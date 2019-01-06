College basketball game times, TV schedule

Here is the college basketball TV schedule and game times for the first stretch of the 2018-19 season:
*All times Eastern
Sunday, Jan. 6
Xavier at Marquette, 12 p.m., FOX
Richmond at Dayton, 12 p.m., NBCSN
Seton Hall at DePaul, 1 p.m., FS1
Illinois at Northwestern, 1 pm., Big Ten Network
George Washington at Saint Joseph's, 2 p.m., NBCSN
Rhode Island at Saint Louis, 4 p.m., ESPNU
St. Bonaventure at George Mason, 4 p.m., NBCSN
Temple at Wichita State, 4 p.m., ESPNNews
Indiana at Michigan, 4:30 p.m., CBS
Nebraska at Iowa, 5:30 p.m., Big Ten Network
Memphis at Houston, 6 p.m., ESPNNews
Miami at Louisville, 6 p.m., ESPNU
Wisconsin at Penn State, 7:30 p.m., Big Ten Network
Stanford at USC, 8 p.m., ESPNU
Monday, Jan. 7
Niagara at Fairfield, 7 p.m., ESPN
Tuesday, Jan. 8
Duke at Wake Forest, 7 p.m., ESPN
Tennessee at Missouri, 7 p.m., ESPN2
Texas A&M at Kentucky, 7 p.m., SEC Network
Maryland at Minnesota, 7 p.m., Big Ten Network
St. John's at Villanova, 7 p.m., FS1
Iowa State at Baylor, 7 p.m., ESPNNews
Texas at Oklahoma State, 7 p.m., ESPNU
Loyola Chicago at Evansville, 8 p.m., CBSSN
Purdue at Michigan State, 9 p.m., ESPN2
Oklahoma at Texas Tech, 9 p.m., ESPNNews
North Carolina at NC State, 9 p.m., ESPN
Mississippi State at South Carolina, 9 p.m., ESPNU
Alabama at LSU, 9 p.m., SEC Network
Wyoming at San Diego State, 10 p.m., CBSSN
UNLV at New Mexico, 11 p.m., ESPN2
Wednesday, Jan. 9
Vanderbilt at Georgia, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network
Georgetown at Xavier, 6:30 p.m., FS1
Virginia Tech at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m., ACC Network
Auburn at Ole Miss, 7 p.m., ESPN2
Ohio State at Rutgers, 7 p.m., BTN
Marquette at Creighton, 7 p.m., CBSSN
Houston at Temple, 7 p.m., ESPNNews
West Virginia at Kansas State, 7 p.m., ESPNU
Davidson at George Mason, 7 p.m., ESPN+
Dayton at George Washington, 7 p.m., ESPN+
Rhode Island at Richmond, 7 p.m., ESPN+
La Salle at VCU, 7 p.m., ESPN+
Binghampton at Stony Brok, 7 p.m., ESPN3
UMBC at Hartford, 7 p.m., ESPN+
Vermont at Maine, 7 p.m., ESPN3
UMass Lowell at New Hampshire, 7 p.m., ESPN3
Jacksonville at Kennesaw State, 7 p.m., ESPN+
Liberty at Stetson, 7 p.m., ESPN+
Tulane at South Florida, 7 p.m., ESPN3
North Florida at Lipscomb, 7:30 p.m., ESPN+
Fordham at Duquesne, 8 p.m., ESPN+
Clemson at Syracuse, 8 p.m., ACC Network
Louisville at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m., ACC Network
New Orleans at Lamar, 8 p.m., ESPN+
Florida at Arkansas, 8:30 p.m., SEC Network
Butler at Seton Hall, 8:20 p.m., FS1
Virginia at Boston College, 9 p.m., ESPNU
TCU at Kansas, 9 p.m., ESPN2
Iowa at Northwestern, 9 p.m., BTN
UMass at Saint Louis, 9 p.m., CBSSN
Arizona State at California, 9 p.m., PAC-12 Network
CSU Northridge at UC Riverside, 10 p.m., ESPN3
San Jose St. at Nevada, 11 p.m., CBSSN
Arizona at Stanford, 11 p.m., PAC-12 Network
