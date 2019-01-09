College basketball scores: Houston suffers first loss in final seconds, Auburn and Ohio State also lose on upset-filled Wednesday

College football season is over. It’s strictly college basketball season now. And it’s time for some crazy upsets.

Wednesday certainly delivered.

Top-15 teams Auburn, Ohio State and previously unbeaten Houston lost to unranked opponents Wednesday night. Houston thought it tied the game on the final possession only to have the tying layup waived off with a charge call. Ohio State missed an open 3 that would have tied the game and Auburn — well, the Tigers lost to Ole Miss by 15.

Houston is no longer undefeated thanks to Temple



(via @graham_foley3)pic.twitter.com/SH6vd9ivMK — Bleacher Report CBB (@br_CBB) January 10, 2019

Michigan and Virginia are the only undefeated teams left in Division I men’s college basketball this season after Temple knocked off Houston, 73-69. After the Cougars forced a shot-clock violation with seven seconds remaining, Corey Davis Jr. used a screen at the top of the key to drive the lane. He jumped into the contact for an incredibly athletic layup, but he was called for a charge.

Quinton Rose was sensational for the Owls with 22 points to take down No. 17 Houston from the ranks of the unbeaten. This win marks Temple’s 14th straight season beating a ranked team.

Undefeated no more!



Temple hands No. 17 Houston its first loss of the season behind 22 points from Quinton Rose! pic.twitter.com/GbS60suNuw — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) January 10, 2019

No. 16 Ohio State was victim of the biggest upset of the night, losing at Rutgers, 64-61. This is the Buckeyes second loss to Rutgers in three years — the other ended up being the final game Thad Matta coached for Ohio State.

Montez Mathis and Geo Baker led the Scarlet Knights to their second victory against a ranked team in as many years with 16 and 15 points, respectively. Rutgers played zone for pretty much the entire game, which has been a crutch for Ohio State this season. Guard C.J. Jackson’s open 3-point try on the final possession of the game clanked off the front of the rim and was rebounded by Mathis.

For the third upset, Ole Miss torched the Auburn defense, led by guard Terence Davis, who had a game-high 27 points and 12 rebounds. Auburn was 14 of 39 from 3-point range, but simply couldn’t get stops when it needed it most to fall 82-67 in Oxford.

With four other ranked teams losing on Tuesday, there’s certain to be major shakeup in next week’s Associated Press Top 25 rankings.

MORE: 7 unlucky teams that could still surge | Predictions that turned out wrong