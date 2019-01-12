Check out college basketball rankings, scores and the schedule for the top 25 NET rankings on Saturday, Jan. 12 here. The NET rankings get updated every day.

Saturday is a busy day, with Virginia, Duke, Kansas and Tennessee among the teams playing.

College basketball rankings, scores from every Top 25 team

Here are the top 25 scores and schedule for Saturday, Jan. 12:

Here were the top 25 scores and results from Friday, Jan. 11:

Here are when the NET rankings top 25 teams play next:

The NET rankings are updated each day so they can take into account the most recent games for each NCAA team.

NOTE: These team rankings are through Jan. 10 games.

RANK PREVIOUS SCHOOL CONFERENCE RECORD ROAD NEUTRAL HOME NON DIV I 1 1 Virginia ACC 14-0 3-0 3-0 8-0 0-0 2 2 Duke ACC 13-1 1-0 4-1 8-0 0-0 3 3 Michigan Big Ten 16-0 3-0 2-0 11-0 0-0 4 4 Texas Tech Big 12 14-1 1-0 3-1 10-0 0-0 5 5 Tennessee SEC 13-1 2-0 2-1 8-0 1-0 6 6 Gonzaga WCC 15-2 1-1 3-1 11-0 0-0 7 7 Michigan St. Big Ten 14-2 3-1 2-1 9-0 0-0 8 8 North Carolina ACC 12-3 4-1 1-2 7-0 0-0 9 9 Houston AAC 15-1 2-1 0-0 13-0 0-0 10 10 Virginia Tech ACC 14-1 1-1 4-0 9-0 0-0 11 12 Kansas Big 12 13-2 0-2 3-0 10-0 0-0 12 11 Kentucky SEC 11-3 1-1 1-2 9-0 0-0 13 14 Buffalo MAC 14-1 6-1 2-0 5-0 1-0 14 13 Nebraska Big Ten 12-4 1-3 2-1 8-0 1-0 15 16 Oklahoma Big 12 12-3 3-2 3-1 6-0 0-0 16 15 Wisconsin Big Ten 11-4 3-2 2-1 6-1 0-0 17 17 NC State ACC 13-2 1-1 2-0 10-1 0-0 18 18 Indiana Big Ten 12-3 1-3 1-0 10-0 0-0 19 19 Iowa St. Big 12 12-3 1-2 3-1 8-0 0-0 20 20 Marquette Big East 13-3 1-2 1-1 11-0 0-0 21 21 Florida St. ACC 13-2 1-1 4-1 8-0 0-0 22 23 Auburn SEC 11-3 0-2 3-1 7-0 1-0 23 22 LSU SEC 11-3 0-1 2-2 9-0 0-0 24 25 Maryland Big Ten 13-3 3-1 1-0 9-2 0-0 25 24 Purdue Big Ten 9-6 0-4 2-2 7-0 0-0