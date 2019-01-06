These are the remaining undefeated DII men’s college basketball teams

Here are the remaining undefeated teams in DII men’s basketball listed in order of NABC ranking:

No. 1 Bellarmine (12-0)

The Knights beat No. 12 Barry and Northern Michigan to win the Bellarmine Classic. They have also found ways to win consecutive gritty victories in GLVC play against UMSL and Maryville. This team is showing they can win big and control a game as well as dig deep to grind one out on their off nights.

Bellarmine improves to 12-0 and 3-0 in GLVC with overtime thriller to defeat Maryville. Chivarsky Corbett had 21 points and 8 rebounds while Adam Eberhard added 26 points, 9 assists, and 6 rebounds. pic.twitter.com/g2DYxaVXIy — Bellarmine Athletics (@BUKnights) January 6, 2019

No. 2 Northwest Missouri State (14-0)

The Bearcats have already built an impressive resume, beating the defending runners-up and champs on consecutive nights to open the season. The heart of a very tough MIAA schedule gets going in January, so Northwest Missouri State will be put to the test early in 2019.

No. 3 Indiana (Pa.) (13-0)

The Crimson Hawks already have wins over two ranked teams this season, most recently defeating No. 11 Shippensburg. That’s huge as the PSAC schedule unfolds.

No. 5 Nova Southeastern (12-0)

The Sharks are winning games by scoring points at a DII-best rate of 107.3 points per game. Playing in the SSC is no easy task, but thus far, it has been working with a win over nationally-ranked Barry earlier in the season. They’ll have to play Barry again, as well as ranked Florida Southern again. If the Sharks make it through the regular season perfect, they’ve certainly earned it.

No. 6 USC Aiken (12-0)

The Pacers made a statement early on, taking down then-No. 3 Lincoln Memorial in the second game of the season in an impressive 11-point victory. The Pacers are in the middle of a stretch of four away games out of five, but USC Aiken won the first two road games.

No. 10 Ashland (13-0)

The Eagles are already 6-0 in conference and have a victory over their GLIAC foe and defending champion Ferris State. A home-heavy schedule early in 2019 should help keep their momentum rolling., especially with a top 10 scoring defense in DII.

