Today's college basketball Top 25 scores, schedule, NET rankings

Two college basketball teams ranked in the NET rankings top 25 play on Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019, as the NET rankings update each day. Below, find top 25 scores and the schedule.
No. 14 Marquette plays 12-1 St. John's in one of Tuesday's games.
Here are the top 25 scores and schedule for Tuesday, Jan. 1:
- No. 14 Marquette at St. John's | 7 p.m. Jan. 1 | FS1
- No. 16 Virginia Tech 81, Notre Dame 66
- No. 24 Florida State 87, Winthrop 76
Here were the top 25 scores and schedule for Monday, Dec. 31:
Here are when the NET rankings top 25 teams play next:
- No. 1 Duke vs. Clemson | 1 p.m. Jan. 5 | ESPN
- No. 2 Virginia vs. No. 24 Florida State | 3 p.m. Jan. 5 | ESPN2
- No. 3 Michigan vs. Penn State | 7 p.m. Jan. 3 | ESPN
- No. 4 Houston vs. Tulsa | 8 p.m. Jan. 2 | ESPN3
- No. 5 Texas Tech at West Virginia | 7 p.m. Jan. 2 | ESPNU
- No. 6 Gonzaga vs. Santa Clara | 9 p.m. Jan. 5
- No. 7 Tennessee vs. Georgia | 3:30 p.m. Jan. 5 | SEC Network
- No. 8 NC State at Miami | 7 p.m. Jan. 3 | ESPNU
- No. 9 Michigan State vs. Northwestern | 8:30 p.m. Jan. 2 | Big Ten Network
- No. 10 Nebraska at Maryland | 6:30 p.m. Jan. 2 | Big Ten Network
- No. 11 Nevada vs. Utah State | 11 p.m. Jan. 2 | ESPNU
- No. 12 Kentucky at Alabama | 1 p.m. Jan. 5 | ESPN
- No. 13 Wisconsin vs. Minnesota | 9 p.m. Jan. 3 | Big Ten Network
- No. 15 Kansas vs. Oklahoma | 9 p.m. Jan. 2 | ESPN2
- No. 16 Virginia Tech vs. Boston College | 12 p.m. Jan. 5 | ACC Network Extra
- No. 17 North Carolina vs. Harvard | 7 p.m. Jan. 2 | ESPN2
- No. 18 Oklahoma at No. 12 Kansas | 9 p.m. Jan. 2 | ESPN2
- No. 19 Mississippi State at South Carolina | 9 p.m. Jan. 8 | ESPNU
- No. 20 Indiana vs. Illinois | 7 p.m. Jan. 3 | FS1
- No. 21 Ohio State vs. No. 9 Michigan State | 12 p.m. Jan. 5 | FOX
- No. 22 Auburn at Ole Miss | 7 p.m. Jan. 9 | ESPN2
- No. 23 Buffalo at Eastern Michigan | 9 p.m. Jan. 4 | CBSSN
- No. 24 Florida State at No. 2 Virginia | 3 p.m. Jan. 5 | ESPN2
- No. 25 Cincinnati vs. Tulane | 6:30 p.m. Jan. 2 | CBSSN
MORE: College basketball TV schedule
College basketball rankings: Top 25 NET rankings
The NET rankings are updated each day so they can take into account the most recent games.
NOTE: These rankings are through Dec. 31 games.
|
RANK
|
PREVIOUS
|
SCHOOL
|
CONFERENCE
|
RECORD
|
ROAD
|
NEUTRAL
|
HOME
|
NON DIV I
|1
|1
|Duke
|ACC
|11-1
|0-0
|4-1
|7-0
|0-0
|2
|3
|Virginia
|ACC
|12-0
|2-0
|3-0
|7-0
|0-0
|3
|2
|Michigan
|Big Ten
|13-0
|2-0
|2-0
|9-0
|0-0
|4
|4
|Houston
|AAC
|13-0
|2-0
|0-0
|11-0
|0-0
|5
|5
|Texas Tech
|Big 12
|11-1
|0-0
|3-1
|8-0
|0-0
|6
|7
|Gonzaga
|WCC
|13-2
|1-1
|3-1
|9-0
|0-0
|7
|6
|Tennessee
|SEC
|11-1
|1-0
|2-1
|7-0
|1-0
|8
|8
|NC State
|ACC
|12-1
|0-1
|2-0
|10-0
|0-0
|9
|9
|Michigan St.
|Big Ten
|11-2
|2-1
|2-1
|7-0
|0-0
|10
|12
|Nebraska
|Big Ten
|11-2
|1-1
|2-1
|7-0
|1-0
|11
|10
|Nevada
|MWC
|13-0
|3-0
|4-0
|6-0
|0-0
|12
|11
|Kentucky
|SEC
|10-2
|1-0
|1-2
|8-0
|0-0
|13
|13
|Wisconsin
|Big Ten
|10-3
|2-2
|2-1
|6-0
|0-0
|14
|14
|Marquette
|Big East
|11-2
|0-1
|1-1
|10-0
|0-0
|15
|15
|Kansas
|Big 12
|11-1
|0-1
|3-0
|8-0
|0-0
|16
|16
|Virginia Tech
|ACC
|11-1
|0-1
|4-0
|7-0
|0-0
|17
|17
|North Carolina
|ACC
|9-3
|2-1
|1-2
|6-0
|0-0
|18
|18
|Oklahoma
|Big 12
|11-1
|3-0
|3-1
|5-0
|0-0
|19
|19
|Mississippi St.
|SEC
|12-1
|1-0
|3-1
|8-0
|0-0
|20
|20
|Indiana
|Big Ten
|11-2
|1-2
|1-0
|9-0
|0-0
|21
|21
|Ohio St.
|Big Ten
|12-1
|3-0
|1-0
|8-1
|0-0
|22
|22
|Auburn
|SEC
|11-2
|0-1
|3-1
|7-0
|1-0
|23
|24
|Buffalo
|MAC
|12-1
|5-1
|2-0
|4-0
|1-0
|24
|23
|Florida St.
|ACC
|11-1
|1-0
|4-1
|6-0
|0-0
|25
|25
|Cincinnati
|AAC
|11-2
|1-1
|2-0
|8-1
|0-0
MORE: These are the remaining undefeated teams in college basketball
What are the NET rankings?
The NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Committee is now using the NCAA Evaluation Tool (NET) to evaluate teams. There will be no more relying on the RPI.
Here are elements the NET will incorporate:
- Game results
- Strength of schedule
- Game location
- Scoring margin (capped at 10 points per game)
- Net offensive and defensive efficiency