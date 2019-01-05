basketball-men-d1 flag

Joe Boozell | NCAA.com | January 5, 2019

College basketball game times, TV schedule

Here is the college basketball TV schedule and game times for the first stretch of the 2018-19 season:

*All times Eastern

Saturday, Jan. 5

Michigan State at Ohio State, 12 p.m., FOX

Boston College at Virginia Tech, 12 p.m., ACC Network Extra

North Carolina at Pittsburgh, 12 p.m., ACC Network Extra

 
Creighton at Butler, 12 p.m., FS1

UCF at UConn, 12 p.m., ESPNNews

Kentucky at Alabama, 1 p.m., ESPN

Cincinnati at East Carolina, 1 p.m., CBSSN

St. John's at Georgetown, 1 p.m., CBS

La Salle at UMass, 1 p.m., NBCSN

Kansas State at Texas Tech, 2 p.m., ESPNU

Oklahoma State at Oklahoma, 2 p.m., ESPN2

Utah at Arizona, 2 p.m., Pac-12 Network

Maryland at Rutgers, 2 p.m., Big Ten Network

Villanova at Providence, 2 p.m., FS1

Florida State at Virginia, 3 p.m., ESPN2

Georgia at Tennessee, 3:30 p.m., SEC Network

Baylor at TCU, 4 p.m., ESPNU

California at UCLA, 4 p.m, Pac-12 Network

Kansas at Iowa State, 5 p.m., ESPN2

Arkansas at Texas A&M, 6 p.m., SEC Network

South Florida at Tulsa, 6 p.m., ESPNU

Colorado at Arizona State, 6 p.m., Pac-12 Network

Duquesne at Davidson, 6 p.m., NBCSN

South Carolina at Florida, 7 p.m., ESPN2

Clemson at Duke, 8 pm., ESPN

Nevada at New Mexico, 8 p.m., ESPNU

Oregon State vs. Oregon, 8 p.m., Pac-12 Network

Ole Miss at Vanderbilt, 8:30 p.m., SEC Network

West Virginia at Texas, 9 p.m., ESPN2

Santa Clara at Gonzaga, 9 p.m., WCC stream

San Diego State at Boise State, 10 p.m., CBSSN

Wyoming at UNLV, 10 p.m., ESPNU

Washington State at Washington, 10 p.m., Pac-12 Network

BYU at Saint Mary's, 11 p.m., ESPN2

Sunday, Jan. 6

Xavier at Marquette, 12 p.m., FOX

Richmond at Dayton, 12 p.m., NBCSN

Seton Hall at DePaul, 1 p.m., FS1

Illinois at Northwestern, 1 pm., Big Ten Network

George Washington at Saint Joseph's, 2 p.m., NBCSN

Rhode Island at Saint Louis, 4 p.m., ESPNU

St. Bonaventure at George Mason, 4 p.m., NBCSN

Temple at Wichita State, 4 p.m., ESPNNews

Indiana at Michigan, 4:30 p.m., CBS

Nebraska at Iowa, 5:30 p.m., Big Ten Network

Memphis at Houston, 6 p.m., ESPNNews

Miami at Louisville, 6 p.m., ESPNU

Wisconsin at Penn State, 7:30 p.m., Big Ten Network

Stanford at USC, 8 p.m., ESPNU

Tuesday, Jan. 8

Duke at Wake Forest, 7 p.m., ESPN

Tennessee at Missouri, 7 p.m., ESPN2

Texas A&M at Kentucky, 7 p.m., SEC Network

Maryland at Minnesota, 7 p.m., Big Ten Network

St. John's at Villanova, 7 p.m., FS1

Iowa State at Baylor, 7 p.m., ESPNNews

Texas at Oklahoma State, 7 p.m., ESPNU

Loyola Chicago at Evansville, 8 p.m., CBSSN

Purdue at Michigan State, 9 p.m., ESPN2

Oklahoma at Texas Tech, 9 p.m., ESPNNews

North Carolina at NC State, 9 p.m., ESPN

Mississippi State at South Carolina, 9 p.m., ESPNU

Alabama at LSU, 9 p.m., SEC Network

Wyoming at San Diego State, 10 p.m., CBSSN

UNLV at New Mexico, 11 p.m., ESPN2

