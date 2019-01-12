No. 1 Duke wins on buzzer-beater vs. Florida State, other analysis from Saturday

Stay in the loop of everything happening in college basketball on Saturday, Jan. 12 with our updates and analysis below.

Duke staves off upset with Cam Reddish game-winner

It looked like Florida State was going to hand No. 1 Duke its second loss of the season. But the Blue Devils had a baseline out of bounds play with a few seconds left, and somehow, Cam Reddish wound up wide open.

And he delivered.

Zion Williamson had to leave this game early after taking a poke to the eye, so Reddish and R.J. Barrett picked up the slack. Barrett scored 32 points, while Reddish finished with 23.

It's a heck of an accomplishment to win at Florida State this year. Duke figures to check in at No. 1 in Monday's AP Poll once again.

Kristian Doolittle propels Oklahoma over TCU

Doolittle is nasty, folks. He had 24 points and 10 rebounds to push No. 23 Oklahoma past No. 25 TCU, 76-74. Here's the bucket that sealed it:

Oklahoma has been one of the most pleasant surprises in college hoops.

Kansas State ekes out one-point win over Iowa State in Ames

The Wildcats topped the Cyclones by a score of 58-57 thanks to a Barry Brown game-winning drive. Iowa State is ranked 20th, and the Big 12 remains one of the most competitive leagues in America.

Kansas State and Iowa State are now both 12-4 with 2-2 records in conference play. And as usual, the defense carried the Wildcats. K-State ranked ninth in the country in defensive efficiency coming into Saturday and held the high-flying Cyclone offense to 57 points. Another nice win for Bruce Weber and company.

Louisville smokes North Carolina in Chapel Hill

Certainly didn't see this one coming. Louisville was in control from start to finish, handing the No. 12 Tar Heels their fourth loss in decisive fashion. The Cardinals won by a score of 83-62.

The Tar Heels had their worst shooting game of the season, finishing 3-for-22 from 3-point range. Luke Maye and Coby White only combined to score 13 points.

Louisville also dominated on the glass, which is rare against North Carolina. The Cardinals won the rebounding edge 43-32. Steven Enoch was the best player on either side, nothing 17 points and 11 rebounds off the bench.

This was an important day for Louisville's NCAA tournament hopes.

Ole Miss pulls off the upset against Mississippi State in Starkville

After a 3-2 start to the season, Ole Miss has been on fire as of late, picking up its 10th-straight win Saturday. None of those 10 have been sweeter than this, a road win against a ranked rival, as the Rebels downed No. 14 Mississippi State 81-77.

Blake Hinson had a career-high 26 points in the game, shooting 50 percent from the field, and 5-for-11 from deep.

Texas A&M beats the buzzer to take down Alabama

It's been a tough week for Alabama sports. First the CFP loss to Clemson on Monday, then this buzzer-beater loss to a 6-7 Texas A&M team Saturday:

The Tide led 80-78 when TJ Starks drove the length of the court and sank a floater from beyond the arc to secure the 81-80 win. Starks was 0-5 from 3-point range before the game-winner. That's how you erase a bad shooting night.