Watch the 13 best finishes in college basketball this year

Here are the best moments in men's college basketball from 2018

We’ve got a lot of video for you to watch, so we’re not going to waste any time with an intro. Here are the best finishes in college basketball this calendar year, in chronological order:

Jan. 25: Penn State vs. Ohio State

Keita Bates-Diop was set to be the hero for Ohio State, until Tony Carr stepped up to end it.

Feb. 3: Arizona vs. Washington

In an absolutely chaotic ending, Arizona's DeAndre Ayton makes a great play to swat away a potential go-ahead shot... right into the waiting hands of Dominic Green. Cue the buzzer beater:

Feb. 27: Miami vs. UNC

The last three of Joel Berry's 31 points erased what was once a 16-point lead for Miami, but Ja'Quan Newton got the lead back just in time.

Feb. 10: Michigan State vs. Purdue

After forgoing the NBA draft to return to Michigan State, Miles Bridges made sure he had some great memories to look back on:

March 8: Alabama vs. Texas A&M

Alabama was riding a five-game losing streak and watching its NCAA tournament hopes slip away when Collin Sexton had one last shot against Texas A&M:

March 18: Nevada vs. Cincinnati

With 11 minutes left, Nevada trailed Cincinnati by 22 points. After a Josh Hall putback with 9.1 seconds left, they led by what would be the final score: 75-73:

March 15, 17, 22: Loyola Chicago vs. Miami, Tennessee, Nevada

We're cheating here, but it seems right to combine all three of Loyola Chicago's game-winning shots of the NCAA tournament:

March 15: Houston vs. San Diego State

Just days after coming up short in the AAC title game against Cincinnati, Rob Gray had a shot at redemption, and he capitalized:

March 17: Michigan vs. Houston

Live by the buzzer beater, die by the buzzer beater. In the very next game, Houston would watch freshman Jordan Peele score his first points of the second half as the buzzer sounded:

Dec. 8: UCLA vs. Notre Dame

UCLA watched a 14-point lead disappear before Kris Wilkes ended Notre Dame's comeback with 0.1 seconds left:

Dec. 8: Seton Hall vs. Kentucky

In potentially the craziest ending this entire year, Seton Hall hits a go-ahead 3-pointer, before Kentucky responds with a half-court heave at the buzzer to send the game to overtime. But the Pirates had one more clutch shot in them:

Dec. 15: Indiana vs. Butler

With the game tied in the waning seconds, Indiana drew up a play that did not involve Rob Phinisee shooting a buzzer beater. But when the play broke down, there was Rob Phinisee shooting a buzzer beater. We don't think Indiana was too upset:

Dec. 29: Seton Hall vs. St. John’s

If you're going to hand a 12-0 team its first loss of the season, you might as well do it in style: