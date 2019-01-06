basketball-men-d1 flag

Joe Boozell | NCAA.com | January 6, 2019

College basketball game times, TV schedule

Here is the college basketball TV schedule and game times for the first stretch of the 2018-19 season:

*All times Eastern

Sunday, Jan. 6

Xavier at Marquette, 12 p.m., FOX

Richmond at Dayton, 12 p.m., NBCSN

MORE: The highest scoring games in the history of college basketball

Seton Hall at DePaul, 1 p.m., FS1

Illinois at Northwestern, 1 pm., Big Ten Network

George Washington at Saint Joseph's, 2 p.m., NBCSN

Rhode Island at Saint Louis, 4 p.m., ESPNU

RELATED: College basketball rankings

St. Bonaventure at George Mason, 4 p.m., NBCSN

Temple at Wichita State, 4 p.m., ESPNNews

Indiana at Michigan, 4:30 p.m., CBS

MORE: The toughest tests for the remaining unbeaten college basketball teams

Nebraska at Iowa, 5:30 p.m., Big Ten Network

Memphis at Houston, 6 p.m., ESPNNews

Miami at Louisville, 6 p.m., ESPNU

Wisconsin at Penn State, 7:30 p.m., Big Ten Network

Stanford at USC, 8 p.m., ESPNU

Monday, Jan. 7

Niagara at Fairfield, 7 p.m., ESPN

Tuesday, Jan. 8

Duke at Wake Forest, 7 p.m., ESPN

Tennessee at Missouri, 7 p.m., ESPN2

Texas A&M at Kentucky, 7 p.m., SEC Network

MORE: One unusual fact about each remaining unbeaten college basketball team

Maryland at Minnesota, 7 p.m., Big Ten Network

St. John's at Villanova, 7 p.m., FS1

Iowa State at Baylor, 7 p.m., ESPNNews

Texas at Oklahoma State, 7 p.m., ESPNU

Loyola Chicago at Evansville, 8 p.m., CBSSN

Purdue at Michigan State, 9 p.m., ESPN2

Oklahoma at Texas Tech, 9 p.m., ESPNNews

North Carolina at NC State, 9 p.m., ESPN

Mississippi State at South Carolina, 9 p.m., ESPNU

Alabama at LSU, 9 p.m., SEC Network

Wyoming at San Diego State, 10 p.m., CBSSN

UNLV at New Mexico, 11 p.m., ESPN2

Wednesday, Jan. 9

Vanderbilt at Georgia, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network

Georgetown at Xavier, 6:30 p.m., FS1

Virginia Tech at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m., ACC Network

RELATED: Scoreboard

Auburn at Ole Miss, 7 p.m., ESPN2

Ohio State at Rutgers, 7 p.m., BTN

Marquette at Creighton, 7 p.m., CBSSN

Houston at Temple, 7 p.m., ESPNNews

West Virginia at Kansas State, 7 p.m., ESPNU

Davidson at George Mason, 7 p.m., ESPN+

Dayton at George Washington, 7 p.m., ESPN+

MORE: DI men's basketball statistics | Latest videos 

Rhode Island at Richmond, 7 p.m., ESPN+

La Salle at VCU, 7 p.m., ESPN+

Binghampton at Stony Brok, 7 p.m., ESPN3

UMBC at Hartford, 7 p.m., ESPN+

Vermont at Maine, 7 p.m., ESPN3

UMass Lowell at New Hampshire, 7 p.m., ESPN3

Jacksonville at Kennesaw State, 7 p.m., ESPN+

Liberty at Stetson, 7 p.m., ESPN+

Tulane at South Florida, 7 p.m., ESPN3

North Florida at Lipscomb, 7:30 p.m., ESPN+

Fordham at Duquesne, 8 p.m., ESPN+

Clemson at Syracuse, 8 p.m., ACC Network

RANKINGS: AP Poll | USA Today coaches poll | NET

Louisville at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m., ACC Network

New Orleans at Lamar, 8 p.m., ESPN+

Florida at Arkansas, 8:30 p.m., SEC Network

Butler at Seton Hall, 8:20 p.m., FS1

Virginia at Boston College, 9 p.m., ESPNU

MORE: March Madness 2019 dates and schedule

TCU at Kansas, 9 p.m., ESPN2

Iowa at Northwestern, 9 p.m., BTN

UMass at Saint Louis, 9 p.m., CBSSN

Arizona State at California, 9 p.m., PAC-12 Network

CSU Northridge at UC Riverside, 10 p.m., ESPN3

San Jose St. at Nevada, 11 p.m., CBSSN

Arizona at Stanford, 11 p.m., PAC-12 Network

MORE: March Madness Live home