW wraps up non-conference action with at tilt at Western Kentucky on Saturday, Dec. 29.