College basketball rankings, scores from every Top 25 team

Michigan is No. 1 as Seton Hall and Nebraska rise in Andy Katz's Power 36

Check out college basketball rankings, scores and the schedule for the top 25 NET rankings on Saturday, Jan. 5 here. Each day, the NET rankings are updated to reflect the most recent games.

Saturday is a busy day, with undefeated Virginia playing top-25 Florida State and Michigan State playing Ohio State in another top-25 game.

Today's college basketball Top 25 scores, schedule, NET rankings

Here is the top 25 schedule for Saturday, Jan. 5:

No NET top 25 teams played on Friday. Here were the top 25 scores and schedule for Thursday, Jan. 3.:

Here are when the NET rankings top 25 teams play next:

College basketball rankings: Top 25 NET rankings

The NET rankings are updated each day so they can take into account the most recent games for each NCAA team.

NOTE: These team rankings are through Jan. 3 games.

RANK PREVIOUS SCHOOL CONFERENCE RECORD ROAD NEUTRAL HOME NON DIV I 1 1 Duke ACC 11-1 0-0 4-1 7-0 0-0 2 2 Virginia ACC 12-0 2-0 3-0 7-0 0-0 3 3 Michigan Big Ten 14-0 2-0 2-0 10-0 0-0 4 4 Houston AAC 14-0 2-0 0-0 12-0 0-0 5 6 Gonzaga WCC 13-2 1-1 3-1 9-0 0-0 6 8 Texas Tech Big 12 12-1 1-0 3-1 8-0 0-0 7 5 Tennessee SEC 11-1 1-0 2-1 7-0 1-0 8 9 Nevada MWC 14-0 3-0 4-0 7-0 0-0 9 7 Michigan St. Big Ten 12-2 2-1 2-1 8-0 0-0 10 11 Kentucky SEC 10-2 1-0 1-2 8-0 0-0 11 10 NC State ACC 13-1 1-1 2-0 10-0 0-0 12 13 Virginia Tech ACC 12-1 0-1 4-0 8-0 0-0 13 14 Nebraska Big Ten 11-3 1-2 2-1 7-0 1-0 14 12 Kansas Big 12 12-1 0-1 3-0 9-0 0-0 15 16 North Carolina ACC 10-3 2-1 1-2 7-0 0-0 16 18 Ohio St. Big Ten 12-1 3-0 1-0 8-1 0-0 17 17 Mississippi St. SEC 12-1 1-0 3-1 8-0 0-0 18 19 Auburn SEC 11-2 0-1 3-1 7-0 1-0 19 20 Oklahoma Big 12 11-2 3-1 3-1 5-0 0-0 20 21 Indiana Big Ten 12-2 1-2 1-0 10-0 0-0 21 15 Wisconsin Big Ten 10-4 2-2 2-1 6-1 0-0 22 24 Florida St. ACC 12-1 1-0 4-1 7-0 0-0 23 22 Marquette Big East 11-3 0-2 1-1 10-0 0-0 24 23 St. John's (NY) Big East 13-1 1-1 3-0 9-0 0-0 25 25 Cincinnati AAC 12-2 1-1 2-0 9-1 0-0