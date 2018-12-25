Diamond Head Classic: Bracket, scores, schedule

The Diamond Head Classic features eight men's college basketball teams playing in Hawai'i around and on Christmas. Below, find the tournament bracket, scores and schedule.
Bucknell, Charlotte, Colorado, Hawai'i, Rhode Island, Indiana State, TCU and UNLV make up the tournament field this year. This year marks the 10th edition of the event. Southern California won it in 2017.
Diamond Head Classic: Bracket
Diamond Head Classic: Scores, schedule
|Saturday, Dec. 22
|Teams
|Time (ET)
|TV channel
|Stats
|Indiana State 72, Colorado 67
|3 p.m.
|ESPNU
|Live stats
|UNLV 73, Hawai'i 59
|5 p.m.
|ESPNU
|Live stats
|Bucknell 84, Rhode Island 82
|10 p.m.
|ESPN3
|Live stats
|TCU 82, Charlotte 57
|12:30 a.m.
(Sunday)
|ESPN3
|Live stats
|Sunday, Dec. 23
|Teams
|Time (ET)
|TV channel
|Stats
|Indiana State 84, UNLV 79
|4:30 p.m.
|ESPN2
|Live stats
|Hawai'i 70, Colorado 62
|7 p.m.
|ESPNU
|Live stats
|TCU 82, Bucknell 65
|10 p.m.
|ESPN2
|Live stats
|Rhode Island 75, Charlotte 61
|12:30 a.m.
(Monday)
|ESPNU
|Live stats
|Tuesday, Dec. 25
|Teams
|Time (ET)
|TV channel
|Stats
|Colorado 68, Charlotte 53 (7th place)
|1 p.m.
|ESPNU
|Live stats
|Hawaii vs. Rhode Island (5th place)
|3 p.m.
|ESPNU
|Live stats
|UNLV vs. Bucknell (3rd place)
|6:30 p.m.
|ESPNU
|Live stats
|Indiana State vs. TCU (Championship)
|9 p.m.
|ESPN2
|Live stats
Diamond Head Classic: Teams, stats
|Bucknell
|Charlotte
|Colorado
|Hawai'i
|Record
|5-6
|3-7
|8-3
|7-5
|League
|Patriot
|C-USA
|Pac-12
|Big West
|Coach
|Nathan Davis
|Ron Sanchez
|Tad Boyle
|Eran Ganot
|PPG
|72.6
|58.5
|80.7
|72.0
|Points against
|75.3
|68.1
|69.8
|68.1
|Leading scorer
|Kimbal Mackenzie (15.0)
|Jon Davis (19.2)
|McKinley Wright (14.8)
|Eddie Stansberry (12.3)
|Leading
rebounder
|Nate Sestina (8.2)
|Milos Supica (5.3)
|Tyler Bey (9.4)
|Jack Purchase (6.2)
|Last NCAA
tournament bid
|2018
|2005
|2016
|2016
|Indiana State
|Rhode Island
|TCU
|UNLV
|Record
|8-3
|6-4
|10-1
|6-5
|League
|Missouri Valley
|A-10
|Big 12
|Mountain West
|Coach
|Greg Lansing
|David Cox
|Jamie Dixon
|Marvin Menzies
|PPG
|74.3
|72.6
|79.9
|73.7
|Points against
|71.1
|65.9
|64.4
|69.2
|Leading scorer
|Jordan Barnes (21.5)
|Jeff Dowtin (16.6)
|Desmond Bane (14.6)
|Kris Clyburn (13.0)
|Leading
rebounder
|Tyreke Key (4.8)
|Cyril Langevine (10.2)
|Kevin Samuel (7.0)
|Shakur Juiston (8.8)
|Last NCAA
tournament bid
|2011
|2018
|2018
|2013
Three of the eight teams in the field played in the NCAA tournament last season: Bucknell, Rhode Island and TCU. Bucknell picked up a No. 14 seed and lost to No. 3 Michigan State in the first round, 82-78. Rhode Island, with a No. 7 seed, beat No. 10 Oklahoma 83-78 in overtime before falling to No. 2 Duke in the second round. TCU received a No. 6 seed but lost to No. 11 Syracuse 57-52 in the first round.
MORE: One unusual fact about all the remaining undefeated college basketball teams
This year, Colorado and TCU are off to the strongest starts, as both are 8-1 as they go to Hawai'i. The Horned Frogs were ranked No. 18 in the AP poll earlier in the season, but a shocking 73-64 loss to Lipscomb dropped TCU from the national rankings.
Indiana State's Jordan Barnes is the top scorer in the field, averaging 21 points per game for the Sycamores.
Diamond Head Classic: Champions
|Year
|Winner
|Score
|Runner-up
|MVP
|2017
|Southern California
|77-72
|New Mexico State
|Bennie Boatwright,
Southern California
|2016
|San Diego State
|62-48
|San Francisco
|Zylan Cheatham,
San Diego State
|2015
|Oklahoma
|83-71
|Harvard
|Buddy Hield,
Oklahoma
|2014
|George Washington
|60-54
|Wichita State
|Kevin Larsen,
George Washington
|2013
|Iowa State
|70-66
|Boise State
|DeAndre Kane,
Iowa State
|2012
|Arizona
|68-67
|San Diego State
|Solomon Hill,
Arizona
|2011
|Kansas State
|77-60
|Long Beach State
|Rodney McGruder,
Kansas State
|2010
|Butler
|84-68
|Washington State
|Matt Howard,
Butler
|2009
|Southern California
|67-56
|UNLV
|Mike Gerrity,
Southern California
