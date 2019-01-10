NIT bracket 2019: Printable .PDF for the National Invitation Tournament

Here is the official printable NIT bracket for the 2019 National Invitation Tournament for men's basketball. The 32-team field will be revealed in March.
2019 NIT bracket
The 2019 NIT will have the bracket announced on Sunday, March 17. It will be out after the 2019 NCAA tournament selection show.
There will be 32 teams in the National Invitation Tournament field, with four quadrants seeded No. 1 through No. 8. Games will be played at campus sites until the semifinals, which are at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
The first round of the NIT is on Tuesday, March 19 and Wednesday, March 20. The second round will then be played between Thursday, March 21 and Monday, March 25. The quarterfinals are scheduled for Tuesday, March 26 and Wednesday, March 27. Action then moves to New York City for the semifinals on Tuesday, April 2. The NIT title game, also at Madison Square Garden, is set for Thursday, April 4.
2019 NIT: How the bracket is filled
Unlike the NCAA tournament, which starts with 68 teams, the NIT bracket starts with 32 teams. Teams can also qualify automatically. If a team wins its regular season conference championship (best record) but doesn't win the conference tournament title or earn an at-large bid to the NCAA tournament, that team automatically earns a spot in the NIT field. The rest of the bracket is made up of at-large selections.
How does NIT seeding work?
Teams are placed in one of four "regions," seeded No. 1 through No. 8. Higher seeds get to play on their home court. That means the top seeds can play at home until the semifinals. Last year, St. Mary's, Southern California, Baylor and Notre Dame picked up No. 1 seeds.
NIT history
The NIT was initially the most prestigious tournament in men's college basketball — until the NCAA tournament surpassed it.
The National Invitation Tournament started in 1938, when Temple beat Colorado for the title.
|Year
|Winner
|Score
|Runner-up
|MVP
|1938
|Temple
|60-36
|Colorado
|Don Shields, Temple
|1939
|Long Island
|44-32
|Loyola Chicago
|Bill Lloyd, St. John's
|1940
|Colorado
|51-40
|Duquesne
|Bob Doll, Colorado
|1941
|Long Island
|56-42
|Ohio
|Frankie Baumholtz, Ohio
|1942
|West Virginia
|47-45
|Western Kentucky State
|Rudy Baric, West Virginia
|1943
|St. John's
|48-27
|Toledo
|Harry Boykoff, St. John's
|1944
|St. John's
|47-39
|DePaul
|Bill Kotsores, St. John's
|1945
|DePaul
|71-54
|Bowling Green
|George Mikan, DePaul
|1946
|Kentucky
|46-45
|Rhode Island
|Ernie Calverley, Rhode Island
|1947
|Utah
|49-45
|Kentucky
|Vern Gardner, Utah
|1948
|Saint Louis
|65-52
|NYU
|Ed Macauley, Saint Louis
|1949
|San Francisco
|48-47
|Loyola Chicago
|Don Lofgran, San Francisco
|1950
|CCNY
|69-61
|Bradley
|Ed Warner, CCNY
|1951
|BYU
|62-43
|Dayton
|Roland Minson, BYU
|1952
|La Salle
|75-64
|Dayton
|Tom Gola and Norm Grekin, La Salle
|1953
|Seton Hall
|58-46
|St. John's
|Walter Dukes, Seton Hall
|1954
|Holy Cross
|71-62
|Duquesne
|Togo Palazzi, Holy Cross
|1955
|Duquesne
|70-58
|Dayton
|Maurice Stokes, St. Francis (PA)
|1956
|Louisville
|93-80
|Dayton
|Charlie Tyra, Louisville
|1957
|Bradley
|84-83
|Memphis State
|Win Wilfong, Memphis State
|1958
|Xavier
|78-74
|Dayton
|Hank Stein, Xavier
|1959
|St. John's
|76-71
|Bradley
|Tony Jackson, St. John's
|1960
|Bradley
|88-72
|Providence
|Lenny Wilkens, Providence
|1961
|Providence
|62-59
|Saint Louis
