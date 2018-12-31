Today's college basketball Top 25 scores, schedule, NET rankings

Two college basketball teams ranked in the NET rankings top 25 play on Monday, Dec. 31, as the NET rankings update each day. Below, find top 25 scores and the schedule.
No. 3 Virginia and No. 7 Gonzaga both play on Monday. Virginia routed Marshall, 100-64.
Here are the top 25 scores and schedule for Monday, Dec. 31:
Here are when the NET rankings top 25 teams play next:
- No. 1 Duke vs. Clemson | 1 p.m. Jan. 5 | ESPN
- No. 2 Michigan vs. Penn State | 7 p.m. Jan. 3 | ESPN
- No. 3 Virginia vs. No. 23 Florida State | 3 p.m. Jan. 5 | ESPN2
- No. 4 Houston vs. Tulsa | 8 p.m. Jan. 2 | ESPN3
- No. 5 Texas Tech at West Virginia | 7 p.m. Jan. 2 | ESPNU
- No. 6 Tennessee vs. Georgia | 3:30 p.m. Jan. 5 | SEC Network
- No. 7 Gonzaga vs. CSU Bakersfield | 9 p.m. Dec. 31
- No. 8 NC State at Miami | 7 p.m. Jan. 3 | ESPNU
- No. 9 Michigan State vs. Northwestern | 8:30 p.m. Jan. 2 | Big Ten Network
- No. 10 Nevada vs. Utah State | 11 p.m. Jan. 2 | ESPNU
- No. 11 Kentucky at Alabama | 1 p.m. Jan. 5 | ESPN
- No. 12 Nebraska at Maryland | 6:30 p.m. Jan. 2 | Big Ten Network
- No. 13 Wisconsin vs. Minnesota | 9 p.m. Jan. 3 | Big Ten Network
- No. 14 Marquette at St. John's | 7 p.m. Jan. 1 | FS1
- No. 15 Kansas vs. Oklahoma | 9 p.m. Jan. 2 | ESPN2
- No. 16 Virginia Tech vs. Notre Dame | 1 p.m. Jan. 1 | ESPNU
- No. 17 North Carolina vs. Harvard | 7 p.m. Jan. 2 | ESPN2
- No. 18 Oklahoma at No. 12 Kansas | 9 p.m. Jan. 2 | ESPN2
- No. 19 Mississippi State at South Carolina | 9 p.m. Jan. 8 | ESPNU
- No. 20 Indiana vs. Illinois | 7 p.m. Jan. 3 | FS1
- No. 21 Ohio State vs. No. 9 Michigan State | 12 p.m. Jan. 5 | FOX
- No. 22 Auburn at Ole Miss | 7 p.m. Jan. 9 | ESPN2
- No. 23 Florida State vs. Winthrop | 2 p.m. Jan. 1 | ACC Network Extra
- No. 24 Buffalo at Eastern Michigan | 9 p.m. Jan. 4 | CBSSN
- No. 25 Cincinnati vs. Tulane | 6:30 p.m. Jan. 2 | CBSSN
College basketball rankings: Top 25 NET rankings
The NET rankings are updated each day so they can take into account the most recent games.
NOTE: These rankings are through Dec. 30 games.
|1
|1
|Duke
|ACC
|11-1
|0-0
|4-1
|7-0
|0-0
|2
|3
|Michigan
|Big Ten
|13-0
|2-0
|2-0
|9-0
|0-0
|3
|2
|Virginia
|ACC
|11-0
|2-0
|3-0
|6-0
|0-0
|4
|4
|Houston
|AAC
|13-0
|2-0
|0-0
|11-0
|0-0
|5
|5
|Texas Tech
|Big 12
|11-1
|0-0
|3-1
|8-0
|0-0
|6
|6
|Tennessee
|SEC
|11-1
|1-0
|2-1
|7-0
|1-0
|7
|7
|Gonzaga
|WCC
|12-2
|1-1
|3-1
|8-0
|0-0
|8
|8
|NC State
|ACC
|12-1
|0-1
|2-0
|10-0
|0-0
|9
|9
|Michigan St.
|Big Ten
|11-2
|2-1
|2-1
|7-0
|0-0
|10
|10
|Nevada
|MWC
|13-0
|3-0
|4-0
|6-0
|0-0
|11
|11
|Kentucky
|SEC
|10-2
|1-0
|1-2
|8-0
|0-0
|12
|12
|Nebraska
|Big Ten
|11-2
|1-1
|2-1
|7-0
|1-0
|13
|13
|Wisconsin
|Big Ten
|10-3
|2-2
|2-1
|6-0
|0-0
|14
|14
|Marquette
|Big East
|11-2
|0-1
|1-1
|10-0
|0-0
|15
|15
|Kansas
|Big 12
|11-1
|0-1
|3-0
|8-0
|0-0
|16
|16
|Virginia Tech
|ACC
|11-1
|0-1
|4-0
|7-0
|0-0
|17
|17
|North Carolina
|ACC
|9-3
|2-1
|1-2
|6-0
|0-0
|18
|18
|Oklahoma
|Big 12
|11-1
|3-0
|3-1
|5-0
|0-0
|19
|20
|Mississippi St.
|SEC
|12-1
|1-0
|3-1
|8-0
|0-0
|20
|19
|Indiana
|Big Ten
|11-2
|1-2
|1-0
|9-0
|0-0
|21
|22
|Ohio St.
|Big Ten
|12-1
|3-0
|1-0
|8-1
|0-0
|22
|21
|Auburn
|SEC
|11-2
|0-1
|3-1
|7-0
|1-0
|23
|23
|Florida St.
|ACC
|11-1
|1-0
|4-1
|6-0
|0-0
|24
|25
|Buffalo
|MAC
|12-1
|5-1
|2-0
|4-0
|1-0
|25
|26
|Cincinnati
|AAC
|11-2
|1-1
|2-0
|8-1
|0-0
What are the NET rankings?
The NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Committee is now using the NCAA Evaluation Tool (NET) to evaluate teams. There will be no more relying on the RPI.
Here are elements the NET will incorporate:
- Game results
- Strength of schedule
- Game location
- Scoring margin (capped at 10 points per game)
- Net offensive and defensive efficiency