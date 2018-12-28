Here are the January DII men's basketball games we are excited for

Nine undefeated teams remain in DII men's basketball and six of them will be put to the test early with big January conference matchups.

We took a look at the schedule for January, and here are the matchups we can't wait to watch:

No. 1 Bellarmine at Missouri-St. Louis, Jan. 3

Undefeated Bellarmine opens its 2019 Great Lakes Valley Conference slate on the road, away from Knights Hall where they have a 63-game winning streak. UMSL is off to a strong 9-2 start this season and will be looking to make a statement to open the new year.

No. 2 Northwest Missouri State’s MIAA January slate

There are four other undefeated teams in Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association play, and the undefeated Bearcats play three of them in January. Washburn (Jan. 13) and Pittsburg State (Jan. 31) — both currently 8-2 — are at home while a matchup against the red-hot Fort Hays State Tigers — winners of five in a row — is on the road on Jan. 26.

No. 4 Saint Anselm vs. Le Moyne, Jan. 26

The Hawks are crushing the competition thus far, going undefeated before the break. Le Moyne isn’t off to the start it had hoped, but this is a team that reached the Elite Eight last season. If the Hawks are still undefeated, this could be the statement game the Dolphins need for their tournament portfolio.

RV Lynn’s brutal Sunshine State Conference run

Lynn is perfect on the season, sitting at 9-0 and still just outside the top 25. If the Fighting Knights make it through January 16 still undefeated, they may be heading to the top 10. Lynn takes on No. 7 Florida Southern on Jan. 5 and top-scoring, No. 5 Nova Southeastern on Jan. 16. Both games are on the road, but they do return home for a Jan. 23 contest against a Barry team who just slipped out of the top 25.

OH. MY.



WOW



How many game winners is this kid going to hit? Ice in his veins... #Lynning #LynnMBK pic.twitter.com/uQqggZFbTt — Lynn Athletics (@Lynn_Knights) December 20, 2018

No. 12 Chaminade hosts No. 24 Point Loma, Jan. 17

The Silverswords are the best surprise thus far in the 2018-19 season. Chaminade is a perfect 10-0 and is coming off an impressive three-game sweep of Western Washington, Dallas Baptist, and UC San Diego in the Hoops in Hawaii D2 Power Invitational. Point Loma rode a five-game winning streak into the latest top 25. Chaminade has been tested already, and this is just another one for the impressive Silverswords.

*All records are prior to winter break as of December 28.

