Today's college basketball Top 25 scores, schedule, NET rankings

Find college basketball rankings, scores and the schedule for the NET rankings on Friday, Jan. 4 here. On each day, the NET ranking update to reflect the most recent games.
On Thursday, Michigan stayed undefeated with a win against Penn State, though Minnesota upset Wisconsin.
No NET top 25 teams play on Friday.
Here were the top 25 scores and schedule for Thursday, Jan. 3:
- No. 3 Michigan 68, Penn State 55
- No. 10 NC State 87, Miami 82
- Minnesota 59, No. 15 Wisconsin 52
- No. 21 Indiana 73, Illinois 65
Here are when the NET rankings top 25 teams play next:
- No. 1 Duke vs. Clemson | 1 p.m. Jan. 5 | ESPN
- No. 2 Virginia vs. No. 24 Florida State | 3 p.m. Jan. 5 | ESPN2
- No. 3 Michigan vs. No. 21 Indiana | 4:30 p.m. Jan. 6 | CBS
- No. 4 Houston vs. Memphis | 6 p.m. Jan. 6 | ESPNEWS
- No. 5 Tennessee vs. Georgia | 3:30 p.m. Jan. 5 | SEC Network
- No. 6 Gonzaga vs. Santa Clara | 9 p.m. Jan. 5
- No. 7 Michigan State at No. 18 Ohio State | 12 p.m. Jan. 5 | FOX
- No. 8 Texas Tech vs. Kansas State | 2 p.m. Jan. 5 | ESPNU
- No. 9 Nevada at New Mexico | 8 p.m. Jan. 5 | ESPNU
- No. 10 NC State vs. No. 16 North Carolina | 9 p.m. Jan. 8 | ESPN
- No. 11 Kentucky at Alabama | 1 p.m. Jan. 5 | ESPN
- No. 12 Kansas at Iowa State | 5 p.m. Jan. 5 | ESPN2
- No. 13 Virginia Tech vs. Boston College | 12 p.m. Jan. 5 | ACC Network Extra
- No. 14 Nebraska at Iowa | 5:30 p.m. Jan. 6 | Big Ten Network
- No. 15 Wisconsin at Penn State | 7:30 p.m. Jan. 6 | Big Ten Network
- No. 16 North Carolina at Pitt | 12 p.m. Jan. 5 | ACC Network Extra
- No. 17 Mississippi State at South Carolina | 9 p.m. Jan. 8 | ESPNU
- No. 18 Ohio State vs. No. 7 Michigan State | 12 p.m. Jan. 5 | FOX
- No. 19 Auburn at Ole Miss | 7 p.m. Jan. 9 | ESPN2
- No. 20 Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma State | 2 p.m. Jan. 5
- No. 21 Indiana at No. 3 Michigan | 4:30 p.m. Jan. 6 | CBS
- No. 22 Marquette vs. Xavier | 12 p.m. Jan. 6 | FOX
- No. 23 St. John's at Georgetown | 1 p.m. Jan. 5 | CBS
- No. 24 Florida State at No. 2 Virginia | 3 p.m. Jan. 5 | ESPN2
- No. 25 Cincinnati at East Carolina | 1 p.m. Jan. 5 | CBSSN
College basketball rankings: Top 25 NET rankings
The NET rankings are updated each day so they can take into account the most recent games.
NOTE: These rankings are through Jan. 2 games.
|1
|1
|Duke
|ACC
|11-1
|0-0
|4-1
|7-0
|0-0
|2
|2
|Virginia
|ACC
|12-0
|2-0
|3-0
|7-0
|0-0
|3
|3
|Michigan
|Big Ten
|13-0
|2-0
|2-0
|9-0
|0-0
|4
|4
|Houston
|AAC
|14-0
|2-0
|0-0
|12-0
|0-0
|5
|7
|Tennessee
|SEC
|11-1
|1-0
|2-1
|7-0
|1-0
|6
|6
|Gonzaga
|WCC
|13-2
|1-1
|3-1
|9-0
|0-0
|7
|9
|Michigan St.
|Big Ten
|12-2
|2-1
|2-1
|8-0
|0-0
|8
|5
|Texas Tech
|Big 12
|12-1
|1-0
|3-1
|8-0
|0-0
|9
|11
|Nevada
|MWC
|14-0
|3-0
|4-0
|7-0
|0-0
|10
|8
|NC State
|ACC
|12-1
|0-1
|2-0
|10-0
|0-0
|11
|12
|Kentucky
|SEC
|10-2
|1-0
|1-2
|8-0
|0-0
|12
|15
|Kansas
|Big 12
|12-1
|0-1
|3-0
|9-0
|0-0
|13
|13
|Virginia Tech
|ACC
|12-1
|0-1
|4-0
|8-0
|0-0
|14
|10
|Nebraska
|Big Ten
|11-3
|1-2
|2-1
|7-0
|1-0
|15
|14
|Wisconsin
|Big Ten
|10-3
|2-2
|2-1
|6-0
|0-0
|16
|16
|North Carolina
|ACC
|10-3
|2-1
|1-2
|7-0
|0-0
|17
|18
|Mississippi St.
|SEC
|12-1
|1-0
|3-1
|8-0
|0-0
|18
|19
|Ohio St.
|Big Ten
|12-1
|3-0
|1-0
|8-1
|0-0
|19
|20
|Auburn
|SEC
|11-2
|0-1
|3-1
|7-0
|1-0
|20
|17
|Oklahoma
|Big 12
|11-2
|3-1
|3-1
|5-0
|0-0
|21
|21
|Indiana
|Big Ten
|11-2
|1-2
|1-0
|9-0
|0-0
|22
|22
|Marquette
|Big East
|11-3
|0-2
|1-1
|10-0
|0-0
|23
|24
|St. John's (NY)
|Big East
|13-1
|1-1
|3-0
|9-0
|0-0
|24
|23
|Florida St.
|ACC
|12-1
|1-0
|4-1
|7-0
|0-0
|25
|25
|Cincinnati
|AAC
|12-2
|1-1
|2-0
|9-1
|0-0
What are the NET rankings?
The NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Committee is now using the NCAA Evaluation Tool (NET) to evaluate teams. There will be no more relying on the RPI.
Here are elements the NET will incorporate:
- Game results
- Strength of schedule
- Game location
- Scoring margin (capped at 10 points per game)
- Net offensive and defensive efficiency