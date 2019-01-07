Find college basketball rankings, scores and schedule for the top 25 NET rankings on Monday, Jan. 7 here. The NET rankings update each day to reflect the most recent games.
On Sunday, unbeaten Michigan played Indiana in a huge Big Ten game, staying perfect behind an 11-point victory.
College basketball rankings, scores from every Top 25 team
No NET top 25 teams play on Monday, Jan. 7.
Here were the NET top 25 scores from Sunday, Jan. 6:
- No. 3 Michigan 74, No. 20 Indiana 63
- No. 4 Houston 90, Memphis 77
- Iowa 93, No. 13 Nebraska 84
- No. 21 Wisconsin 71, Penn State 52
- No. 23 Marquette 70, Xavier 52
Here are when the NET rankings top 25 teams play next:
- No. 1 Duke at Wake Forest | 7 p.m. Jan. 8 | ESPN
- No. 2 Virginia at Boston College | 9 p.m. Jan. 9 | ESPNU
- No. 3 Michigan at Illinois | 8 p.m. Jan. 10 | FS1
- No. 4 Houston at Temple | 7 p.m. Jan. 9 | ESPNEWS
- No. 5 Gonzaga vs. Pacific | 9 p.m. Jan. 10
- No. 6 Texas Tech vs. No. 19 Oklahoma | 9 p.m. Jan. 8 | ESPNEWS
- No. 7 Tennessee at Missouri | 7 p.m. Jan. 8 | ESPN2
- No. 8 Nevada vs. San Jose State | 11 p.m. Jan. 9 | CBSSN
- No. 9 Michigan State vs. Purdue | 9 p.m. Jan. 8 | ESPN2
- No. 10 Kentucky vs. Texas A&M | 7 p.m. Jan. 8 | SEC Network
- No. 11 Virginia Tech at Georgia Tech | 7 p.m. Jan. 9 | ACC Network Extra
- No. 12 NC State vs. No. 15 North Carolina | 9 p.m. Jan. 8 | ESPN
- No. 13 Nebraska vs. Penn State | 9 p.m. Jan. 10 | ESPN2
- No. 14 Kansas vs. TCU | 9 p.m. Jan. 9 | ESPN2
- No. 15 North Carolina at No. 12 NC State | 9 p.m. Jan. 8 | ESPN
- No. 16 Ohio State at Rutgers | 7 p.m. Jan. 9 | Big Ten Network
- No. 17 Mississippi State at South Carolina | 9 p.m. Jan. 8 | ESPNU
- No. 18 Auburn at Ole Miss | 7 p.m. Jan. 9 | ESPN2
- No. 19 Oklahoma at No. 6 Texas Tech | 9 p.m. Jan. 8 | ESPNEWS
- No. 20 Indiana at Maryland | 7 p.m. Jan. 11 | FS1
- No. 21 Wisconsin vs. Purdue | 9 p.m. Jan. 11 | FS1
- No. 22 Florida State vs. Miami | 9 p.m. Jan. 9
- No. 23 Marquette at Creighton | 7 p.m. Jan. 9 | CBSSN
- No. 24 St. John's at Villanova | 7 p.m. Jan. 8 | FS1
- No. 25 Cincinnati at Tulsa | 7 p.m. Jan. 10 | ESPN2
MORE: College basketball TV schedule
College basketball rankings: Top 25 NET rankings
The NET rankings are updated each day so they can take into account the most recent games for each NCAA team.
NOTE: These team rankings are through Jan. 4 games.
MORE: Complete NET rankings | AP Poll | Coaches Poll
|
RANK
|
PREVIOUS
|
SCHOOL
|
CONFERENCE
|
RECORD
|
ROAD
|
NEUTRAL
|
HOME
|
NON DIV I
|1
|1
|Duke
|ACC
|11-1
|0-0
|4-1
|7-0
|0-0
|2
|2
|Virginia
|ACC
|12-0
|2-0
|3-0
|7-0
|0-0
|3
|3
|Michigan
|Big Ten
|14-0
|2-0
|2-0
|10-0
|0-0
|4
|4
|Houston
|AAC
|14-0
|2-0
|0-0
|12-0
|0-0
|5
|5
|Gonzaga
|WCC
|13-2
|1-1
|3-1
|9-0
|0-0
|6
|6
|Texas Tech
|Big 12
|12-1
|1-0
|3-1
|8-0
|0-0
|7
|7
|Tennessee
|SEC
|11-1
|1-0
|2-1
|7-0
|1-0
|8
|8
|Nevada
|MWC
|14-0
|3-0
|4-0
|7-0
|0-0
|9
|9
|Michigan St.
|Big Ten
|12-2
|2-1
|2-1
|8-0
|0-0
|10
|10
|Kentucky
|SEC
|10-2
|1-0
|1-2
|8-0
|0-0
|11
|12
|Virginia Tech
|ACC
|12-1
|0-1
|4-0
|8-0
|0-0
|12
|11
|NC State
|ACC
|13-1
|1-1
|2-0
|10-0
|0-0
|13
|13
|Nebraska
|Big Ten
|11-3
|1-2
|2-1
|7-0
|1-0
|14
|14
|Kansas
|Big 12
|12-1
|0-1
|3-0
|9-0
|0-0
|15
|15
|North Carolina
|ACC
|10-3
|2-1
|1-2
|7-0
|0-0
|16
|16
|Ohio St.
|Big Ten
|12-1
|3-0
|1-0
|8-1
|0-0
|17
|17
|Mississippi St.
|SEC
|12-1
|1-0
|3-1
|8-0
|0-0
|18
|18
|Auburn
|SEC
|11-2
|0-1
|3-1
|7-0
|1-0
|19
|19
|Oklahoma
|Big 12
|11-2
|3-1
|3-1
|5-0
|0-0
|20
|20
|Indiana
|Big Ten
|12-2
|1-2
|1-0
|10-0
|0-0
|21
|21
|Wisconsin
|Big Ten
|10-4
|2-2
|2-1
|6-1
|0-0
|22
|22
|Florida St.
|ACC
|12-1
|1-0
|4-1
|7-0
|0-0
|23
|23
|Marquette
|Big East
|11-3
|0-2
|1-1
|10-0
|0-0
|24
|24
|St. John's (NY)
|Big East
|13-1
|1-1
|3-0
|9-0
|0-0
|25
|25
|Cincinnati
|AAC
|12-2
|1-1
|2-0
|9-1
|0-0
MORE: These are the remaining undefeated teams in college basketball
What are the NET rankings?
The NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Committee is now using the NCAA Evaluation Tool (NET) to evaluate every team for possible NCAA tournament inclusion. There will be no more relying on the RPI.
Here are elements the NET will incorporate:
- Game results
- Strength of schedule
- Game location
- Scoring margin (capped at 10 points per game)
- Net offensive and defensive efficiency