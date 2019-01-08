Duke basketball: Blue Devils take first road assignment

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Duke is intent on playing better and Tuesday night will be something new for the top-ranked Blue Devils.

A true road game.

Duke takes this test at struggling Wake Forest.

"Coach K always says we're good, but we could be better," freshman forward Zion Williamson said.

Duke carries a seven-game winning streak into the game.

Coach Mike Krzyzewski said the Blue Devils have gained a vast amount of experience in going through the first 13 games of the schedule. He said that should prepare the team for what's ahead, including road games.

"There's always work to do just getting experience," Krzyzewski said Monday. "The main thing is to keep getting experience."

The Blue Devils have had five neutral-court games.

Despite more than two weeks between games, Duke looked mostly sharp in Saturday night's Atlantic Coast Conference opener against Clemson.

Freshman point guard Tre Jones provided a season-best nine assists, marking his fourth game with seven or more assists without a turnover.

Duke churned out the 87-68 victory despite combined 6-for-22 shooting from freshmen RJ Barrett and Cam Reddish.

Meanwhile, junior forward Javin DeLaurier had made his last 16 attempts from the field across parts of six games. That's four short of the ACC record for consecutive field goals set by Duke's Alaa Abdelnaby in the 1988-89 season.

Wake Forest hasn't been nearly as efficient, losing three of their last four games. One of those came to No. 3 Tennessee, the only ranked team it has faced this season.

Duke's team has provided countless highlights this season. But for Wake Forest coach Danny Manning, he sees a well-drilled unit that does much more than string together head-turning plays.

"Anyone who has watched them, there's a lot of balance with that team," Manning said.

Manning said the Demon Deacons had some good sequences in the Georgia Tech game. He's making a pitch for reducing turnovers.

"We have to do a better job of handling the basketball," he said.

This will be the 250th meeting between the teams. That's the most for Duke for any opponent.

Tip-off

Who: No. 1 Duke (12-1, 1-0) at Wake Forest (7-6, 0-1)

When: 7 p.m. Tuesday (ESPN)

Where: Joel Coliseum, Winston-Salem

Series: Duke leads 171-78, including eight victories in a row

