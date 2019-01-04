Michigan is No. 1 as Seton Hall and Nebraska rise in Andy Katz's Power 36

Find college basketball rankings, scores and the schedule for the NET rankings on Friday, Jan. 4 here. On each day, the NET ranking update to reflect the most recent games.

On Thursday, Michigan stayed undefeated with a win against Penn State, though Minnesota upset Wisconsin.

Today's college basketball Top 25 scores, schedule, NET rankings

No NET top 25 teams play on Friday.

Here were the top 25 scores and schedule for Thursday, Jan. 3:

Here are when the NET rankings top 25 teams play next:

College basketball rankings: Top 25 NET rankings

The NET rankings are updated each day so they can take into account the most recent games.

NOTE: These rankings are through Jan. 2 games.

RANK PREVIOUS SCHOOL CONFERENCE RECORD ROAD NEUTRAL HOME NON DIV I 1 1 Duke ACC 11-1 0-0 4-1 7-0 0-0 2 2 Virginia ACC 12-0 2-0 3-0 7-0 0-0 3 3 Michigan Big Ten 13-0 2-0 2-0 9-0 0-0 4 4 Houston AAC 14-0 2-0 0-0 12-0 0-0 5 7 Tennessee SEC 11-1 1-0 2-1 7-0 1-0 6 6 Gonzaga WCC 13-2 1-1 3-1 9-0 0-0 7 9 Michigan St. Big Ten 12-2 2-1 2-1 8-0 0-0 8 5 Texas Tech Big 12 12-1 1-0 3-1 8-0 0-0 9 11 Nevada MWC 14-0 3-0 4-0 7-0 0-0 10 8 NC State ACC 12-1 0-1 2-0 10-0 0-0 11 12 Kentucky SEC 10-2 1-0 1-2 8-0 0-0 12 15 Kansas Big 12 12-1 0-1 3-0 9-0 0-0 13 13 Virginia Tech ACC 12-1 0-1 4-0 8-0 0-0 14 10 Nebraska Big Ten 11-3 1-2 2-1 7-0 1-0 15 14 Wisconsin Big Ten 10-3 2-2 2-1 6-0 0-0 16 16 North Carolina ACC 10-3 2-1 1-2 7-0 0-0 17 18 Mississippi St. SEC 12-1 1-0 3-1 8-0 0-0 18 19 Ohio St. Big Ten 12-1 3-0 1-0 8-1 0-0 19 20 Auburn SEC 11-2 0-1 3-1 7-0 1-0 20 17 Oklahoma Big 12 11-2 3-1 3-1 5-0 0-0 21 21 Indiana Big Ten 11-2 1-2 1-0 9-0 0-0 22 22 Marquette Big East 11-3 0-2 1-1 10-0 0-0 23 24 St. John's (NY) Big East 13-1 1-1 3-0 9-0 0-0 24 23 Florida St. ACC 12-1 1-0 4-1 7-0 0-0 25 25 Cincinnati AAC 12-2 1-1 2-0 9-1 0-0