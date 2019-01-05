College basketball rankings, scores from every Top 25 team

Check out college basketball rankings, scores and the schedule for the top 25 NET rankings on Saturday, Jan. 5 here. Each day, the NET rankings are updated to reflect the most recent games.
Saturday is a busy day, with undefeated Virginia playing top-25 Florida State and Michigan State playing Ohio State in another top-25 game.
Today's college basketball Top 25 scores, schedule, NET rankings
Here is the top 25 schedule for Saturday, Jan. 5:
- No. 1 Duke vs. Clemson | 1 p.m. Jan. 5 | ESPN
- No. 2 Virginia vs. No. 22 Florida State | 3 p.m. Jan. 5 | ESPN2
- No. 6 Texas Tech vs. Kansas State | 2 p.m. Jan. 5 | ESPNU
- No. 7 Tennessee vs. Georgia | 3:30 p.m. Jan. 5 | SEC Network
- No. 8 Nevada at New Mexico | 8 p.m. Jan. 5 | ESPNU
- No. 9 Michigan State at No. 16 Ohio State | 12 p.m. Jan. 5 | FOX
- No. 10 Kentucky at Alabama | 1 p.m. Jan. 5 | ESPN
- No. 12 Virginia Tech vs. Boston College | 12 p.m. Jan. 5 | ACC Network Extra
- No. 14 Kansas at Iowa State | 5 p.m. Jan. 5 | ESPN2
- No. 15 North Carolina at Pitt | 12 p.m. Jan. 5 | ACC Network Extra
- No. 16 Ohio State vs. No. 9 Michigan State | 12 p.m. Jan. 5 | FOX
- No. 19 Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma State | 2 p.m. Jan. 5
- No. 22 Florida State at No. 2 Virginia | 3 p.m. Jan. 5 | ESPN2
- No. 24 St. John's at Georgetown | 1 p.m. Jan. 5 | CBS
- No. 25 Cincinnati at East Carolina | 1 p.m. Jan. 5 | CBSSN
No NET top 25 teams played on Friday. Here were the top 25 scores and schedule for Thursday, Jan. 3.:
- No. 3 Michigan 68, Penn State 55
- No. 10 NC State 87, Miami 82
- Minnesota 59, No. 15 Wisconsin 52
- No. 21 Indiana 73, Illinois 65
Here are when the NET rankings top 25 teams play next:
College basketball rankings: Top 25 NET rankings
The NET rankings are updated each day so they can take into account the most recent games for each NCAA team.
NOTE: These team rankings are through Jan. 3 games.
|
RANK
|
PREVIOUS
|
SCHOOL
|
CONFERENCE
|
RECORD
|
ROAD
|
NEUTRAL
|
HOME
|
NON DIV I
|1
|1
|Duke
|ACC
|11-1
|0-0
|4-1
|7-0
|0-0
|2
|2
|Virginia
|ACC
|12-0
|2-0
|3-0
|7-0
|0-0
|3
|3
|Michigan
|Big Ten
|14-0
|2-0
|2-0
|10-0
|0-0
|4
|4
|Houston
|AAC
|14-0
|2-0
|0-0
|12-0
|0-0
|5
|6
|Gonzaga
|WCC
|13-2
|1-1
|3-1
|9-0
|0-0
|6
|8
|Texas Tech
|Big 12
|12-1
|1-0
|3-1
|8-0
|0-0
|7
|5
|Tennessee
|SEC
|11-1
|1-0
|2-1
|7-0
|1-0
|8
|9
|Nevada
|MWC
|14-0
|3-0
|4-0
|7-0
|0-0
|9
|7
|Michigan St.
|Big Ten
|12-2
|2-1
|2-1
|8-0
|0-0
|10
|11
|Kentucky
|SEC
|10-2
|1-0
|1-2
|8-0
|0-0
|11
|10
|NC State
|ACC
|13-1
|1-1
|2-0
|10-0
|0-0
|12
|13
|Virginia Tech
|ACC
|12-1
|0-1
|4-0
|8-0
|0-0
|13
|14
|Nebraska
|Big Ten
|11-3
|1-2
|2-1
|7-0
|1-0
|14
|12
|Kansas
|Big 12
|12-1
|0-1
|3-0
|9-0
|0-0
|15
|16
|North Carolina
|ACC
|10-3
|2-1
|1-2
|7-0
|0-0
|16
|18
|Ohio St.
|Big Ten
|12-1
|3-0
|1-0
|8-1
|0-0
|17
|17
|Mississippi St.
|SEC
|12-1
|1-0
|3-1
|8-0
|0-0
|18
|19
|Auburn
|SEC
|11-2
|0-1
|3-1
|7-0
|1-0
|19
|20
|Oklahoma
|Big 12
|11-2
|3-1
|3-1
|5-0
|0-0
|20
|21
|Indiana
|Big Ten
|12-2
|1-2
|1-0
|10-0
|0-0
|21
|15
|Wisconsin
|Big Ten
|10-4
|2-2
|2-1
|6-1
|0-0
|22
|24
|Florida St.
|ACC
|12-1
|1-0
|4-1
|7-0
|0-0
|23
|22
|Marquette
|Big East
|11-3
|0-2
|1-1
|10-0
|0-0
|24
|23
|St. John's (NY)
|Big East
|13-1
|1-1
|3-0
|9-0
|0-0
|25
|25
|Cincinnati
|AAC
|12-2
|1-1
|2-0
|9-1
|0-0
MORE: These are the remaining undefeated teams in college basketball
What are the NET rankings?
The NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Committee is now using the NCAA Evaluation Tool (NET) to evaluate every team for possible NCAA tournament inclusion. There will be no more relying on the RPI.
Here are elements the NET will incorporate:
- Game results
- Strength of schedule
- Game location
- Scoring margin (capped at 10 points per game)
- Net offensive and defensive efficiency