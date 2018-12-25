basketball-men-d1 flag

Wayne Staats | NCAA.com | December 25, 2018

Diamond Head Classic: Bracket, scores, schedule

The Diamond Head Classic features eight men's college basketball teams facing off in Hawai'i around and on Christmas. Below, find the tournament bracket, scores and schedule.

Bucknell, Charlotte, Colorado, Hawai'i, Rhode Island, Indiana State, TCU and UNLV make up the tournament field this year. This year marks the 10th edition of the event. Southern California won it in 2017.

MORE: DI men's basketball scoreboard | TV schedule

Diamond Head Classic: Bracket

Here are the Diamond Head Classic bracket, scores and schedule

Diamond Head Classic: Scores, schedule

Saturday, Dec. 22      
Teams Time (ET) TV channel Stats
Indiana State 72, Colorado 67 3 p.m. ESPNU Live stats
UNLV 73, Hawai'i 59 5 p.m. ESPNU Live stats
Bucknell 84, Rhode Island 82 10 p.m. ESPN3 Live stats
TCU 82, Charlotte 57 12:30 a.m.
(Sunday)		 ESPN3 Live stats
Sunday, Dec. 23      
Teams Time (ET) TV channel Stats
Indiana State 84, UNLV 79 4:30 p.m. ESPN2 Live stats
Hawai'i 70, Colorado 62 7 p.m. ESPNU Live stats
TCU 82, Bucknell 65 10 p.m. ESPN2 Live stats
Rhode Island 75, Charlotte 61 12:30 a.m.
(Monday)		 ESPNU Live stats
Tuesday, Dec. 25      
Teams Time (ET) TV channel Stats
Colorado vs. Charlotte (7th place) 1 p.m. ESPNU Live stats
Hawaii vs. Rhode Island (5th place) 3 p.m. ESPNU Live stats
UNLV vs. Bucknell (3rd place) 6:30 p.m. ESPNU Live stats
Indiana State vs. TCU (Championship) 9 p.m. ESPN2 Live stats

Diamond Head Classic: Teams, stats

  Bucknell Charlotte Colorado Hawai'i
Record 5-6 3-7 8-3 7-5
League Patriot C-USA Pac-12 Big West
Coach Nathan Davis Ron Sanchez Tad Boyle Eran Ganot
PPG 72.6 58.5 80.7 72.0
Points against 75.3 68.1 69.8 68.1
Leading scorer Kimbal Mackenzie (15.0) Jon Davis (19.2) McKinley Wright (14.8) Eddie Stansberry (12.3)
Leading
rebounder		 Nate Sestina (8.2) Milos Supica (5.3) Tyler Bey (9.4) Jack Purchase (6.2)
Last NCAA
tournament bid		 2018 2005 2016 2016
  Indiana State Rhode Island TCU UNLV
Record 8-3 6-4 10-1 6-5
League Missouri Valley A-10 Big 12 Mountain West
Coach Greg Lansing David Cox Jamie Dixon Marvin Menzies
PPG 74.3 72.6 79.9 73.7
Points against 71.1 65.9 64.4 69.2
Leading scorer Jordan Barnes (21.5) Jeff Dowtin (16.6) Desmond Bane (14.6) Kris Clyburn (13.0)
Leading
rebounder		 Tyreke Key (4.8) Cyril Langevine (10.2) Kevin Samuel (7.0) Shakur Juiston (8.8)
Last NCAA
tournament bid		 2011 2018 2018 2013

Three of the eight teams in the field played in the NCAA tournament last season: Bucknell, Rhode Island and TCU. Bucknell picked up a No. 14 seed and lost to No. 3 Michigan State in the first round, 82-78. Rhode Island, with a No. 7 seed, beat No. 10 Oklahoma 83-78 in overtime before falling to No. 2 Duke in the second round. TCU received a No. 6 seed but lost to No. 11 Syracuse 57-52 in the first round.

MORE: One unusual fact about all the remaining undefeated college basketball teams

This year, Colorado and TCU are off to the strongest starts, as both are 8-1 as they go to Hawai'i. The Horned Frogs were ranked No. 18 in the AP poll earlier in the season, but a shocking 73-64 loss to Lipscomb dropped TCU from the national rankings.

Indiana State's Jordan Barnes is the top scorer in the field, averaging 21 points per game for the Sycamores.

Diamond Head Classic: Champions

Year Winner Score Runner-up MVP
2017 Southern California 77-72 New Mexico State Bennie Boatwright,
Southern California
2016 San Diego State 62-48 San Francisco Zylan Cheatham,
San Diego State
2015 Oklahoma 83-71 Harvard Buddy Hield,
Oklahoma
2014 George Washington 60-54 Wichita State Kevin Larsen,
George Washington
2013 Iowa State 70-66 Boise State DeAndre Kane,
Iowa State
2012 Arizona 68-67 San Diego State Solomon Hill,
Arizona
2011 Kansas State 77-60 Long Beach State Rodney McGruder,
Kansas State
2010 Butler 84-68 Washington State Matt Howard,
Butler
2009 Southern California 67-56 UNLV Mike Gerrity,
Southern California