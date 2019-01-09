How Markus Howard's 53 points, Sam Hauser's buzzer beater saved Marquette at Creighton

Markus Howard and...wait. That's it.

Howard is the only Division I player with multiple 50-point games in the last 20 seasons. After the Marquette star scored 52 points at Providence last January, Howard had another magical night on Wednesday, scoring 53 points in a ridiculous 106-104 win at Creighton.

Markus Howard dropped 53 points on Creighton in Marquette's OT win, the most ever in a Big East Conference game.



Howard is the only D-I player with multiple 50-point games over the last 20 seasons. pic.twitter.com/FzcdTLIXkT — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 10, 2019

But teammate Sam Hauser might have had the most dramatic moment in the thriller. His 3-pointer beat the buzzer and send the game to overtime.

OT IN OMAHA 🚨pic.twitter.com/Ddol8aPZCr — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) January 10, 2019

Here's Howard's stat line in the No. 21 Golden Eagles' win:

45 minutes

15-for-26 from the field

10-for-14 on 3-pointers

13-for-15 on free throws

To put Howard's huge night in perspective, the other nine Marquette players combined for 53 points, 18-for-33 shooting, 6-for-14 on 3s and 11-for-15 from the foul line.

Hauser's huge 3 tied the game at 85.

MORE: College basketball rankings

Three Creighton players scored at least 19 points, led by Ty-Shon Alexander's 23 points. But the Blue Jays fell just short of matching Howard and his teammates.

Howard scored the Golden Eagles' first 11 points in overtime, even making three 3-pointers in less than 1 minute of action.

Buzzer-beating shots? ✔️



Unbelievable defensive hustle?✔️✔️



A new record for @markushoward11? ✔️✔️✔️



We have it all. Roll the West Bend Highlights... @wbsilverlining #mubb pic.twitter.com/Dz5xgI1u0z — MarquetteMBB (@MarquetteMBB) January 10, 2019

MORE: Andy Katz's Power 36 | Predicted bracket

With the rally, Marquette improved to 13-3 overall and 2-1 in the Big East ahead of Saturday's home game against Seton Hall. That gives Howard a couple of days to rest up before he tries to add perhaps a fourth game of at least 45 points this season.

It's still January.