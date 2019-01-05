College basketball game times, TV schedule

Here is the college basketball TV schedule and game times for the first stretch of the 2018-19 season:
*All times Eastern
Saturday, Jan. 5
Michigan State at Ohio State, 12 p.m., FOX
Boston College at Virginia Tech, 12 p.m., ACC Network Extra
North Carolina at Pittsburgh, 12 p.m., ACC Network Extra
|NCAA MARCH MADNESS ON SOCIAL MEDIA
|
Follow @marchmadness
Creighton at Butler, 12 p.m., FS1
UCF at UConn, 12 p.m., ESPNNews
Kentucky at Alabama, 1 p.m., ESPN
Cincinnati at East Carolina, 1 p.m., CBSSN
RELATED: Scoreboard
St. John's at Georgetown, 1 p.m., CBS
La Salle at UMass, 1 p.m., NBCSN
Kansas State at Texas Tech, 2 p.m., ESPNU
Oklahoma State at Oklahoma, 2 p.m., ESPN2
Utah at Arizona, 2 p.m., Pac-12 Network
Maryland at Rutgers, 2 p.m., Big Ten Network
RANKINGS: AP Poll | USA Today coaches poll | NET
Villanova at Providence, 2 p.m., FS1
Florida State at Virginia, 3 p.m., ESPN2
Georgia at Tennessee, 3:30 p.m., SEC Network
MORE: March Madness 2019 dates and schedule
California at UCLA, 4 p.m, Pac-12 Network
Kansas at Iowa State, 5 p.m., ESPN2
RELATED: College basketball rankings
MORE: The 7 best players we've seen this season
Arkansas at Texas A&M, 6 p.m., SEC Network
South Florida at Tulsa, 6 p.m., ESPNU
Colorado at Arizona State, 6 p.m., Pac-12 Network
Duquesne at Davidson, 6 p.m., NBCSN
South Carolina at Florida, 7 p.m., ESPN2
Nevada at New Mexico, 8 p.m., ESPNU
Oregon State vs. Oregon, 8 p.m., Pac-12 Network
MORE: NCAA.com college hoops home
Ole Miss at Vanderbilt, 8:30 p.m., SEC Network
West Virginia at Texas, 9 p.m., ESPN2
Santa Clara at Gonzaga, 9 p.m., WCC stream
San Diego State at Boise State, 10 p.m., CBSSN
Wyoming at UNLV, 10 p.m., ESPNU
Washington State at Washington, 10 p.m., Pac-12 Network
BYU at Saint Mary's, 11 p.m., ESPN2
Sunday, Jan. 6
Xavier at Marquette, 12 p.m., FOX
Richmond at Dayton, 12 p.m., NBCSN
MORE: The highest scoring games in the history of college basketball
Seton Hall at DePaul, 1 p.m., FS1
Illinois at Northwestern, 1 pm., Big Ten Network
George Washington at Saint Joseph's, 2 p.m., NBCSN
Rhode Island at Saint Louis, 4 p.m., ESPNU
St. Bonaventure at George Mason, 4 p.m., NBCSN
Temple at Wichita State, 4 p.m., ESPNNews
Indiana at Michigan, 4:30 p.m., CBS
MORE: The toughest tests for the remaining unbeaten college basketball teams
Nebraska at Iowa, 5:30 p.m., Big Ten Network
Memphis at Houston, 6 p.m., ESPNNews
Miami at Louisville, 6 p.m., ESPNU
Wisconsin at Penn State, 7:30 p.m., Big Ten Network
Stanford at USC, 8 p.m., ESPNU
Tuesday, Jan. 8
Duke at Wake Forest, 7 p.m., ESPN
Tennessee at Missouri, 7 p.m., ESPN2
Texas A&M at Kentucky, 7 p.m., SEC Network
MORE: One unusual fact about each remaining unbeaten college basketball team
Maryland at Minnesota, 7 p.m., Big Ten Network
St. John's at Villanova, 7 p.m., FS1
Iowa State at Baylor, 7 p.m., ESPNNews
Texas at Oklahoma State, 7 p.m., ESPNU
MORE: DI men's basketball statistics | Latest videos
Loyola Chicago at Evansville, 8 p.m., CBSSN
Purdue at Michigan State, 9 p.m., ESPN2
Oklahoma at Texas Tech, 9 p.m., ESPNNews
North Carolina at NC State, 9 p.m., ESPN
Mississippi State at South Carolina, 9 p.m., ESPNU
Alabama at LSU, 9 p.m., SEC Network
Wyoming at San Diego State, 10 p.m., CBSSN
UNLV at New Mexico, 11 p.m., ESPN2
MORE: March Madness Live home
|
|