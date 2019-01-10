7 of the craziest individual college basketball stats this season

You're probably familiar with some of these stats, but others may surprise you. We dug into the college basketball stat books and came away with some crazy individual numbers.

Here are seven that stood out.

Zion Williamson has a player efficiency rating of 43.09

Player Efficiency Rating is a catch-all stat meant to quantify a player's value. It's not perfect, as there's more to basketball than the box score. But it does a pretty good job of telling us who the best players are.

Williamson has a PER of 43.09, which is just an absurdly high number. Last year's PER leader, Jock Landale, checked in at 33.74 Check out the full list here.

High Point's John Brown posted a 36.93 PER in 2015-16, and that's the highest number since the stat started being recorded in 2009-10. Williamson wows people who watch him every night with the dunks and emphatic rejections. But his statistical profile is even more impressive.

There's nothing the guy can't do. Williamson has been the best player in college basketball this season, and one could reasonably argue that it hasn't been close.

Tacko Fall is shooting 80 percent from the floor

David Butler II | USA Today Sports Images

The UCF center is 7-6, so his field goal percentage should be high. But 80 percent is worth highlighting regardless of your inherent physical advantage.

Fall has recorded five games this season where he wasn't missed a shot, and three more where he's only missed once. He hasn't missed more than three shots in a game all year.

Unless you count free-throws, of course, where Fall is shooting 27.9 percent. He camps near the hoop for a reason. Fall shot 76.7 percent last year, and he's improved as a senior. He's a great reason to watch UCF play.

Fletcher Magee and Matt Frierson are a combined 71-for-71 on free-throws

Magee plays for Wofford and is 44-for-44 (he actually has missed this season, but it was in an exhibition game, so his streak is officially intact). Frierson, who plays for The Citadel, is 27-for-27.

Unsurprisingly, these guys are both elite 3-point shooters, too. Frierson is shooting 43.8 percent from behind the arc on 10.3 attempts per game. Magee is cannning 38 percent of his tries on 10.6 attempts per game.

Perhaps they should stay behind the 3-point arc so they can finish the season perfect at the charity stripe. Just a wacky thing to keep an eye on.

Ja Morant has an assist rate of 54.6

This means Morant has assisted on 54.6 percent of Murray State's field goals, excluding his own. Morant is averaging 23.3 points, 6.8 rebounds and 9.9 assists per game. He's an absolute magician with the ball.

Kai Toews ranks second in the country in assist rate, checking in at 47.1. If Morant maintains his 54.6 number he will break the record since KenPom started tracking the stat, which was in 2003-04.

Some other names above 50, you might be wondering? Kay Felder, Kris Dunn, J.J. Barea and Travis Deiner. That's some really good company for Morant, who's one of the best players in the land.

Ethan Happ has six 10-10-5 games

Happ remains one of the most delightfully weird players in the sport. He's an expert interior scorer and rebounder, but is a total non-shooter. He hasn't made a 3 this year and has connected on 49 percent of his free-throws.

You wouldn't expect that guy to be an elite passer, would you? Well, he is. Happ is averaging 4.7 assists per game, a lofty mark for a center.

Happ has posted at least 10 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists six times already this season. He notched a triple-double in the first game of the season, and it feels like he could post another before season's end.

Happ's numbers have calmed down a bit ever since Big Ten play started, but he's still been incredible. Outside of shooting, he's an all-around beast.

Markus Howard scored 53 points on 26 shot attempts against Creighton

Howard scored 53 points on Wednesday night, and it took about half that many shot attempts to get there. Most impressive: he went 10-for-14 from 3-point range. It was his second 45-plus-point outing in five games; he scored that many against Buffalo on Dec. 21.

Howard isn't always efficient, but when he is, he'll put up some crazy stat lines. He was chucking against Creighton, but the shots were falling, and getting to the free-throw line 15 times helped his efficiency. What a player.

Detroit Mercy's Antoine Davis is attempting 12.2 3-pointers per game

Davis, a freshman averaging 27.3 points per game, is leading the country in attempted 3s. The next-closest guy is Furman's Jordan Lyons, who's taken 25 fewer 3s than Davis in the same amount of games.

He has the greenest of lights. Davis is making 41.5 percent of his triples, which is actually higher than his total field goal percentage. He's consistent, too. When you see the 12.2 average, you figure there might be a game where he's launched 20 3s, and others where he's more reserved.

Nope. Davis hasn't attempted more than 15 3s in a game this season, but he's jacked double-digit treys in all but two outings. He's an awfully fun guy to watch and will become a bigger name as he ages.