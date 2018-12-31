Michigan is No. 1 as Seton Hall and Nebraska rise in Andy Katz's Power 36

Two college basketball teams ranked in the NET rankings top 25 play on Monday, Dec. 31, as the NET rankings update each day. Below, find top 25 scores and the schedule.

No. 3 Virginia and No. 7 Gonzaga both play on Monday. Virginia routed Marshall, 100-64.

Today's college basketball Top 25 scores, schedule, NET rankings

Here are the top 25 scores and schedule for Monday, Dec. 31:

Here were the top 25 scores and schedule for Sunday, Dec. 30:

Here are when the NET rankings top 25 teams play next:

College basketball rankings: Top 25 NET rankings

The NET rankings are updated each day so they can take into account the most recent games.

NOTE: These rankings are through Dec. 30 games.

RANK PREVIOUS SCHOOL CONFERENCE RECORD ROAD NEUTRAL HOME NON DIV I 1 1 Duke ACC 11-1 0-0 4-1 7-0 0-0 2 3 Michigan Big Ten 13-0 2-0 2-0 9-0 0-0 3 2 Virginia ACC 11-0 2-0 3-0 6-0 0-0 4 4 Houston AAC 13-0 2-0 0-0 11-0 0-0 5 5 Texas Tech Big 12 11-1 0-0 3-1 8-0 0-0 6 6 Tennessee SEC 11-1 1-0 2-1 7-0 1-0 7 7 Gonzaga WCC 12-2 1-1 3-1 8-0 0-0 8 8 NC State ACC 12-1 0-1 2-0 10-0 0-0 9 9 Michigan St. Big Ten 11-2 2-1 2-1 7-0 0-0 10 10 Nevada MWC 13-0 3-0 4-0 6-0 0-0 11 11 Kentucky SEC 10-2 1-0 1-2 8-0 0-0 12 12 Nebraska Big Ten 11-2 1-1 2-1 7-0 1-0 13 13 Wisconsin Big Ten 10-3 2-2 2-1 6-0 0-0 14 14 Marquette Big East 11-2 0-1 1-1 10-0 0-0 15 15 Kansas Big 12 11-1 0-1 3-0 8-0 0-0 16 16 Virginia Tech ACC 11-1 0-1 4-0 7-0 0-0 17 17 North Carolina ACC 9-3 2-1 1-2 6-0 0-0 18 18 Oklahoma Big 12 11-1 3-0 3-1 5-0 0-0 19 20 Mississippi St. SEC 12-1 1-0 3-1 8-0 0-0 20 19 Indiana Big Ten 11-2 1-2 1-0 9-0 0-0 21 22 Ohio St. Big Ten 12-1 3-0 1-0 8-1 0-0 22 21 Auburn SEC 11-2 0-1 3-1 7-0 1-0 23 23 Florida St. ACC 11-1 1-0 4-1 6-0 0-0 24 25 Buffalo MAC 12-1 5-1 2-0 4-0 1-0 25 26 Cincinnati AAC 11-2 1-1 2-0 8-1 0-0