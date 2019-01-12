Check out college basketball rankings, scores and the schedule for the top 25 NET rankings on Saturday, Jan. 12 here. The NET rankings get updated every day.
Saturday is a busy day, with Virginia, Duke, Kansas and Tennessee among the teams playing.
College basketball rankings, scores from every Top 25 team
Here are the top 25 scores and schedule for Saturday, Jan. 12:
- No. 1 Virginia 63, Clemson 43
- No. 2 Duke at No. 21 Florida State | 2 p.m. Jan. 12 | ESPN
- No. 4 Texas Tech at Texas | 2 p.m. Jan. 12 | Longhorn Network
- No. 5 Tennessee at Florida | 6 p.m. Jan. 12 | ESPN
- No. 6 Gonzaga at San Francisco | 10 p.m. Jan. 12 | ESPN2
- Louisville 83, No. 8 North Carolina 62
- No. 9 Houston vs. Wichita State | 8 p.m. Jan. 12 | CBSSN
- No. 11 Kansas at Baylor | 4 p.m. Jan. 12 | ESPN
- No. 12 Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt | 8:30 p.m. Jan. 12 | SEC Network
- No. 13 Buffalo 88, Miami (Ohio) 64
- No. 15 Oklahoma vs. TCU | 2 p.m. Jan. 12
- No. 17 NC State 86, Pitt 80
- Kansas State 58, No. 19 Iowa State 57
- No. 20 Marquette vs. Seton Hall | 2 p.m. Jan. 12 | FS1
- No. 21 Florida State vs. No. 2 Duke | 2 p.m. Jan. 12 | ESPN
- No. 22 Auburn vs. Georgia | 4 p.m. Jan. 12 | ESPN2
- No. 23 LSU at Arkansas | 6 p.m. Jan. 12 | SEC Network
Here were the top 25 scores and results from Friday, Jan. 11:
College basketball rankings: Top 25 NET rankings
The NET rankings are updated each day so they can take into account the most recent games for each NCAA team.
NOTE: These team rankings are through Jan. 10 games.
|
RANK
|
PREVIOUS
|
SCHOOL
|
CONFERENCE
|
RECORD
|
ROAD
|
NEUTRAL
|
HOME
|
NON DIV I
|1
|1
|Virginia
|ACC
|14-0
|3-0
|3-0
|8-0
|0-0
|2
|2
|Duke
|ACC
|13-1
|1-0
|4-1
|8-0
|0-0
|3
|3
|Michigan
|Big Ten
|16-0
|3-0
|2-0
|11-0
|0-0
|4
|4
|Texas Tech
|Big 12
|14-1
|1-0
|3-1
|10-0
|0-0
|5
|5
|Tennessee
|SEC
|13-1
|2-0
|2-1
|8-0
|1-0
|6
|6
|Gonzaga
|WCC
|15-2
|1-1
|3-1
|11-0
|0-0
|7
|7
|Michigan St.
|Big Ten
|14-2
|3-1
|2-1
|9-0
|0-0
|8
|8
|North Carolina
|ACC
|12-3
|4-1
|1-2
|7-0
|0-0
|9
|9
|Houston
|AAC
|15-1
|2-1
|0-0
|13-0
|0-0
|10
|10
|Virginia Tech
|ACC
|14-1
|1-1
|4-0
|9-0
|0-0
|11
|12
|Kansas
|Big 12
|13-2
|0-2
|3-0
|10-0
|0-0
|12
|11
|Kentucky
|SEC
|11-3
|1-1
|1-2
|9-0
|0-0
|13
|14
|Buffalo
|MAC
|14-1
|6-1
|2-0
|5-0
|1-0
|14
|13
|Nebraska
|Big Ten
|12-4
|1-3
|2-1
|8-0
|1-0
|15
|16
|Oklahoma
|Big 12
|12-3
|3-2
|3-1
|6-0
|0-0
|16
|15
|Wisconsin
|Big Ten
|11-4
|3-2
|2-1
|6-1
|0-0
|17
|17
|NC State
|ACC
|13-2
|1-1
|2-0
|10-1
|0-0
|18
|18
|Indiana
|Big Ten
|12-3
|1-3
|1-0
|10-0
|0-0
|19
|19
|Iowa St.
|Big 12
|12-3
|1-2
|3-1
|8-0
|0-0
|20
|20
|Marquette
|Big East
|13-3
|1-2
|1-1
|11-0
|0-0
|21
|21
|Florida St.
|ACC
|13-2
|1-1
|4-1
|8-0
|0-0
|22
|23
|Auburn
|SEC
|11-3
|0-2
|3-1
|7-0
|1-0
|23
|22
|LSU
|SEC
|11-3
|0-1
|2-2
|9-0
|0-0
|24
|25
|Maryland
|Big Ten
|13-3
|3-1
|1-0
|9-2
|0-0
|25
|24
|Purdue
|Big Ten
|9-6
|0-4
|2-2
|7-0
|0-0
What are the NET rankings?
The NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Committee is now using the NCAA Evaluation Tool (NET) to evaluate every team for possible NCAA tournament inclusion. There will be no more relying on the RPI.
Here are elements the NET will incorporate:
- Game results
- Strength of schedule
- Game location
- Scoring margin (capped at 10 points per game)
- Net offensive and defensive efficiency