|Vin Ernst, Providence
|1962
|Dayton
|73-67
|St. John's
|Bill Chmielewski, Dayton
|1963
|Providence
|81-66
|Canisius
|Raymond Flynn, Providence
|1964
|Bradley
|86-54
|New Mexico
|Levern Tart, Bradley
|1965
|St. John's
|55-51
|Villanova
|Ken McIntyre, St. John's
|1966
|BYU
|97-84
|NYU
|Bill Melchionni, Villanova
|1967
|Southern Illinois
|71-56
|Marquette
|Walt Frazier, Southern Illinois
|1968
|Dayton
|61-48
|Kansas
|Don May, Dayton
|1969
|Temple
|89-76
|Boston College
|Terry Driscoll, Boston College
|1970
|Marquette
|65-53
|St. John's
|Dean Meminger, Marquette
|1971
|North Carolina
|84-66
|Georgia Tech
|Bill Chamberlain, North Carolina
|1972
|Maryland
|100-69
|Niagara
|Tom McMillen, Maryland
|1973
|Virginia Tech
|92-91
|Notre Dame
|John Schumate, Notre Dame
|1974
|Purdue
|87-81
|Utah
|Mike Sojourner, Utah
|1975
|Princeton
|80-69
|Providence
|Ron Lee, Oregon
|1976
|Kentucky
|71-67
|Charlotte
|Cedric Maxwell, Charlotte
|1977
|St. Bonaventure
|94-91
|Houston
|Greg Sanders, St. Bonaventure
|1978
|Texas
|101-93
|NC State
|Jim Krivacs and Ron Baxter, Texas
|1979
|Indiana
|53-52
|Purdue
|Butch Carter and Ray Tolbert, Indiana
|1980
|Virginia
|58-55
|Minnesota
|Ralph Sampson, Virginia
|1981
|Tulsa
|86-84
|Syracuse
|Greg Stewart, Tulsa
|1982
|Bradley
|67-58
|Purdue
|J.J. Anderson, Bradley
|1983
|Fresno State
|69-60
|DePaul
|Ron Anderson, Fresno State
|1984
|Michigan
|83-63
|Notre Dame
|Tim McCormick, Michigan
|1985
|UCLA
|65-62
|Indiana
|Reggie Miller, UCLA
|1986
|Ohio State
|73-63
|Wyoming
|Brad Sellers, Ohio State
|1987
|Southern Miss
|84-80
|La Salle
|Randolph Keys, Southern Miss
|1988
|Connecticut
|72-67
|Ohio State
|Phil Gamble, Connecticut
|1989
|St. John's
|73-65
|Saint Louis
|Jayson Williams, St. John's
|1990
|Vanderbilt
|74-72
|Saint Louis
|Scott Draud, Vanderbilt
|1991
|Stanford
|78-72
|Oklahoma
|Adam Keefe, Stanford
|1992
|Virginia
|81-76 (OT)
|Notre Dame
|Bryant Stith, Virginia
|1993
|Minnesota
|62-61
|Georgetown
|Voshon Lenard, Minnesota
|1994
|Villanova
|80-73
|Vanderbilt
|Doremus Bennerman, Siena
|1995
|Virginia Tech
|65-64
|Marquette
|Shawn Smith, Virginia Tech
|1996
|Nebraska
|60-56
|Saint Joseph's
|Erick Strickland, Nebraska
|1997
|Michigan*
|82-73
|Florida State
|Robert Traylor, Michigan
|1998
|Minnesota*
|79-72
|Penn State
|Kevin Clark, Minnesota
|1999
|California
|61-60
|Clemson
|Sean Lampley, California
|2000
|Wake Forest
|71-61
|Notre Dame
|Robert O'Kelley, Wake Forest
|2001
|Tulsa
|79-66
|Alabama
|Marcus Hill, Tulsa
|2002
|Memphis
|72-62
|South Carolina
|Dejuan Wagner, Memphis
|2003
|St. John's*
|70-67
|Georgetown
|Marcus Hatten, St. John's
|2004
|Michigan
|62-55
|Rutgers
|Daniel Horton, Michigan
|2005
|South Carolina
|60-57
|Saint Joseph's
|Carlos Powell, South Carolina
|2006
|South Carolina
|76-64
|Michigan
|Renaldo Balkman, South Carolina
|2007
|West Virginia
|78-73
|Clemson
|Frank Young, West Virginia
|2008
|Ohio State
|92-85
|Massachusetts
|Kosta Koufos, Ohio State
|2009
|Penn State
|69-63
|Baylor
|Jamelle Cornley, Penn State
|2010
|Dayton
|79-68
|North Carolina
|Chris Johnson, Dayton
|2011
|Wichita State
|66-57
|Alabama
|Graham Hatch, Wichita State
|2012
|Stanford
|75-51
|Minnesota
|Aaron Bright, Stanford
|2013
|Baylor
|74-54
|Iowa
|Pierre Jackson, Baylor
|2014
|Minnesota
|65-63
|SMU
|Austin Hollins, Minnesota
|2015
|Stanford
|66-64 (OT)
|Miami
|Chasson Randle, Stanford
|2016
|George Washington
|76-60
|Valparaiso
|Tyler Cavanaugh, George Washington
|2017
|TCU
|88-56
|Georgia Tech
|Kenrich Williams, TCU
|2018
|Penn State
|82-66
|Utah
|Lamar Stevens, Penn State
*-Vacated