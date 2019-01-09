Final Four tickets: Prices and everything else you need to know

Each year, March Madness concludes with three games in one city — the Final Four.

Want to experience the men's basketball semifinals and championship game yourself? We've got you covered with everything you need to know about Final Four tickets below:

What is the Final Four?

The Final Four is the culmination of the NCAA men's basketball tournament. It consists of the final two rounds of the NCAA tournament, with two semifinal games, and the national championship.

Where is the Final Four?

In 2019, the Final Four will be held at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

When is the Final Four?

The two semifinals of the Final Four will be played on Saturday, April 6, while the national championship game will be played on Monday, April 8.

How to get Final Four tickets

The official ticket vendor for the NCAA tournament is PRIMESPORT, where fans can purchase ticket packages or single game tickets.

How much are Final Four tickets?

Current ticket prices can be viewed at PRIMESPORT.

How can I sell tickets?

Fans wanting to participate in ticket exchange can sell and buy tickets in an NCAA approved, safe and 100% guaranteed environment on PRIMESPORT. You can view available tickets to the event and ticket prices in the fan marketplace here.

What other activities are available during the Final Four?

The Final Four fan fest will take place at the Minneapolis Convention Center from Friday, April 5 through Monday, April 8. At the fan fest, fans will be treated to interactive games, autograph signings, special celebrity and athlete appearances and more.

The full schedule for the Final Four can be viewed below:

2019 NCAA FINAL FOUR SCHEDULE OF EVENTS FRIDAY, APRIL 5 Time Event Location TBA Reese's Final Four Friday, FREE and open to the public U.S Bank Stadium TBA Final Four Fan Fest presented by Capital One, Affordable tickets available TBD SATURDAY, APRIL 6 Time Event Location TBA Final Four Fan Fest presented by Capital One, Affordable tickets available TBA TBA National Semifinal Game 1: TBD vs. TBD U.S. Bank Stadium TBA National Semifinal Game 2: TBD vs. TBD U.S. Bank Stadium SUNDAY, APRIL 7 Time Event Location TBA Final Four Fan Fest presented by Capital One, Affordable tickets available TBA TBA NCAA Final Four Dribble presented by Buick TBA TBA NABC Guardians of the Game Awards Show TBA MONDAY, APRIL 8 Time Event Location TBA Final Four Fan Fest presented by Capital One, Affordable tickets available TBA TBA National Championship Game: TBD vs. TBD U.S. Bank Stadium

All times local, central. All events, times and locations are subject to change.