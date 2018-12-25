Diamond Head Classic: Bracket, scores, schedule

The Diamond Head Classic features eight men's college basketball teams playing in Hawai'i around and on Christmas. Below, find the tournament bracket, scores and schedule.

Bucknell, Charlotte, Colorado, Hawai'i, Rhode Island, Indiana State, TCU and UNLV make up the tournament field this year. This year marks the 10th edition of the event. Southern California won it in 2017.

Bucknell Charlotte Colorado Hawai'i Record 5-6 3-7 8-3 7-5 League Patriot C-USA Pac-12 Big West Coach Nathan Davis Ron Sanchez Tad Boyle Eran Ganot PPG 72.6 58.5 80.7 72.0 Points against 75.3 68.1 69.8 68.1 Leading scorer Kimbal Mackenzie (15.0) Jon Davis (19.2) McKinley Wright (14.8) Eddie Stansberry (12.3) Leading

rebounder Nate Sestina (8.2) Milos Supica (5.3) Tyler Bey (9.4) Jack Purchase (6.2) Last NCAA

tournament bid 2018 2005 2016 2016

Indiana State Rhode Island TCU UNLV Record 8-3 6-4 10-1 6-5 League Missouri Valley A-10 Big 12 Mountain West Coach Greg Lansing David Cox Jamie Dixon Marvin Menzies PPG 74.3 72.6 79.9 73.7 Points against 71.1 65.9 64.4 69.2 Leading scorer Jordan Barnes (21.5) Jeff Dowtin (16.6) Desmond Bane (14.6) Kris Clyburn (13.0) Leading

rebounder Tyreke Key (4.8) Cyril Langevine (10.2) Kevin Samuel (7.0) Shakur Juiston (8.8) Last NCAA

tournament bid 2011 2018 2018 2013

Three of the eight teams in the field played in the NCAA tournament last season: Bucknell, Rhode Island and TCU. Bucknell picked up a No. 14 seed and lost to No. 3 Michigan State in the first round, 82-78. Rhode Island, with a No. 7 seed, beat No. 10 Oklahoma 83-78 in overtime before falling to No. 2 Duke in the second round. TCU received a No. 6 seed but lost to No. 11 Syracuse 57-52 in the first round.

This year, Colorado and TCU are off to the strongest starts, as both are 8-1 as they go to Hawai'i. The Horned Frogs were ranked No. 18 in the AP poll earlier in the season, but a shocking 73-64 loss to Lipscomb dropped TCU from the national rankings.

Indiana State's Jordan Barnes is the top scorer in the field, averaging 21 points per game for the Sycamores.

