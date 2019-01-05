These are the remaining undefeated DII men’s college basketball teams

Here are the remaining undefeated teams in DII men’s basketball listed in order of NABC ranking:

No. 1 Bellarmine (11-0)

The Knights beat No. 12 Barry and Northern Michigan to win the Bellarmine Classic.

MAKE ME WANNA SHOUT!!! The top-ranked @Bellarminehoops made a big statement in its Bellarmine Classic opener, overwhelming 12th-ranked Barry. pic.twitter.com/BvEVp1YzUd — Bellarmine Athletics (@BUKnights) December 19, 2018

No. 2 Northwest Missouri State (13-0)

The Bearcats have already built an impressive resume, beating the defending runners-up and champs on consecutive nights to open the season.

MORE: These programs have the most DII basketball titles

No. 3 Indiana (Pa.) (12-0)

The Crimson Hawks already have wins over two ranked teams in 2018, defeating No. 11 Shippensburg the last time out. That’s huge as they prepare to enter the PSAC schedule.

MORE: These are the best single-season scoring marks in DII history

No. 5 Nova Southeastern (11-0)

The Sharks are winning games by scoring points at a DII-best rate of 109.5 points per night. Playing in the SSC is no easy task, but thus far, it has been working with a win over nationally-ranked Barry earlier in the season. They’ll have to play Barry again, as well as ranked Florida Southern again. If the Sharks make it through the regular season perfect, they’ve certainly earned it.

No. 6 USC Aiken (12-0)

The Pacers made a statement early on, taking down then-No. 3 Lincoln Memorial in the second game of the season in an impressive 11-point victory. The Pacers are in the middle of a stretch of four away games out of five, but USC Aiken won the first two road games.

MORE: NABC rankings | Stats

No. 10 Ashland (13-0)

The Eagles are already 5-0 in conference and have a victory over their GLIAC foe and defending champion Ferris State. Five-straight home games should help keep their momentum rolling.

RV Lynn (11-0)

The Fighting Knights are off to a perfect 11-0 start but have quite the schedule ahead of them. Lynn still has two games left against each of nationally-ranked Nova Southeastern and Florida Southern as well as a Barry team that has been in and out of the top 25 in 2018.

Three of the last four DII men’s basketball national champions —Ferris State, Northwest Missouri State, and Florida Southern — all hoisted the trophy with just one loss. The last team to run the table and complete a perfect season was the 2009 Findlay Oilers, who won a 56-53 thriller in overtime against Cal Poly Pomona. The Oilers were just the fourth team to accomplish the feat since the first 1957 DII men’s basketball championship.

MORE: These are the 11 games we're excited for in December