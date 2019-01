Find all the college basketball rankings, scores and schedule for the top 25 NET rankings on Thursday, Jan. 10 here. The NET rankings get updated every day.

Top-10 teams Michigan and Gonzaga are both in action today.

College basketball rankings, scores from every Top 25 team

Here are the top 25 scores and schedule for Thursday, Jan. 10:

Here were the NET top 25 scores and results for Wednesday, Jan. 9:

Here are when the NET rankings top 25 teams play next:

MORE: College basketball TV schedule

College basketball rankings: Top 25 NET rankings

The NET rankings are updated each day so they can take into account the most recent games for each NCAA team.

NOTE: These team rankings are through Jan. 8 games.

MORE: Complete NET rankings | AP Poll | Coaches Poll

RANK PREVIOUS SCHOOL CONFERENCE RECORD ROAD NEUTRAL HOME NON DIV I 1 1 Virginia ACC 13-0 2-0 3-0 8-0 0-0 2 2 Duke ACC 13-1 1-0 4-1 8-0 0-0 3 3 Michigan Big Ten 15-0 2-0 2-0 11-0 0-0 4 4 Houston AAC 15-0 2-0 0-0 13-0 0-0 5 8 Texas Tech Big 12 14-1 1-0 3-1 10-0 0-0 6 6 Tennessee SEC 13-1 2-0 2-1 8-0 1-0 7 5 Gonzaga WCC 14-2 1-1 3-1 10-0 0-0 8 7 Michigan St. Big Ten 14-2 3-1 2-1 9-0 0-0 9 11 North Carolina ACC 12-3 4-1 1-2 7-0 0-0 10 9 Virginia Tech ACC 13-1 0-1 4-0 9-0 0-0 11 12 Kentucky SEC 11-3 1-1 1-2 9-0 0-0 12 15 Nebraska Big Ten 11-4 1-3 2-1 7-0 1-0 13 14 Auburn SEC 11-2 0-1 3-1 7-0 1-0 14 16 Kansas Big 12 12-2 0-2 3-0 9-0 0-0 15 20 Indiana Big Ten 12-3 1-3 1-0 10-0 0-0 16 10 NC State ACC 13-2 1-1 2-0 10-1 0-0 17 24 Buffalo MAC 14-1 6-1 2-0 5-0 1-0 18 18 Oklahoma Big 12 12-3 3-2 3-1 6-0 0-0 19 17 Wisconsin Big Ten 11-4 3-2 2-1 6-1 0-0 20 26 LSU SEC 11-3 0-1 2-2 9-0 0-0 21 21 Marquette Big East 12-3 0-2 1-1 11-0 0-0 22 13 Iowa St. Big 12 12-3 1-2 3-1 8-0 0-0 23 25 Florida St. ACC 12-2 1-1 4-1 7-0 0-0 24 27 Louisville ACC 10-4 1-1 0-2 9-1 0-0 25 22 Purdue Big Ten 9-6 0-4 2-2 7-0 0-0