Find college basketball rankings, scores and schedule for the top 25 NET rankings on Monday, Jan. 7 here. The NET rankings update each day to reflect the most recent games.

On Sunday, unbeaten Michigan played Indiana in a huge Big Ten game, staying perfect behind an 11-point victory.

College basketball rankings, scores from every Top 25 team

No NET top 25 teams play on Monday, Jan. 7.

Here were the NET top 25 scores from Sunday, Jan. 6:

Here are when the NET rankings top 25 teams play next:

MORE: College basketball TV schedule

College basketball rankings: Top 25 NET rankings

The NET rankings are updated each day so they can take into account the most recent games for each NCAA team.

NOTE: These team rankings are through Jan. 4 games.

MORE: Complete NET rankings | AP Poll | Coaches Poll

RANK PREVIOUS SCHOOL CONFERENCE RECORD ROAD NEUTRAL HOME NON DIV I 1 1 Duke ACC 11-1 0-0 4-1 7-0 0-0 2 2 Virginia ACC 12-0 2-0 3-0 7-0 0-0 3 3 Michigan Big Ten 14-0 2-0 2-0 10-0 0-0 4 4 Houston AAC 14-0 2-0 0-0 12-0 0-0 5 5 Gonzaga WCC 13-2 1-1 3-1 9-0 0-0 6 6 Texas Tech Big 12 12-1 1-0 3-1 8-0 0-0 7 7 Tennessee SEC 11-1 1-0 2-1 7-0 1-0 8 8 Nevada MWC 14-0 3-0 4-0 7-0 0-0 9 9 Michigan St. Big Ten 12-2 2-1 2-1 8-0 0-0 10 10 Kentucky SEC 10-2 1-0 1-2 8-0 0-0 11 12 Virginia Tech ACC 12-1 0-1 4-0 8-0 0-0 12 11 NC State ACC 13-1 1-1 2-0 10-0 0-0 13 13 Nebraska Big Ten 11-3 1-2 2-1 7-0 1-0 14 14 Kansas Big 12 12-1 0-1 3-0 9-0 0-0 15 15 North Carolina ACC 10-3 2-1 1-2 7-0 0-0 16 16 Ohio St. Big Ten 12-1 3-0 1-0 8-1 0-0 17 17 Mississippi St. SEC 12-1 1-0 3-1 8-0 0-0 18 18 Auburn SEC 11-2 0-1 3-1 7-0 1-0 19 19 Oklahoma Big 12 11-2 3-1 3-1 5-0 0-0 20 20 Indiana Big Ten 12-2 1-2 1-0 10-0 0-0 21 21 Wisconsin Big Ten 10-4 2-2 2-1 6-1 0-0 22 22 Florida St. ACC 12-1 1-0 4-1 7-0 0-0 23 23 Marquette Big East 11-3 0-2 1-1 10-0 0-0 24 24 St. John's (NY) Big East 13-1 1-1 3-0 9-0 0-0 25 25 Cincinnati AAC 12-2 1-1 2-0 9-1 0-0